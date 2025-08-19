Gordon Murray Automotive Reveals S1 LM At Monterey; It’s A Road-Legal Homage to McLaren F1

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has pulled the wraps off its latest creation, the S1 LM, a limited-production supercar that pays tribute to the legendary McLaren F1 GTR, which triumphed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995. Revealed under the Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV) division, the S1 LM brings together Murray’s design philosophy of lightness and engineering purity in a package that blends motorsport heritage with modern technology.

The S1 LM is powered by a 4.3-litre naturally aspirated V12, a bespoke development derived from GMA’s T.50 platform. Producing more than 690bhp, it revs past 12,000 rpm, making it one of the highest-revving road-legal powerplants ever produced. Unlike most contemporary hypercars that rely on hybrid assistance or turbocharging, the S1 LM sticks to a six-speed manual gearbox and a purist, analogue driving experience.

Performance is complemented by engineering revisions specifically aimed at track capability. The engine is solid-mounted for sharper throttle response, while reworked suspension geometry lowers the ride height for better handling. Aerodynamic upgrades include a prominent rear wing, deeper front splitter, and larger rear diffuser, ensuring high levels of downforce without unnecessary visual excess.

Visually, the S1 LM echoes the endurance racing machines of the 1990s. A roof-mounted air intake, pronounced coke-bottle profile, and centrally mounted quad exhausts mark it out from its siblings, while the extensive use of carbon fibre keeps weight to a minimum. The design language is unmistakably modern, but the proportions and detailing are a respectful nod to the F1 GTR that inspired it.

Inside, the cabin continues GMA’s central driving position layout, offering a unique connection between driver and machine. Materials and finishes can be customised, but the focus remains firmly on driving rather than luxury.

Perhaps most telling of its exclusivity, only five examples of the S1 LM will be built, all of which are commissioned by a single private client. These cars are expected to be delivered from 2026, with each unit individually specified. Pricing has not been disclosed, though it is certain to exceed the T.50’s multi-million-dollar tag.

The S1 LM is a statement from Gordon Murray that road cars can still prioritise lightness, mechanical purity, and emotional engagement in an era dominated by electrification and digital systems. For collectors, its rarity is unquestionable. For enthusiasts, it stands as one of the last true analogue supercars of its kind.