Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-AMG New C 63 SHyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureCFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300KTM 890 DukeKawasaki Z400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Audi E Concept Showcases Electric Crossover With 760bhp and 700kms

Audi’s sub-brand in China is called “AUDI” created in collaboration with SAIC. With this E Concept, the sub-brand previewed the upcoming models along with powertrain prowess.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 10 minutes of rapid charging can offer over 370kms of range
  • Dual motors offer 760bhp and 800Nm
  • It doesn’t have a ‘Four Rings’ logo

Audi has partnered with SAIC Motor in China resulting in a sub-brand which is unimaginatively named “AUDI”. With this new electric sub-brand, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker has previewed an all-electric concept which is (also unimaginatively) named “E Concept”. While the E Concept has some impressive numbers and previews what we should expect from the future cars of this China-specific sub-brand, the talking point about this electric crossover is that it doesn’t wear Audi’s iconic ‘Four Rings’ logo. 

 

Audi E Concept 2024 1280 dd90c9a39f7446c133ab0f3f5071dfe7da

Also Read: Audi E-Tron GT, RS E-Tron GT Recalled In India Due To Brake Issue

 

Based on the Advanced Digitized Platform, the E Concept measures 4,870mm in length, has a width of 1,990mm and is 1,460mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,950mm. With a familiar fascia seen on another China-born electric car, Lucid, the profile of the E Concept is more of a station wagon than a proper crossover. 

 

Audi E Concept 2024 1280 26e31a5651c723c8635d8269904853e5c9

 

With a flat nose, a sloping roofline and a Range Rover-like squared-off tail lamp signature, the E Concept isn’t far from being production-ready. Even the cabin has a futuristic and minimalistic layout. There's a massive touchscreen panel in place of a conventional dashboard which also looks ready to go into production. 

 

Also Read: Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Breaks Cover Alongside the SQ6 Sportback; Claimed Range Of 656 Kilometres


 

Audi E Concept 2024 1280 fc85e57043850dbba9b18056604a787e32

 

Using two electric motors, the combined output is rated at around 760bhp and 800n, enabling a claimed 0-100kmph time of 3.6 seconds. Its 800-volt architecture also claims a driving range of 700kms (under CLTC cycle) from the 100kWh battery pack. More importantly, just 10 minutes of rapid charging achieves over 370kms of range, claims Audi. 

 

Audi E Concept 2024 1280 1e3b7839e7d8644633a6415bc078b24e43

 

With near production-ready credentials, the road-going version of the E Concept will lead the model offensive for Audi's sub-brand in China. Three more EVs are expected across mid- and full-size segments, the first one arriving as early as mid-2025.

 

Also Read: Audi Q8 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 1.18 Crore

Audi E Concept 2024 1280 f34ab3f7617703ee6d62d458b0f7acb1e6

 

# audi electric car# audi e-tron GT# audi e-tron gt# audi autonomous car concept# audi e-tron# audi sportback# audi india offers# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Press Releases# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • While the Q6 line-up was available for almost a year, the swanky sloping roofline version comes as the sixth all-electric offering in the Ingolstadt portfolio.
    Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Breaks Cover Alongside the SQ6 Sportback; Claimed Range Of 656 Kilometres
  • Audi has recalled 37 units of the E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT models in India.
    Audi E-Tron GT, RS E-Tron GT Recalled In India Due To Brake Issue
  • Audi says the flagship luxury EV segment is seeing a sharp drop in global demand, making the company consider axing its flagship electric SUV in just its sixth year.
    Audi Mulls Axing Q8 E-Tron, Q8 E-Tron Sportback As Global Demand Falls
  • The newly-introduced Audi RS E-Tron GT performance is the most powerful production car ever built by Audi.
    Updated Audi E-Tron GT Unveiled; New Performance Variant Makes 912 BHP
  • We took 10 premium EVs driven by an elite group of CXOs, entrepreneurs, business owners, and more importantly, automotive enthusiasts to a Tree Plantation Drive to celebrate World Environment Day.
    Zero Emission Drive: A Car&Bike Initiative Presented By Kalpataru

Latest News

  • The three-cylinder V-3 engine layout comes with an electric compressor to boost low and mid rpm power gains.
    Honda Unveils Electric Compression V3 Engine At EICMA 2024
  • Here is a lowdown on how to proceed after an accident and claim insurance.
    What to Do After an Accident: Car and Bike Insurance Claims Process Explained
  • BMW Motorrad showed its Concept F 450 GS adventure bike at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, and it definitely has the potential to shake up the mid-size ADV segment!
    Opinion: Why The BMW F 450 GS Could Be A Very Big Deal!
  • keep reading this blog till the end to understand the difference between four-wheeler insurance policies for new and used cars.
    How Four-Wheeler Insurance Policies Differ for New vs. Used Cars?
  • All-new SUV is expected to be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos.
    Kia Syros Name Confirmed For Upcoming Kia SUV For India
  • Audi’s sub-brand in China is called “AUDI” created in collaboration with SAIC. With this E Concept, the sub-brand previewed the upcoming models along with powertrain prowess.
    Audi E Concept Showcases Electric Crossover With 760bhp and 700kms
  • Offered in four trim levels, prices for the new-gen subcompact sedan range from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • New-gen Seltos is likely to be unveiled for global markets in 2025.
    Is This The Next-Gen Kia Seltos?
  • Brixton opened the order books for all four motorcycles in India last month.
    Brixton Motorcycles India Launch Slated For November 18
  • With the generational update, the Dzire gets a new engine, a larger equipment list, and a greater number of standard safety features
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh

Popular Audi Models

  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Audi E Concept Showcases Electric Crossover With 760bhp and 700kms
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved