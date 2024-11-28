2025 Audi Q7 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 88.66 Lakh

The 2025 Audi Q7 facelift has officially gone on sale in the country at a starting price of 88.66 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updated model arrives as a 2025 model-year vehicle with a bunch of cosmetic revisions and feature upgrades. This is the second time that this generation of the Q7 is getting a facelift in the last five years, and it will be assembled locally at the Skoda-VW plant in Aurangabad.

The new Q7 is offered in two trim options – Premium Plus and Technology, and the latter is priced at Rs. 97.81 lakh (ex-showroom, India). In terms of looks, the SUV takes visual cues from the updated Q8 coupe SUV, featuring and more aggressive fascia. These include features like Matrix LED headlights with darkened surrounds and LED DRLs that offer customizable patterns. There is a new, redesigned grille as well with larger silver surround and chrome inserts.

Having said that, from the profile, it looks unchanged, except for the new alloy wheels, which are a set of 19-inch units for the Premium Plus and 20 inchers for the Technology trim. The rear section too has been updated with a new light signature for the LED taillamps, and a revised bumper.

The cabin too has been updated with features, however, the layout largely remains similar. The list of features includes – 4-zone climate control, cricket leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system and electrically folding 3rd-row seats. The three-screen set-up has been retained - one for digital instruments, another for infotainment, and a dedicated display for climate controls, and that’s in addition to the virtual cockpit and wireless charger.

The Q7 facelift retains its 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, which delivers 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque

Safety and tech features include – 8 airbags, adaptive windshield wipers with integrated nozzles, along with ADAS functions like - park assist plus 360-view cameras and lane departure warning with steering assist. There are some electronic driving aids as well like adaptive air suspension, along with Audi Drive Select offering 7 driving modes.



Under the hood, the Q7 facelift retains its 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, which delivers 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 48V mild hybrid tech and an automatic transmission with quattro all-wheel drive tech. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 250 kmph.