Gordon Murray Automotive Reveals S1 LM At Monterey; It’s A Road-Legal Homage to McLaren F1

One of the highlights at this year’s Monterey Week was Gordon Murray Automotive’s S1 LM, a Le Mans-inspired supercar with a 4.3-litre V12, six-speed manual gearbox, and production limited to just five units worldwide.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 19, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Naturally aspirated 4.3-litre V12, revving past 12,000rpm and producing over 690 bhp
  • Inspired by McLaren F1 GTR, with design cues drawn from the 1995 Le Mans winner
  • Only five units to be built, with production starting in 2026

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has pulled the wraps off its latest creation, the S1 LM, a limited-production supercar that pays tribute to the legendary McLaren F1 GTR, which triumphed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995. Revealed under the Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV) division, the S1 LM brings together Murray’s design philosophy of lightness and engineering purity in a package that blends motorsport heritage with modern technology.

Also Read: Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider Revealed

Gordon Murray S1 LM 2027 1280 f117971153d99513bb1d715850f66c3216

The S1 LM is powered by a 4.3-litre naturally aspirated V12, a bespoke development derived from GMA’s T.50 platform. Producing more than 690bhp, it revs past 12,000 rpm, making it one of the highest-revving road-legal powerplants ever produced. Unlike most contemporary hypercars that rely on hybrid assistance or turbocharging, the S1 LM sticks to a six-speed manual gearbox and a purist, analogue driving experience.

Gordon Murray S1 LM 2027 1280 a6b84fd6695d5ec701444822c0570006f1

Performance is complemented by engineering revisions specifically aimed at track capability. The engine is solid-mounted for sharper throttle response, while reworked suspension geometry lowers the ride height for better handling. Aerodynamic upgrades include a prominent rear wing, deeper front splitter, and larger rear diffuser, ensuring high levels of downforce without unnecessary visual excess.

 

Also Read: GMA Unveils The T.33, A 60s Style, 607 Bhp Supercar For $1.82 Million 

Gordon Murray S1 LM 2027 1280 fde4293348cf4c36a3fcd1fe8051fb05d0

Visually, the S1 LM echoes the endurance racing machines of the 1990s. A roof-mounted air intake, pronounced coke-bottle profile, and centrally mounted quad exhausts mark it out from its siblings, while the extensive use of carbon fibre keeps weight to a minimum. The design language is unmistakably modern, but the proportions and detailing are a respectful nod to the F1 GTR that inspired it.

Gordon Murray S1 LM 2027 1280 0a4a07ad1cb1e9c7fdce9d6ba13bdfde57

Also Read: Gordon Murray Group Teases 2nd Car; To Be Called T.33

 

Inside, the cabin continues GMA’s central driving position layout, offering a unique connection between driver and machine. Materials and finishes can be customised, but the focus remains firmly on driving rather than luxury.

Gordon Murray S1 LM 2027 1280 f6bd59bfa56a220ae5dfa15310c296f05a

Perhaps most telling of its exclusivity, only five examples of the S1 LM will be built, all of which are commissioned by a single private client. These cars are expected to be delivered from 2026, with each unit individually specified. Pricing has not been disclosed, though it is certain to exceed the T.50’s multi-million-dollar tag.

Gordon Murray S1 LM 2027 1280 8ce3079a268d78c5e5a295bdd01f72708e

The S1 LM is a statement from Gordon Murray that road cars can still prioritise lightness, mechanical purity, and emotional engagement in an era dominated by electrification and digital systems. For collectors, its rarity is unquestionable. For enthusiasts, it stands as one of the last true analogue supercars of its kind.

