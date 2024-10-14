Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Breaks Cover Alongside the SQ6 Sportback; Claimed Range Of 656 Kilometres

Audi has finally introduced the coupe-SUV body style to the Q6 E-Tron line-up increasing their electric portfolio to six models. The Q6 E-Tron ‘Sportback’ (that’s coupe-SUV in Audi say) debuts in both standard as well as the high-performance S(Q6) version. After making their public premiere at the Paris Motor Show 2024, both the models of the Q6 Sportback line-up will go on sale next year as MY2025.

With the sloping silhouette, the Sportback roof is lowered by 37mm which has helped the overall aerodynamic drag coefficient. The coefficient has gone down from 0.28 of the standard Q6 to 0.26. Despite the reduced height of the Sportback, the boot space remains good enough at 511 litres (standard Q6 offers 526 litres) which can be expanded up to 1373 litres when the rear seats are tumbled down. More storage comes in the form of 64 litres of frunk and 25 litres of cubby spaces inside the cabin.

For the design, the German carmaker claims the sloping roofline resembles the original Audi TT. The fascia remains unchanged over the standard Q6 while the tail lamp design also remains unchanged. But adding style to the rear is a boot-mounted spoiler that sticks out of the bottom of the windscreen.

On the inside, there’s the familiar MMI panoramic display seen on all modern-day Audis. There’s a 100 per cent polyester used for the cabin along with Anthracite fabric, birch wood stone grey materials and soft touchpoints from elastic mélange fabric – all these materials are recycled as well.

As for the powertrain, there are two battery packs on offer. The 82kWh being the entry-level variant offers an RWD configuration with an output of 248 hp and takes seven seconds for the 0-100kmph sprint. There’s also a 304bhp version that can sprint in 6.6 seconds thanks to its dual-motor setup. Go for the 387bhp version and the same sprint time goes down to 5.9 seconds.

For the most powerful SQ6 Sportback, there’s a 487bhp of combined output from the two motors and it can clock 0-100kmph in just 4.3 seconds. No matter which powertrain you choose, the top speed of the entire line-up is restricted to 210kmph while the more powerful SQ6 tops out at 230kmph.

Lastly, the 83kWh battery-powered versions have a claimed range of up to 545 kilometres. The AWD version can go up to 636 kilometres and 656 kilometres for the RWD version. The AWD SQ6 Sportback has a range of 607 kilometres. For charging, it supports 270kW fast charging that can take charge from 10-80 per cent in just 22 minutes.

Both the Q6 Sportback and SQ6 Sportback will be manufactured at Audi’s main plant, which is situated in their hometown in Germany. Order books for the MY2025 models have opened with German pricing ranging between 65,000-96,000 Euros for the entire line-up. India-debut is also expected to happen but only after the global delivery commences.