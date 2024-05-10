Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback Bold Editions Launched In India; Priced From Rs 54.65 Lakh
Audi India has launched the Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Editions in India priced at Rs 54.65 lakh and Rs 55.71 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. This makes the limited-run special edition models roughly Rs 1.5 lakh more expensive than the top-spec Technology variants of the two SUVs.
The special editions get a purely cosmetic makeover with elements such as the grille, Audi logos on the front and rear, roof rails, window trim and roof rails finished in gloss black. Buyers can also option two-tone alloy wheels with both special editions. The Bold Edition is offered in five exterior colour choices for both SUVs. The standard Q3 can be had in Glacier White, Nano Grey, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue and Pulse Orange. The Sportback gets broadly the same colours with Nano Grey and Pulse Orange replaced by Daytona Grey and Progressive Red.
Moving to the cabin, little has changed over the standard Q3 and Q3 Sportback with the special editions packing in all the same equipment. This includes a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, reverse camera, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, gesture control for the tailgate and more.
The engine too is unchanged with the 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine developing 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque carried over. The unit is paired with Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system as standard.
