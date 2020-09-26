Audi Q5
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
Mileage
13 KM/L
Tank Capacity
70.0 L
Seating
5 Seater
Airbags
Yes
Base Variant
Top Variant
Body Type
SUV
Audi Q5 is available in 6 different colors namely Ibis White, District Green, Navarra Blue Metallic, Myth Black Metallic, Manhattan Gray Metallic & Floret Silver Metallic.
- Available for all Variants.
Audi Q5 District GreenAvailable for all Variants.
Audi Q5 Navarra Blue MetallicAvailable for all Variants.
Audi Q5 Myth Black MetallicAvailable for all Variants.
Audi Q5 Manhattan Gray MetallicAvailable for all Variants.
Audi Q5 Floret Silver MetallicAvailable for all Variants.
Browse through a collection of 7 high-quality images showcasing both the exterior and interior of the Audi Q5
- Exterior
- Interior
Expert Review on Audi Q5
Pros
- Ultimate Interior Comfort
- All Wheel Drive Feature
- Easy To Drive
Cons
- Unimpressive Cargo Space
- No Diesel Engine
- Lack Of Advanced Driver Assistance Features
The Audi Q5 holds a pivotal role in Audi's portfolio, especially in the Indian market, where historically, the Q range has contributed significantly to the brand's total sales. The Q5's importance in helping Audi regain its market position in India cannot be overstated. With the latest updates and changes, the Q5 is well-equipped to meet and potentially exceed customer expectations. These enhancements could be instrumental in reestablishing Audi's prominence in the luxury car segment in India, leveraging the Q5's potential to attract both loyal customers and new buyers.
Audi Q5 Price List (Variant Wise)
Audi Q5 Ex-Showroom price ranges from ₹ 65.18 to 72.3 Lakh. Audi offers Q5 in 4 variants. The top variant of Q5 is Bold Edition and the base variant is 45 TFSI Premium Plus.
Variants
Ex-Showroom Price
Compare
Q5 Specifications & Features
Explore an in-depth overview of the Audi Q5 specifications and features, offering comprehensive details on its engine choices, fuel efficiency, torque, power, transmission, dimensions, and trunk capacity. Additionally, gain insights into the car's advanced safety features and infotainment system.
What's New?
Audi India has launched the 2021 Q5 facelift in India at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 60.05 lakh for the Premium Plus variant, going up to Rs 67.05 lakh for the range-topping Technology variant (both ex-showroom, India). The new Audi Q5 facelift will be offered in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and will be assembled locally at its parent company's - VW Group's Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad. The Audi Q5 is coming back to India after a hiatus of over 18 months since the pre-facelift model was discontinued in April 2020.
The 2021 Audi Q5 facelift looks a bit sharper and bolder than its predecessor and majority of updates are centred on its face. The new larger single-frame grille with chrome borders and vertical slats builds up on its muscular front end and there is a chunkier silver skid plate as well. The SUV also gets larger foglamp housings, silver roof rails and side skirts, along with revised full-LED headlights and new LED daytime running lamps (DRLs). The SUV also gets new 19-inch 5 double-spoke star style alloy wheels, along with brand new LED taillights at the rear.
On the inside, the Q5 gets an updated cabin and the overall layout is quite similar to what we have seen on some of its newer models like the updated A4 facelift. There are also new seats and upholstery, along with a new steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and plenty of storage options. Audi has also equipped the Q5 with the third-generation Modular Infotainment Platform or MIB 3. The system is accessed through a new 10.1-inch display, which is standard and the illustrated features list includes - wireless phone charger, Audi Park Assist, Comfort key with sensor-controlled boot-lid operation, Audi Exclusive Inlays in Black Piano Lacquer, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus and Bang & Olufsen premium 3D sound system.
Under the hood, there is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BS6 45 TFSI petrol engine that belts out 247 bhp at 5000 - 6000 rpm and 370 Nm of peak torque at 1600 - 4300 rpm. The engine is coupled with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system with brake energy recuperation and the powertrain comes mated to a seven-speed S-Tronic automatic dual-clutch transmission. The Quattro all-wheel drive (AWD) system is also standard on the new Audi Q5 and it takes 6.3 seconds to do the 0-100 kmph sprint, in-turn clocking a top-speed of 237 kmph. In our market, the Audi Q5 will continue rivalling the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Volvo XC60, Jaguar F-Pace, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and the Lexus NX300h.
Audi Q5 Mileage
What is the fuel efficiency of Audi Q5
Mileage By Fuel Type
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|Mileage
|City Mileage
|Highway Mileage
|Petrol
|Automatic
|13.5 KM/L
|12 KM/L
|15 KM/L
Loan Amount
65.18 L
₹ 651800
₹ 6518000
Duration (5 years)
5 years
*Interest rate may vary subject to your credit score.
Quick Compare With Audi Q5 Competitors
Audi Q5
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹ 65.18 - 72.3 Lakh
|₹ 61.9 - 87.7 Lakh
|₹ 68.9 Lakh
|₹ 71.39 Lakh
|₹ 95.8 Lakh - 1.18 Crore
|₹ 26.9 - 29.9 Lakh
|C&B Expert Rating
|N/A
|Engine
|1984 cc
|1998 CC
|1969 CC
|1997 CC
|2487 CC
|N/A
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Mileage
|13 KM/L
|10.49 - 18.56 KM/L
|13 KM/L
|10.68 - 14.12 KM/L
|18.8 KM/L
|420 - 530 Km/Full Charge
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol, Diesel
|Petrol
|Petrol, Diesel
|Hybrid
|Electric
|Seating Capacity
|5 Seater
|5 Seater
|5 Seater
|7 Seater
|5 Seater
|6 Seater
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70.0 L
|60.0 L
|71.0 L
|70.0 L
|65.0 L
|N/A
|No of Variants
|4
|6
|1
|2
|2
|4
Detailed Comparision
Latest News On Q5
