Hero Bikes

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (Formerly Hero Honda Motors Ltd.) is the world's largest manufacturer of two - wheelers, based in India. In 2001, the company achieved the coveted position of being the largest two-wheeler manufacturing company in India and also, the 'World No.1' two-wheeler company in terms of unit volume sales in a calendar year. Hero MotoCorp Ltd. continues to maintain this position till date. 

Vision

The story of Hero Honda began with a simple vision - the vision of a mobile and an empowered India, powered by its two wheelers. Hero MotoCorp Ltd., company's new identity, reflects its commitment towards providing world class mobility solutions with renewed focus on expanding company's footprint in the global arena.

Mission

Hero MotoCorp's mission is to become a global enterprise fulfilling its customers' needs and aspirations for mobility, setting benchmarks in technology, styling and quality so that it converts its customers into its brand advocates. The company will provide an engaging environment for its people to perform to their true potential. It will continue its focus on value creation and enduring relationships with its partners.

Strategy

Hero MotoCorp's key strategies are to build a robust product portfolio across categories, explore growth opportunities globally, continuously improve its operational efficiency, aggressively expand its reach to customers, continue to invest in brand building activities and ensure customer and shareholder delight.

Brand

The new Hero is rising and is poised to shine on the global arena. Company's new identity "Hero MotoCorp Ltd." is truly reflective of its vision to strengthen focus on mobility and technology and creating global footprint. Building and promoting new brand identity will be central to all its initiatives, utilizing every opportunity and leveraging its strong presence across sports, entertainment and ground-level activation.

Manufacturing

Hero MotoCorp two wheelers are manufactured across 4 globally benchmarked manufacturing facilities. Two of these are based at Gurgaon and Dharuhera which are located in the state of Haryana in northern India. The third manufacturing plant is based at Haridwar, in the hill state of Uttrakhand; the latest addition is the state-of-the-art Hero Garden Factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

Distribution

The Company's growth in the two wheeler market in India is the result of an intrinsic ability to increase reach in new geographies and growth markets. Hero MotoCorp's extensive sales and service network now spans over to 6000 customer touch points. These comprise a mix of authorized dealerships, service & spare parts outlets, and dealer-appointed outlets across the country.

Hero India offers a total of 31 bikes. These consist of 3 Hero upcoming bikes and 28 new Hero bikes in India. The list of Hero bike models in the country comprises 16 commuter bikes, 3 sports bikes, 8 scooter , 1 off road bike. Some of the popular Hero bikes in India include Hero XPulse 200 4V, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe, Hero HF Deluxe i3s, Hero Super Splendor, Hero Passion Pro i3S, Hero HF 100, Hero Glamour 125, Hero Pleasure Plus 110, Hero Maestro Edge, Hero Destini 125, Hero Xtreme 160R, Hero Splendor iSmart, Hero Maestro Edge 125, Hero Xoom 110, Hero Vida V1, Hero Glamour 125 XTEC, Hero XPulse 200T 4V, Hero Passion Plus, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, Hero Xtreme 200S 4V, Hero Karizma XMR, Hero Xtreme 125R, Hero Mavrick 440, Hero Splendor Plus Xtec. As of February 2025, Hero has a total of 887 dealerships spread across 485 cities in India.Check Hero price in India and also know Hero on road price, read Hero bike reviews, watch videos, compare Hero bikes online with bikes from other manufacturers and get news alerts from carandbike.com

2025 Hero Bike Price List in India

Hero BikesEx-Showroom Price
Hero XPulse 200 4V₹ 1.44 - 1.51 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus₹ 69,380 - 72,900
Hero HF Deluxe₹ 62,002 - 68,522
Hero HF Deluxe i3s₹ 69,152
Hero Super Splendor₹ 79,118 - 87,268
Hero Passion Pro i3S₹ 67,400 - 71,400
Hero HF 100₹ 49,400
Hero Glamour 125₹ 83,598 - 97,598
Hero Pleasure Plus 110₹ 61,900 - 79,738
Hero Maestro Edge₹ 65,900 - 71,200
Hero Destini 125₹ 70,590 - 82,290
Hero Xtreme 160R₹ 1.19 - 1.3 Lakh
Hero Splendor iSmart₹ 65,950 - 68,150
Hero Maestro Edge 125₹ 73,450 - 82,320
Hero Xoom 110₹ 68,599 - 84,968
Hero Vida V1₹ 1.24 - 1.52 Lakh
Hero Glamour 125 XTEC₹ 84,838 - 89,438
Hero XPulse 200T 4V₹ 1.36 Lakh
Hero Passion Plus₹ 76,301
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V₹ 1.39 Lakh
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V₹ 1.41 Lakh
Hero Karizma XMR₹ 1.8 Lakh
Hero Xtreme 125R₹ 95,000 - 99,500
Hero Mavrick 440₹ 1.99 - 2.24 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus Xtec₹ 79,405 - 82,911

Hero Bikes Models and Price In India

  • Hero XPulse 200 4V
    8.6
    Hero XPulse 200 4V
    199.6 CC  |  40.00 KM/L  |  Off Road
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 1.51 - 1.67 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 4,976
    Compare
    Variants
    Reviews
  • Hero Splendor Plus
    8.4
    Hero Splendor Plus
    97.2 CC  |  70.00 KM/L  |  Commuter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 69,380 - 72,900
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 2,288
    Compare
    Variants
    Reviews
  • Hero HF Deluxe
    8.4
    Hero HF Deluxe
    97.2 CC  |  83.00 KM/L  |  Commuter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 62,002 - 68,522
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 2,045
    Compare
    Variants
  • Hero HF Deluxe i3s
    8.5
    Hero HF Deluxe i3s
    97.2 CC  |  88.50 KM/L  |  Commuter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 69,152
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 2,280
    Compare
    Variants
  • Hero Super Splendor
    8.4
    Hero Super Splendor
    124.7 CC  |  68.00 KM/L  |  Commuter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 79,118 - 87,268
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 2,609
    Compare
    Variants
  • Hero Passion Pro i3S
    8.5
    Hero Passion Pro i3S
    113.2 CC  |  84.00 KM/L  |  Commuter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 67,400 - 71,400
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 2,223
    Compare
    Variants
  • Hero HF 100
    7.8
    Hero HF 100
    97.2 CC  |  70.00 KM/L  |  Commuter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 49,400
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 1,629
    Compare
    Variants
  • Hero Glamour 125
    8.4
    Hero Glamour 125
    124.7 CC  |  60.00 KM/L  |  Commuter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 83,598 - 97,598
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 2,757
    Compare
    Variants
  • Hero Pleasure Plus 110
    8.2
    Hero Pleasure Plus 110
    110.9 CC  |  69.00 KM/L  |  Scooter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 61,900 - 79,738
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 2,041
    Compare
    Variants
    Reviews
  • Hero Maestro Edge
    8.1
    Hero Maestro Edge
    110.9 CC  |  65.00 KM/L  |  Scooter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 65,900 - 71,200
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 2,173
    Compare
    Variants
    Reviews
  • Hero Destini 125
    7.4
    Hero Destini 125
    124.6 CC  |  54.00 KM/L  |  Scooter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 70,590 - 82,290
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 2,328
    Compare
    Variants
    Reviews
  • 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R
    8.6
    2024 Hero Xtreme 160R
    163.0 CC  |  55.00 KM/L  |  Commuter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 1.11 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 3,660
    Compare
    Variants
    Reviews
  • Hero Splendor iSmart
    8.5
    Hero Splendor iSmart
    113.2 CC  |  75.00 KM/L  |  Commuter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 65,950 - 68,150
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 2,175
    Compare
    Variants
    Reviews
  • Hero Maestro Edge 125
    7.4
    Hero Maestro Edge 125
    124.6 CC  |  49.00 KM/L  |  Scooter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 73,450 - 82,320
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 2,422
    Compare
    Variants
    Reviews
  • Hero Xoom 110
    Hero Xoom 110
    110.9 CC  |  45.00 KM/L  |  Scooter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 68,599 - 84,968
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 2,262
    Compare
    Variants
    Reviews
  • Hero Glamour 125 XTEC
    Hero Glamour 125 XTEC
    124.7 CC  |  60.00 KM/L  |  Commuter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 84,838 - 89,438
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 2,798
    Compare
    Variants
  • Hero Vida V2
    Hero Vida V2
    165.00 Km/Full Charge  |  Scooter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 96,000 - 1.35 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 3,166
    Compare
    Variants
  • Hero Splendor Plus Xtec
    Hero Splendor Plus Xtec
    97.2 CC  |  60.00 KM/L  |  Commuter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 79,405 - 82,911
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 2,618
    Compare
    Variants
  • Hero Mavrick 440
    Hero Mavrick 440
    440.0 CC  |  32.00 KM/L  |  Commuter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 1.99 - 2.24 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 6,562
    Compare
    Variants
    Reviews
  • Hero Xtreme 125R
    Hero Xtreme 125R
    124.7 CC  |  63.00 KM/L  |  Commuter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 95,000 - 99,500
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 3,133
    Compare
    Variants
    Reviews
  • Hero Karizma XMR
    Hero Karizma XMR
    210.0 CC  |  Sports
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 1.8 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 5,936
    Compare
    Variants
    Reviews
  • Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
    Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
    199.6 CC  |  40.00 KM/L  |  Commuter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 1.41 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 4,658
    Compare
    Variants
  • Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
    163.2 CC  |  45.00 KM/L  |  Commuter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 1.39 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 4,567
    Compare
    Variants
    Reviews
  • Hero Passion Plus
    Hero Passion Plus
    97.2 CC  |  70.00 KM/L  |  Commuter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 76,301
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 2,516
    Compare
    Variants
  • New Hero Destini 125
    Newly Launched
    New Hero Destini 125
    124.6 CC  |  59.00 KM/L  |  Scooter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 80,450 - 90,300
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 2,653
    Compare
    Variants
    Reviews
  • Hero XPulse 210
    Newly Launched
    Hero XPulse 210
    210.0 CC  |  Sports
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 1.76 - 1.86 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 5,797
    Compare
    Variants
  • Hero Xoom 160
    Newly Launched
    Hero Xoom 160
    156.0 CC  |  Scooter
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 1.49 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 4,897
    Compare
    Variants
  • Hero Xtreme 250R
    Newly Launched
    Hero Xtreme 250R
    249.0 CC  |  Sports
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 1.8 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 5,936
    Compare
    Variants

Key Highlights of Hero Bikes

Popular Models Hero XPulse 200 4V , Hero Splendor Plus , Hero HF Deluxe and Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Latest Launches Hero Xoom 160 , Hero Xtreme 250R and Hero New Destini 125
Most Expensive Hero Mavrick 440 (Rs. 1.99 - 2.24 Lakh)
Affordable Model Hero HF 100 (Rs. 49,400)
Upcoming Model Hero New Destini 125 (Apr 2025) , Hero Xpulse 400 (Jun 2025) and Hero Xpulse 421 (Mar 2026)
Fuel Type Petrol and Electric

Popular Hero Bikes Comparison with Similar Bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar RS 200Hero Karizma ZMR

    vs

    Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
    Starts at ₹ 1.84 L
    Hero Karizma ZMR
    Starts at ₹ 0
  • Hero Honda Splendor PlusHero HF Deluxe

    vs

    Hero Honda Splendor Plus
    Starts at ₹ 0
    Hero HF Deluxe
    Starts at ₹ 62,002 - 68,522

Upcoming Hero Bikes

