2025 Audi Q7 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 88.66 Lakh

The new Q7 is offered in two trim options – Premium Plus and Technology, and it's powered by a 3.0-litre V6 with mild hybrid tech.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 28, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Audi Q7 facelift arrives as a 2025 model year vehicle
  • It gets adaptive air suspension, and some ADAS tech
  • It's powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, which delivers 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque

The 2025 Audi Q7 facelift has officially gone on sale in the country at a starting price of 88.66 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updated model arrives as a 2025 model-year vehicle with a bunch of cosmetic revisions and feature upgrades. This is the second time that this generation of the Q7 is getting a facelift in the last five years, and it will be assembled locally at the Skoda-VW plant in Aurangabad. 

 

Whats App Image 2024 11 28 at 12 44 11 e9720c27

The starting price of the new Q7 is identical to the outgoing model

 

The new Q7 is offered in two trim options – Premium Plus and Technology, and the latter is priced at Rs. 97.81 lakh (ex-showroom, India). In terms of looks, the SUV takes visual cues from the updated Q8 coupe SUV, featuring and more aggressive fascia. These include features like Matrix LED headlights with darkened surrounds and LED DRLs that offer customizable patterns. There is a new, redesigned grille as well with larger silver surround and chrome inserts. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Audi Q7 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November 28 Launch

 

Audi Q7 2

The Q7 takes visual cues from the updated Q8 coupe SUV, featuring and more aggressive fascia

 

Having said that, from the profile, it looks unchanged, except for the new alloy wheels, which are a set of 19-inch units for the Premium Plus and 20 inchers for the Technology trim. The rear section too has been updated with a new light signature for the LED taillamps, and a revised bumper. 

 

Also Read: Audi Q8 Facelift Review

 

Audi Q7 Bookings Open 2

The cabin gets 4-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system

 

The cabin too has been updated with features, however, the layout largely remains similar. The list of features includes – 4-zone climate control, cricket leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system and electrically folding 3rd-row seats. The three-screen set-up has been retained - one for digital instruments, another for infotainment, and a dedicated display for climate controls, and that’s in addition to the virtual cockpit and wireless charger.  

 

Audi Q7 1

The Q7 facelift retains its 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, which delivers 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque

 

Safety and tech features include – 8 airbags, adaptive windshield wipers with integrated nozzles, along with ADAS functions like - park assist plus 360-view cameras and lane departure warning with steering assist. There are some electronic driving aids as well like adaptive air suspension, along with Audi Drive Select offering 7 driving modes. 
 

Under the hood, the Q7 facelift retains its 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, which delivers 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 48V mild hybrid tech and an automatic transmission with quattro all-wheel drive tech. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 250 kmph.

 

