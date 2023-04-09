  • Home
  • News
  • Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider Revealed

Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider Revealed

The T.33 Spidey is GMA’s first V12 convertible and will enter limited production.
authorBy carandbike Team
09-Apr-23 10:53 AM IST
Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider.jpg
Highlights
  • The T.33 Spider comes with a 608 bhp Cosworth V12 and a six-speed manual gearbox.
  • The T.33 Spider is only 18kg heavier than the coupe.
  • It’s also relatively quite practical with 290 litres of storage capacity.

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has unveiled its very first V12 convertible supercar, the T.33 Spider. Developed alongside the T.33 Coupe, the Spider features the same 608bhp Cosworth V12 engine, but gains a unique two-piece removable roof that can be stowed in the nose. This innovative design saves weight and eliminates the need for a complex folding mechanism, resulting in a negligible 18kg increase in weight compared to the coupe. GMA says that the T.33 was designed with an open-top Spider in mind therefore the car already met most of the targets for body shell rigidity.

The real standout feature of the T.33 Spider is its incredible engine note, which owners will be able to better enjoy with the roof stowed away. To further enhance the experience, the rear window can be electrically lowered to let in more engine noise.

 

The 3.9-litre V12 continues to develop peak power at 10,250rpm with a redline of 11,100 rpm. The engine develops a peak torque of 451 Nm with 90 per cent of it available between 4,500 and 10,500 rpm. Unlike the coupe, GMA has forgone the option of a 6-speed automatic in the Spider with buyers only offered a 6-speed manual. The company says the decision stems from the demand for the gearbox with a majority of T.33 coupes ordered featuring the manual.

However, the T.33 Spider is not all fire and fury - the rear bodywork has been completely reworked to save weight and improve heat management, and the car also boasts carbon ceramic brakes, clever active aerodynamics, and advanced infotainment features with Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

 

Speaking of “practicality”, the T.33 also comes with a total of about 290 litres of storage. And in true eccentric Gordon Murray fashion, you’ll find the two compartments on either side of the vehicle just in front of the rear wheel arches. How do you access it, you ask? Well, the rear quarter body panels open up in a way that can only be described as a frilled lizard flaring its neck.

The GMA T.33 Spider will enter limited production with just 100 being built. Each unit will be customised to a customer’s specific requirements.

Related Articles
This Is The Best Feature Of The Gordon Murray T.33
This Is The Best Feature Of The Gordon Murray T.33
1 year ago
GMA Unveils The T.33, A 60s Style, 607 Bhp Supercar For $1.82 Million
GMA Unveils The T.33, A 60s Style, 607 Bhp Supercar For $1.82 Million
1 year ago
Gordon Murray Group Teases 2nd Car; To Be Called T.33
Gordon Murray Group Teases 2nd Car; To Be Called T.33
1 year ago
Two Classic Gordon Murray Designed Race Cars To Star At This Years Goodwood Festival of Speed
Two Classic Gordon Murray Designed Race Cars To Star At This Years Goodwood Festival of Speed
2 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Toyota
Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
  • 72,907 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
29.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹66,070
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Audi A6 2.0 TDI
2014 Audi
A6 2.0 TDI
  • 40,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.2
10
14.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner