Audi India has launched the 2021 Q5 facelift in India at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 60.05 lakh for the Premium Plus variant, going up to Rs 67.05 lakh for the range-topping Technology variant (both ex-showroom, India). The new Audi Q5 facelift will be offered in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and will be assembled locally at its parent company's - VW Group's Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad. The Audi Q5 is coming back to India after a hiatus of over 18 months since the pre-facelift model was discontinued in April 2020.

The 2021 Audi Q5 facelift looks a bit sharper and bolder than its predecessor and majority of updates are centred on its face. The new larger single-frame grille with chrome borders and vertical slats builds up on its muscular front end and there is a chunkier silver skid plate as well. The SUV also gets larger foglamp housings, silver roof rails and side skirts, along with revised full-LED headlights and new LED daytime running lamps (DRLs). The SUV also gets new 19-inch 5 double-spoke star style alloy wheels, along with brand new LED taillights at the rear.

On the inside, the Q5 gets an updated cabin and the overall layout is quite similar to what we have seen on some of its newer models like the updated A4 facelift. There are also new seats and upholstery, along with a new steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and plenty of storage options. Audi has also equipped the Q5 with the third-generation Modular Infotainment Platform or MIB 3. The system is accessed through a new 10.1-inch display, which is standard and the illustrated features list includes - wireless phone charger, Audi Park Assist, Comfort key with sensor-controlled boot-lid operation, Audi Exclusive Inlays in Black Piano Lacquer, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus and Bang & Olufsen premium 3D sound system.

Under the hood, there is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BS6 45 TFSI petrol engine that belts out 247 bhp at 5000 - 6000 rpm and 370 Nm of peak torque at 1600 - 4300 rpm. The engine is coupled with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system with brake energy recuperation and the powertrain comes mated to a seven-speed S-Tronic automatic dual-clutch transmission. The Quattro all-wheel drive (AWD) system is also standard on the new Audi Q5 and it takes 6.3 seconds to do the 0-100 kmph sprint, in-turn clocking a top-speed of 237 kmph. In our market, the Audi Q5 will continue rivalling the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Volvo XC60, Jaguar F-Pace, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and the Lexus NX300h.