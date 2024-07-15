Login
Audi Q5 Bold Edition Launched In India At Rs 72.30 Lakh

Audi’s third Bold Edition model, the special edition Q5 gets blacked-out cosmetic elements to the exterior as standard.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Special Edition to be offered in limited numbers
  • Gets Audi's Black Styling Package Plus as standard
  • Costs about Rs 1.5 lakh more than the fully-loaded Q5 Technology

Audi India has launched the Q5 Bold Edition priced at Rs 72.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Q5 is the third Audi SUV to get the Bold Edition treatment this year following the Q7 and the Q3 and Q3 Sportback in the previous months. Audi says the Q5 Bold Edition will be available in limited numbers though it has not specified the number of units.
 

Also read: Audi A6 E-Tron Electric Sedan Debut Confirmed For Late July
 

As with its siblings, the Q5 Bold Edition gets blacked-out cosmetic detailing as part of the standard black styling package plus. Blacked-out elements include the trim finishers on the grille, the Audi logos on the front and rear along with the trim pieces on the window line, wing mirrors and roof rails. The Bold Edition can be specced in one of five exterior colours - Glacier White, Mythos Black District Green, Navarra Blue and Manhattan Gray. Interestingly Audi has launched a special edition of the Q5 with similar cosmetic updates though it was only offered in the Mythos Black paint finish back then.
 

Also read: Audi Q7 Bold Edition Launched In India At Rs 97.84 Lakh
 

Audi Q5

Audi has made no cosmetic or feature updates to the cabin of the Q5 Bold Edition.

 

In terms of pricing, the Bold Edition costs about Rs 1.5 lakh more than the Q5 Technology which is priced at Rs 70.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The Q5 is also offered in a lower-spec Premium Plus trim priced at Rs 65.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Also read: Audi Mulls Axing Q8 E-Tron, Q8 E-Tron Sportback As Global Demand Falls
 

In terms of features, the Q5 packs in kit such as adaptive dampers, a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, a B&O sound system, Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, powered front seats, driver seat memory function, 3-zone climate control, a powered tailgate and more.
 

Also read: Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback Bold Editions Launched In India; Priced From Rs 54.65 Lakh
 

Power comes from the familiar 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine pushing out 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an automatic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive system.
 

The Q5 goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the BMW X3 in the Indian market.

