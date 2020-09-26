Login
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

65.18 - 72.3 Lakh
Ex-Showroom Price
Check On-Road Price
  • 2021 Audi Q5 Front View
  • 2021 Audi Q5 Headlight
  • 2021 Audi Q5 Rear View
  • 2021 Audi Q5 Side View
  • 2021 Audi Q5 Tail Light Wheels
  • 2021 Audi Q5 Dashboard
  • 2021 Audi Q5 Interior

2021 Audi Q5 Front View

Audi Q5 Images

2021 Audi Q5 Front View2021 Audi Q5 Headlight2021 Audi Q5 Rear View2021 Audi Q5 Side View2021 Audi Q5 Tail Light Wheels2021 Audi Q5 Dashboard2021 Audi Q5 Interior

Audi Q5 Overview

Fuel Type-icon

Fuel Type

Petrol

Transmission-icon

Transmission

Automatic

Mileage-icon

Mileage

13 KM/L

Tank Capacity-icon

Tank Capacity

70.0 L

Seating-icon

Seating

5 Seater

Airbags-icon

Airbags

Yes

Base Variant-icon

Base Variant

45 TFSI Premium Plus

Top Variant-icon

Top Variant

Bold Edition

Body Type-icon

Body Type

SUV

Q5 Color Options

View All Q5 Colours

Audi Q5 is available in 6 different colors namely Ibis White, District Green, Navarra Blue Metallic, Myth Black Metallic, Manhattan Gray Metallic & Floret Silver Metallic.

  • Audi Q5 Ibis White

    Available for all Variants.

  • Audi Q5 District Green

    Available for all Variants.
  • Audi Q5 Navarra Blue Metallic

    Audi Q5 Navarra Blue Metallic

    Available for all Variants.
  • Audi Q5 Myth Black Metallic

    Audi Q5 Myth Black Metallic

    Available for all Variants.
  • Audi Q5 Manhattan Gray Metallic

    Audi Q5 Manhattan Gray Metallic

    Available for all Variants.
  • Audi Q5 Floret Silver Metallic

    Audi Q5 Floret Silver Metallic

    Available for all Variants.

Expert Review on Audi Q5

7.5
c&b expert Rating
safety
rating yellow
7.5
comfort
rating yellow
7.8
styling
rating yellow
7.0
merit or usp
rating yellow
8.0
significance
rating yellow
8.3
value for money
rating yellow
6.8
icon

Pros

  • Ultimate Interior Comfort
  • All Wheel Drive Feature
  • Easy To Drive 
icon

Cons

  • Unimpressive Cargo Space
  • No Diesel Engine
  • Lack Of Advanced Driver Assistance Features 
Verdict

The Audi Q5 holds a pivotal role in Audi's portfolio, especially in the Indian market, where historically, the Q range has contributed significantly to the brand's total sales. The Q5's importance in helping Audi regain its market position in India cannot be overstated. With the latest updates and changes, the Q5 is well-equipped to meet and potentially exceed customer expectations. These enhancements could be instrumental in reestablishing Audi's prominence in the luxury car segment in India, leveraging the Q5's potential to attract both loyal customers and new buyers.

Audi Q5 Price List (Variant Wise)

Audi Q5 Ex-Showroom price ranges from ₹ 65.18 to 72.3 Lakh. Audi offers Q5 in 4 variants. The top variant of Q5 is Bold Edition and the base variant is 45 TFSI Premium Plus.

Variants

Ex-Showroom Price

Compare

Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus
Starts at
₹ 65.18 Lakh
1984 CC, Petrol, 13.5 KM/L, Automatic
Q5 Limited Edition
Starts at
₹ 69.72 Lakh
1984 CC, Petrol, 13.5 KM/L, Automatic
Q5 45 TFSI Technology
Starts at
₹ 70.45 Lakh
1984 CC, Petrol, 13.5 KM/L, Automatic
Q5 Bold Edition
Starts at
₹ 72.3 Lakh
1984 CC, Petrol, 13.5 KM/L, Automatic

Q5 Specifications & Features

Explore an in-depth overview of the Audi Q5 specifications and features, offering comprehensive details on its engine choices, fuel efficiency, torque, power, transmission, dimensions, and trunk capacity. Additionally, gain insights into the car's advanced safety features and infotainment system.

Engine CC

1984 CC

Fuel

Petrol

Mileage

13 KM/L

Max Torque

370 Nm

Max Power

260,265 bhp

Transmission

Automatic

Length/Width/Height

4682 mm /1893 mm /1655 mm

Boot Space

550 L

  • c&b iconChild Safety Lock
  • c&b iconKeyless Entry
  • c&b iconAirbags
  • c&b iconABS
  • c&b iconRear Parking Sensors
  • c&b iconRear Parking Camera
  • c&b iconUSB Support
  • c&b iconBluetooth Support
  • c&b iconSteering Mounted Audio

What's New?

Audi India has launched the 2021 Q5 facelift in India at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 60.05 lakh for the Premium Plus variant, going up to Rs 67.05 lakh for the range-topping Technology variant (both ex-showroom, India). The new Audi Q5 facelift will be offered in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and will be assembled locally at its parent company's - VW Group's Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad. The Audi Q5 is coming back to India after a hiatus of over 18 months since the pre-facelift model was discontinued in April 2020.

The 2021 Audi Q5 facelift looks a bit sharper and bolder than its predecessor and majority of updates are centred on its face. The new larger single-frame grille with chrome borders and vertical slats builds up on its muscular front end and there is a chunkier silver skid plate as well. The SUV also gets larger foglamp housings, silver roof rails and side skirts, along with revised full-LED headlights and new LED daytime running lamps (DRLs). The SUV also gets new 19-inch 5 double-spoke star style alloy wheels, along with brand new LED taillights at the rear.

On the inside, the Q5 gets an updated cabin and the overall layout is quite similar to what we have seen on some of its newer models like the updated A4 facelift. There are also new seats and upholstery, along with a new steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and plenty of storage options. Audi has also equipped the Q5 with the third-generation Modular Infotainment Platform or MIB 3. The system is accessed through a new 10.1-inch display, which is standard and the illustrated features list includes - wireless phone charger, Audi Park Assist, Comfort key with sensor-controlled boot-lid operation, Audi Exclusive Inlays in Black Piano Lacquer, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus and Bang & Olufsen premium 3D sound system.

Under the hood, there is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BS6 45 TFSI petrol engine that belts out 247 bhp at 5000 - 6000 rpm and 370 Nm of peak torque at 1600 - 4300 rpm. The engine is coupled with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system with brake energy recuperation and the powertrain comes mated to a seven-speed S-Tronic automatic dual-clutch transmission. The Quattro all-wheel drive (AWD) system is also standard on the new Audi Q5 and it takes 6.3 seconds to do the 0-100 kmph sprint, in-turn clocking a top-speed of 237 kmph. In our market, the Audi Q5 will continue rivalling the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Volvo XC60, Jaguar F-Pace, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and the Lexus NX300h.

Audi Q5 On-Road Price in India

Explore Audi Q5 pricing in India's major cities. The Audi Q5 is priced between ₹ 65.18 to 72.3 Lakh.

CityOn-Road Price
New Delhi₹ 74,10,198
Mumbai₹ 76,05,738
Bangalore₹ 79,31,638
Hyderabad₹ 73,45,018
Chennai₹ 80,61,998
Kolkata₹ 67,92,898
Pune₹ 76,05,738
Chandigarh₹ 75,36,540
Ahmedabad₹ 71,49,478
Lucknow₹ 74,06,180
Jaipur₹ 72,75,820
Nagpur₹ 76,01,720
Bhubaneswar₹ 74,06,180

Download Brochure

Official Brochure Available !

Audi Q5 Mileage

13.00
KM/L
22 %
Better mileage than other SUV
70.0 L Fuel Tank Capacity

What is the fuel efficiency of Audi Q5

Audi Q5 mileage is 13 KM/L as per ARAI The Automatic Petrol engine has a mileage of 13.5 KM/L.

Mileage By Fuel Type

Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
City Mileage
Highway Mileage
PetrolAutomatic13.5 KM/L12 KM/L15 KM/L
Check Q5 Mileage in Detail

Calculate EMI

Calculate EMI for Audi Q5 using our EMI calculator and know about the interest rates and monthly cost.

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 65.18 L

Loan Amount

65.18 L

651800

6518000

Duration (5 years)

5 years

EMI ₹ 1.35 L
For 5 Year @9%* Interest Rate

*Interest rate may vary subject to your credit score.

Calculate Q5 EMI

Latest Videos On Q5

Watch All Q5 Videos

Audi Q5 has 4 videos of detailed review, pros & cons, comparison & variant explained, test drive experience, features, specs, interior & exterior details and more.

Q5 User Reviews

Tap to Rate :

rating Grey
rating Grey
rating Grey
rating Grey
rating Grey

Be The First One To Review This Car

Share your experience about Audi Q5

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

  • Audi Q5 Ex-Showroom price starts at Rs 60.5 Lakh and goes up to Rs 67.05 Lakh. and the On-Road price of 45 TFSI Premium Plus is Rs 77.9 Lakh. The top variant Audi Q5 On-Road price is Rs 77.9 Lakh. Audi offers Q5 in 3 variants.
  • As for the claimed fuel efficiency 13.50 Kmpl.
  • According to the experts, The year began with a bang for Audi with the second generation of the Q5 in the diesel and though back then we asked about the petrol variant, we got a reply saying soon. And here it is finally, the petrol variant of the Q5....

Latest Reviews On Q5

The facelift of the Audi Q5 is finally set to launch in India and it comes with many changes including a Petrol-only heart. We drive the higher technology trim of the SUV.
Review: 2021 Audi Q5 Facelift
Calender
3 years ago
clockimg
1 mins read
The year began with a bang for Audi with the second generation of the Q5 in the diesel and though back then we asked about the petrol variant, we got a reply saying 'soon'. And here it is finally, the petrol variant of the Q5.
2018 Audi Q5 Petrol Review
Calender
6 years ago
clockimg
1 mins read
Audi is all set to launch the all-new Q5 soon. Meanwhile, here is our review of the company's latest SUV and what all is new inside and outside. Give it a read.
2018 Audi Q5 Review
Calender
6 years ago
clockimg
1 mins read
The call of the mountains is a very real phenomenon. It's never quite a high-pitched shriek - more like a low-frequency chorus that's drowned out by the noise of the daily grind.
4 SUVs. 4 Segments. On a Snow Trail
Calender
10 years ago
clockimg
1 mins read

Quick Compare With Audi Q5 Competitors

Audi Q5 Quick Compare
Audi Q5
BMW X3 Quick Compare
Volvo XC60 Quick Compare
Land Rover Discovery Sport Quick Compare
Lexus RX Quick Compare
BYD eMAX 7 Quick Compare
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 65.18 - 72.3 Lakh₹ 61.9 - 87.7 Lakh₹ 68.9 Lakh₹ 71.39 Lakh₹ 95.8 Lakh - 1.18 Crore₹ 26.9 - 29.9 Lakh
C&B Expert Rating
7.5
7.5
7.0
7.3
6.4
N/A
Engine
1984 cc1998 CC1969 CC1997 CC2487 CCN/A
Transmission
AutomaticAutomaticAutomaticAutomaticAutomaticAutomatic
Mileage
13 KM/L10.49 - 18.56 KM/L13 KM/L10.68 - 14.12 KM/L18.8 KM/L420 - 530 Km/Full Charge
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol, DieselPetrolPetrol, DieselHybridElectric
Seating Capacity
5 Seater5 Seater5 Seater7 Seater5 Seater6 Seater
Fuel Tank Capacity
70.0 L60.0 L71.0 L70.0 L65.0 LN/A
No of Variants
461224
Detailed Comparision
Q5 vs X3Q5 vs XC60Q5 vs Discovery SportQ5 vs RXQ5 vs eMAX 7

Search For Dealers & Showrooms

