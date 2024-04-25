Login
Audi Q6 L e-tron Unveiled: Gets Longer Range And Wheelbase

Q6 L e-tron is the long wheelbase and longer range model of the Q6 L e-tron, and is specially made for the Chinese market.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • L in Q6 L e-tron stands for Long Wheelbase
  • The SUV also gets a longer range when compared to standard model
  • The Q6 L e-tron will be produced in China

German luxury car maker Audi has unveiled a new long range version of its electric SUV, the Q6 e-tron. The Q6 L e-tron is a long range version of the car made specially for the Chinese market. The letter ‘L’ in the name though signals a wheelbase that is longer by 105 mm when  compared to standard Q6 e-tron. Audi is a claiming a range of more than 700 km of range (CLTC) with the SUV.

 

SUV gets exclusive colours for China including the Lilac Grey.

 

The SUV is 4,884 mm long, 1,965 mm wide and 1,687 mm tall. It gets a wheelbase of 2,995 mm which according to Audi ‘allows business-class legroom in the rear seats’. The car differs from the global version with a redesigned front end and exclusive colours including the Lilac Grey shown at the Beijing Auto show. Other highlights include 21-inch wheels, illuminated logos and flush door handles. The SUV also gets active digital light signature, a new technology presented for the first time in the Q6 e-tron family.

 

Coming to the powertrain, the Q6 L e-tron features a larger battery pack over its standard sibling with a gross capacity of 107 kWh - 7 kWh more. The electric SUV will be available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. The former will offer a peak power of 342 bhp while the latter will develop up to 463 bhp. Audi says that the SUV supports up to 270 kW DC fast charging as standard.

 

Also Read: 2024 Audi Q7, Q8 Plug-In Hybrids Pack In More Power, Greater Range

 

The Q6L e-tron has come with some China-specific ADAS functions like adaptive driving assistant pro and the parking assistant pro. Audi claims these assist in much broader scenarios than any of its previous model. The basis for infotainment and driver assistance is the newly developed electronic architecture called E3 1.2 where E3 stands for End-to-End Electronic Architecture.

 

The first deliveries to customers will take place in 2025.

 

The Q6 e-tron family is built on new e-platform called Premium Platform electric, and like other models the Q6 L e-tron will be locally produced in a new factory in Changchun. 

# audi electric car# audi q6 e-tron# china# audi q6 L e-tron# Cars# Electric Cars
