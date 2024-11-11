Audi E Concept Showcases Electric Crossover With 760bhp and 700kms
By Bilal Firfiray
2 mins read
Published on November 11, 2024
Highlights
- 10 minutes of rapid charging can offer over 370kms of range
- Dual motors offer 760bhp and 800Nm
- It doesn’t have a ‘Four Rings’ logo
Audi has partnered with SAIC Motor in China resulting in a sub-brand which is unimaginatively named “AUDI”. With this new electric sub-brand, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker has previewed an all-electric concept which is (also unimaginatively) named “E Concept”. While the E Concept has some impressive numbers and previews what we should expect from the future cars of this China-specific sub-brand, the talking point about this electric crossover is that it doesn’t wear Audi’s iconic ‘Four Rings’ logo.
Also Read: Audi E-Tron GT, RS E-Tron GT Recalled In India Due To Brake Issue
Based on the Advanced Digitized Platform, the E Concept measures 4,870mm in length, has a width of 1,990mm and is 1,460mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,950mm. With a familiar fascia seen on another China-born electric car, Lucid, the profile of the E Concept is more of a station wagon than a proper crossover.
With a flat nose, a sloping roofline and a Range Rover-like squared-off tail lamp signature, the E Concept isn’t far from being production-ready. Even the cabin has a futuristic and minimalistic layout. There's a massive touchscreen panel in place of a conventional dashboard which also looks ready to go into production.
Also Read: Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Breaks Cover Alongside the SQ6 Sportback; Claimed Range Of 656 Kilometres
Using two electric motors, the combined output is rated at around 760bhp and 800n, enabling a claimed 0-100kmph time of 3.6 seconds. Its 800-volt architecture also claims a driving range of 700kms (under CLTC cycle) from the 100kWh battery pack. More importantly, just 10 minutes of rapid charging achieves over 370kms of range, claims Audi.
With near production-ready credentials, the road-going version of the E Concept will lead the model offensive for Audi's sub-brand in China. Three more EVs are expected across mid- and full-size segments, the first one arriving as early as mid-2025.
Also Read: Audi Q8 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 1.18 Crore
