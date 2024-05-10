Login
Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback Bold Editions Launched In India; Priced From Rs 54.65 Lakh

Positioned above the respective top variants of the two SUVs, the Bold Editions get cosmetic enhancements to stand out.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 10, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Bold Editions cost aobut Rs 1.5 lakh more than the top Technology trim
  • Get blacked out detailing for exterior trim elements
  • Feature list unchanged from the standard model

Audi India has launched the Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Editions in India priced at Rs 54.65 lakh and Rs 55.71 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. This makes the limited-run special edition models roughly Rs 1.5 lakh more expensive than the top-spec Technology variants of the two SUVs.

 

Also read: Audi Q6 L e-tron Unveiled: Gets Longer Range And Wheelbase
 

The special editions get a purely cosmetic makeover with elements such as the grille, Audi logos on the front and rear, roof rails, window trim and roof rails finished in gloss black. Buyers can also option two-tone alloy wheels with both special editions. The Bold Edition is offered in five exterior colour choices for both SUVs. The standard Q3 can be had in Glacier White, Nano Grey, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue and Pulse Orange. The Sportback gets broadly the same colours with Nano Grey and Pulse Orange replaced by Daytona Grey and Progressive Red.

 

Also Read: 2024 Audi Q7, Q8 Plug-In Hybrids Pack In More Power, Greater Range

 

Audi Q3 Bold Edition

Moving to the cabin, little has changed over the standard Q3 and Q3 Sportback with the special editions packing in all the same equipment. This includes a panoramic sunroof,  powered front seats, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, reverse camera, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, gesture control for the tailgate and more.

 

Also read: Audi India To Hike Prices Of All Models From June 2024
 

The engine too is unchanged with the 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine developing 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque carried over. The unit is paired with Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system as standard.

Audi Q3
8.1

Audi Q3

Starts at ₹ 43.81 - 54.65 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Q3 Specifications
View Q3 Features

