Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Breaks Cover Alongside the SQ6 Sportback; Claimed Range Of 656 Kilometres

While the Q6 line-up was available for almost a year, the swanky sloping roofline version comes as the sixth all-electric offering in the Ingolstadt portfolio.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Positioned between Q4 and Q8 Sportback
  • Drag coefficient went down from 0.28 to 0.26
  • 511 litres of boot space which is expandable to 1,373 litres

Audi has finally introduced the coupe-SUV body style to the Q6 E-Tron line-up increasing their electric portfolio to six models. The Q6 E-Tron ‘Sportback’ (that’s coupe-SUV in Audi say) debuts in both standard as well as the high-performance S(Q6) version. After making their public premiere at the Paris Motor Show 2024, both the models of the Q6 Sportback line-up will go on sale next year as MY2025. 

A244307 medium

Also Read: Audi E-Tron GT, RS E-Tron GT Recalled In India Due To Brake Issue
 

With the sloping silhouette, the Sportback roof is lowered by 37mm which has helped the overall aerodynamic drag coefficient. The coefficient has gone down from 0.28 of the standard Q6 to 0.26. Despite the reduced height of the Sportback, the boot space remains good enough at 511 litres (standard Q6 offers 526 litres) which can be expanded up to 1373 litres when the rear seats are tumbled down. More storage comes in the form of 64 litres of frunk and 25 litres of cubby spaces inside the cabin. 

A244303 medium

For the design, the German carmaker claims the sloping roofline resembles the original Audi TT. The fascia remains unchanged over the standard Q6 while the tail lamp design also remains unchanged. But adding style to the rear is a boot-mounted spoiler that sticks out of the bottom of the windscreen.  

A244289 medium

Also Read: Third-Gen Audi Q5 Debuts With New Mild-Hybrid Powertrains, More Tech

 

On the inside, there’s the familiar MMI panoramic display seen on all modern-day Audis. There’s a 100 per cent polyester used for the cabin along with Anthracite fabric, birch wood stone grey materials and soft touchpoints from elastic mélange fabric – all these materials are recycled as well.  

A244308 medium

As for the powertrain, there are two battery packs on offer. The 82kWh being the entry-level variant offers an RWD configuration with an output of 248 hp and takes seven seconds for the 0-100kmph sprint. There’s also a 304bhp version that can sprint in 6.6 seconds thanks to its dual-motor setup. Go for the 387bhp version and the same sprint time goes down to 5.9 seconds. 

 

A244288 medium

Also Read: Updated Audi E-Tron GT Unveiled; New Performance Variant Makes 912 BHP

 

For the most powerful SQ6 Sportback, there’s a 487bhp of combined output from the two motors and it can clock 0-100kmph in just 4.3 seconds. No matter which powertrain you choose, the top speed of the entire line-up is restricted to 210kmph while the more powerful SQ6 tops out at 230kmph. 

A244294 medium

Lastly, the 83kWh battery-powered versions have a claimed range of up to 545 kilometres. The AWD version can go up to 636 kilometres and 656 kilometres for the RWD version. The AWD SQ6 Sportback has a range of 607 kilometres. For charging, it supports 270kW fast charging that can take charge from 10-80 per cent in just 22 minutes. 

A244372 medium

Also Read: Audi Q8 Facelift Review: Subtle Updates
 

Both the Q6 Sportback and SQ6 Sportback will be manufactured at Audi’s main plant, which is situated in their hometown in Germany. Order books for the MY2025 models have opened with German pricing ranging between 65,000-96,000 Euros for the entire line-up. India-debut is also expected to happen but only after the global delivery commences.

# audi electric car# audi offers# audi e-tron gt# audi sportback# audi e-tron GT# audi SUV# audi q6 e-tron# audi q6 sportback# audi electric# audi e-tron# audi Sports coupe# car# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Press Releases# Upcoming Cars# New Cars# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Audi has recalled 37 units of the E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT models in India.
    Audi E-Tron GT, RS E-Tron GT Recalled In India Due To Brake Issue
  • The SUV can be booked online through Audi India’s website or on its app for an amount of Rs 5 lakh
    Audi Q8 Facelift Bookings Open; India Launch On August 22
  • Audi says the flagship luxury EV segment is seeing a sharp drop in global demand, making the company consider axing its flagship electric SUV in just its sixth year.
    Audi Mulls Axing Q8 E-Tron, Q8 E-Tron Sportback As Global Demand Falls
  • The newly-introduced Audi RS E-Tron GT performance is the most powerful production car ever built by Audi.
    Updated Audi E-Tron GT Unveiled; New Performance Variant Makes 912 BHP
  • We took 10 premium EVs driven by an elite group of CXOs, entrepreneurs, business owners, and more importantly, automotive enthusiasts to a Tree Plantation Drive to celebrate World Environment Day.
    Zero Emission Drive: A Car&Bike Initiative Presented By Kalpataru

Latest News

  • In September 2024, total passenger vehicle sales stood at 3,56,752 units, while two-wheeler sales reached 20,25,993 units.
    Auto Sales September 2024: India’s Total Volume Grew Nearly 13% Led By Strong Two-Wheeler Sales
  • Offered in two variants- T30 and T30 Sport, the motorcycle is Raptee’s maiden product for the Indian market
    Raptee HV T30 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled: Promises 150 KM Real Range For Rs 2.39 Lakh
  • The C5 Aircross will be the first vehicle from Citroen to feature the STLA Medium platform
    Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Unveiled; Production-Spec Model Due In 2025
  • While the Q6 line-up was available for almost a year, the swanky sloping roofline version comes as the sixth all-electric offering in the Ingolstadt portfolio.
    Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Breaks Cover Alongside the SQ6 Sportback; Claimed Range Of 656 Kilometres
  • The exemption of toll to enter Mumbai will be effective from midnight of October 15, 2024, and will apply to vehicles like cars, jeeps, vans, and small trucks.
    Maharashtra Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles Entering Mumbai
  • Likely to be the Street Triple with a slightly higher displacement
    Triumph Teases New 800 cc Motorcycle; Official Unveil On October 22
  • All 50 units of the BMW Skytop are already spoken for.
    BMW Skytop V8 Roadster Enters Limited Production; Only 50 Units To Be Built
  • The LX700h was the only vehicle in the Lexus portfolio that was due to get a hybrid powertrain.
    Lexus LX 700h Debuts With Hybrid Powertrain; 2025 Overtrail Edition Unveiled
  • The recently launched Basalt coupe-SUV scored 26.19 points out of 32 for adult safety and 35.90 out of 49 for child protection.
    Citroen Basalt Scores 4 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
  • This edition comes equipped with Toyota's Accessories Package for both exterior and interior and will be available until the end of this month.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition Launched: Gets Accessories Worth Over Rs 50,000

Research More on Audi E-Tron

Audi E-Tron
8.3

Audi E-Tron

Starts at ₹ 1.02 - 1.26 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View E-Tron Specifications
View E-Tron Features

Popular Audi Models

  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Breaks Cover Alongside the SQ6 Sportback; Claimed Range Of 656 Kilometres
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved