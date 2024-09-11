Hero Bikes
Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (Formerly Hero Honda Motors Ltd.) is the world's largest manufacturer of two - wheelers, based in India. In 2001, the company achieved the coveted position of being the largest two-wheeler manufacturing company in India and also, the 'World No.1' two-wheeler company in terms of unit volume sales in a calendar year. Hero MotoCorp Ltd. continues to maintain this position till date.
Vision
The story of Hero Honda began with a simple vision - the vision of a mobile and an empowered India, powered by its two wheelers. Hero MotoCorp Ltd., company's new identity, reflects its commitment towards providing world class mobility solutions with renewed focus on expanding company's footprint in the global arena.
Mission
Hero MotoCorp's mission is to become a global enterprise fulfilling its customers' needs and aspirations for mobility, setting benchmarks in technology, styling and quality so that it converts its customers into its brand advocates. The company will provide an engaging environment for its people to perform to their true potential. It will continue its focus on value creation and enduring relationships with its partners.
Strategy
Hero MotoCorp's key strategies are to build a robust product portfolio across categories, explore growth opportunities globally, continuously improve its operational efficiency, aggressively expand its reach to customers, continue to invest in brand building activities and ensure customer and shareholder delight.
Brand
The new Hero is rising and is poised to shine on the global arena. Company's new identity "Hero MotoCorp Ltd." is truly reflective of its vision to strengthen focus on mobility and technology and creating global footprint. Building and promoting new brand identity will be central to all its initiatives, utilizing every opportunity and leveraging its strong presence across sports, entertainment and ground-level activation.
Manufacturing
Hero MotoCorp two wheelers are manufactured across 4 globally benchmarked manufacturing facilities. Two of these are based at Gurgaon and Dharuhera which are located in the state of Haryana in northern India. The third manufacturing plant is based at Haridwar, in the hill state of Uttrakhand; the latest addition is the state-of-the-art Hero Garden Factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan.
Distribution
The Company's growth in the two wheeler market in India is the result of an intrinsic ability to increase reach in new geographies and growth markets. Hero MotoCorp's extensive sales and service network now spans over to 6000 customer touch points. These comprise a mix of authorized dealerships, service & spare parts outlets, and dealer-appointed outlets across the country.
Hero India offers a total of 31 bikes. These consist of 3 Hero upcoming bikes and 28 new Hero bikes in India. The list of Hero bike models in the country comprises 16 commuter bikes, 3 sports bikes, 8 scooter , 1 off road bike. Some of the popular Hero bikes in India include Hero XPulse 200 4V, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe, Hero HF Deluxe i3s, Hero Super Splendor, Hero Passion Pro i3S, Hero HF 100, Hero Glamour 125, Hero Pleasure Plus 110, Hero Maestro Edge, Hero Destini 125, Hero Xtreme 160R, Hero Splendor iSmart, Hero Maestro Edge 125, Hero Xoom 110, Hero Vida V1, Hero Glamour 125 XTEC, Hero XPulse 200T 4V, Hero Passion Plus, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, Hero Xtreme 200S 4V, Hero Karizma XMR, Hero Xtreme 125R, Hero Mavrick 440, Hero Splendor Plus Xtec. As of February 2025, Hero has a total of 887 dealerships spread across 485 cities in India.Check Hero price in India and also know Hero on road price, read Hero bike reviews, watch videos, compare Hero bikes online with bikes from other manufacturers and get news alerts from carandbike.com
2025 Hero Bike Price List in India
|Hero Bikes
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Hero XPulse 200 4V
|₹ 1.44 - 1.51 Lakh
|Hero Splendor Plus
|₹ 69,380 - 72,900
|Hero HF Deluxe
|₹ 62,002 - 68,522
|Hero HF Deluxe i3s
|₹ 69,152
|Hero Super Splendor
|₹ 79,118 - 87,268
|Hero Passion Pro i3S
|₹ 67,400 - 71,400
|Hero HF 100
|₹ 49,400
|Hero Glamour 125
|₹ 83,598 - 97,598
|Hero Pleasure Plus 110
|₹ 61,900 - 79,738
|Hero Maestro Edge
|₹ 65,900 - 71,200
|Hero Destini 125
|₹ 70,590 - 82,290
|Hero Xtreme 160R
|₹ 1.19 - 1.3 Lakh
|Hero Splendor iSmart
|₹ 65,950 - 68,150
|Hero Maestro Edge 125
|₹ 73,450 - 82,320
|Hero Xoom 110
|₹ 68,599 - 84,968
|Hero Vida V1
|₹ 1.24 - 1.52 Lakh
|Hero Glamour 125 XTEC
|₹ 84,838 - 89,438
|Hero XPulse 200T 4V
|₹ 1.36 Lakh
|Hero Passion Plus
|₹ 76,301
|Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
|₹ 1.39 Lakh
|Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
|₹ 1.41 Lakh
|Hero Karizma XMR
|₹ 1.8 Lakh
|Hero Xtreme 125R
|₹ 95,000 - 99,500
|Hero Mavrick 440
|₹ 1.99 - 2.24 Lakh
|Hero Splendor Plus Xtec
|₹ 79,405 - 82,911
Hero Bikes Models and Price In India
- Hero XPulse 200 4V199.6 CC | 40.00 KM/L | Off RoadEx-Showroom PriceRs. 1.51 - 1.67 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 4,976CompareVariantsReviews
- Hero Splendor Plus97.2 CC | 70.00 KM/L | CommuterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 69,380 - 72,900EMI Starts atRs. 2,288CompareVariantsReviews
- Hero HF Deluxe97.2 CC | 83.00 KM/L | CommuterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 62,002 - 68,522EMI Starts atRs. 2,045CompareVariants
- Hero HF Deluxe i3s97.2 CC | 88.50 KM/L | CommuterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 69,152EMI Starts atRs. 2,280CompareVariants
- Hero Super Splendor124.7 CC | 68.00 KM/L | CommuterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 79,118 - 87,268EMI Starts atRs. 2,609CompareVariants
- Hero Passion Pro i3S113.2 CC | 84.00 KM/L | CommuterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 67,400 - 71,400EMI Starts atRs. 2,223CompareVariants
- Hero HF 10097.2 CC | 70.00 KM/L | CommuterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 49,400EMI Starts atRs. 1,629CompareVariants
- Hero Glamour 125124.7 CC | 60.00 KM/L | CommuterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 83,598 - 97,598EMI Starts atRs. 2,757CompareVariants
- Hero Pleasure Plus 110110.9 CC | 69.00 KM/L | ScooterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 61,900 - 79,738EMI Starts atRs. 2,041CompareVariantsReviews
- Hero Maestro Edge110.9 CC | 65.00 KM/L | ScooterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 65,900 - 71,200EMI Starts atRs. 2,173CompareVariantsReviews
- Hero Destini 125124.6 CC | 54.00 KM/L | ScooterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 70,590 - 82,290EMI Starts atRs. 2,328CompareVariantsReviews
- 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R163.0 CC | 55.00 KM/L | CommuterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 1.11 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 3,660CompareVariantsReviews
- Hero Splendor iSmart113.2 CC | 75.00 KM/L | CommuterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 65,950 - 68,150EMI Starts atRs. 2,175CompareVariantsReviews
- Hero Maestro Edge 125124.6 CC | 49.00 KM/L | ScooterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 73,450 - 82,320EMI Starts atRs. 2,422CompareVariantsReviews
- Hero Xoom 110110.9 CC | 45.00 KM/L | ScooterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 68,599 - 84,968EMI Starts atRs. 2,262CompareVariantsReviews
- Hero Glamour 125 XTEC124.7 CC | 60.00 KM/L | CommuterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 84,838 - 89,438EMI Starts atRs. 2,798CompareVariants
- Hero Vida V2165.00 Km/Full Charge | ScooterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 96,000 - 1.35 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 3,166CompareVariants
- Hero Splendor Plus Xtec97.2 CC | 60.00 KM/L | CommuterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 79,405 - 82,911EMI Starts atRs. 2,618CompareVariants
- Hero Mavrick 440440.0 CC | 32.00 KM/L | CommuterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 1.99 - 2.24 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 6,562CompareVariantsReviews
- Hero Xtreme 125R124.7 CC | 63.00 KM/L | CommuterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 95,000 - 99,500EMI Starts atRs. 3,133CompareVariantsReviews
- Hero Karizma XMR210.0 CC | SportsEx-Showroom PriceRs. 1.8 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 5,936CompareVariantsReviews
- Hero Xtreme 200S 4V199.6 CC | 40.00 KM/L | CommuterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 1.41 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 4,658CompareVariants
- Hero Xtreme 160R 4V163.2 CC | 45.00 KM/L | CommuterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 1.39 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 4,567CompareVariantsReviews
- Hero Passion Plus97.2 CC | 70.00 KM/L | CommuterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 76,301EMI Starts atRs. 2,516CompareVariants
- Newly LaunchedNew Hero Destini 125124.6 CC | 59.00 KM/L | ScooterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 80,450 - 90,300EMI Starts atRs. 2,653CompareVariantsReviews
- Newly LaunchedHero XPulse 210210.0 CC | SportsEx-Showroom PriceRs. 1.76 - 1.86 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 5,797CompareVariants
- Newly LaunchedHero Xoom 160156.0 CC | ScooterEx-Showroom PriceRs. 1.49 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 4,897CompareVariants
- Newly LaunchedHero Xtreme 250R249.0 CC | SportsEx-Showroom PriceRs. 1.8 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 5,936CompareVariants
Key Highlights of Hero Bikes
|Popular Models
|Hero XPulse 200 4V , Hero Splendor Plus , Hero HF Deluxe and Hero HF Deluxe i3s
|Latest Launches
|Hero Xoom 160 , Hero Xtreme 250R and Hero New Destini 125
|Most Expensive
|Hero Mavrick 440 (Rs. 1.99 - 2.24 Lakh)
|Affordable Model
|Hero HF 100 (Rs. 49,400)
|Upcoming Model
|Hero New Destini 125 (Apr 2025) , Hero Xpulse 400 (Jun 2025) and Hero Xpulse 421 (Mar 2026)
|Fuel Type
|Petrol and Electric
Discontinued Hero Bikes
- Hero AchieverLast Recorded Price₹ 61,425 - 67,900
- Hero GlamourLast Recorded Price₹ 58,400 - 60,400
- Hero Glamour FiLast Recorded Price₹ 39,485 - 66,700
- Hero HF DawnLast Recorded Price₹ 37,625
- Hero HF Deluxe EcoLast Recorded Price₹ 48,009
- Hero HunkLast Recorded Price₹ 69,725 - 72,825
- Hero IgnitorLast Recorded Price₹ 60,500 - 62,600
- Hero ImpulseLast Recorded Price₹ 71,400
- Hero KarizmaLast Recorded Price₹ 83,900
- Hero Karizma ZMRLast Recorded Price₹ 1.08 - 1.11 L
- Hero MaestroLast Recorded Price₹ 48,050
- Hero Passion ProLast Recorded Price₹ 47,850 - 56,100
- Hero Passion Pro TRLast Recorded Price₹ 53,500
- Hero Passion XproLast Recorded Price₹ 49,525 - 59,900
- Hero PleasureLast Recorded Price₹ 46,100 - 79,738
- Hero Splendor Pro ClassicLast Recorded Price₹ 50,500
- Hero Splendor ProLast Recorded Price₹ 46,650 - 51,476
- Hero XtremeLast Recorded Price₹ 71,925 - 75,025
- Hero Xtreme SportsLast Recorded Price₹ 79,200 - 81,200
- Hero DuetLast Recorded Price₹ 47,250 - 48,900
- Hero Splendor iSMART 110Last Recorded Price₹ 53,300 - 55,837
- Hero Xtreme 200RLast Recorded Price₹ 89,900
- Hero XPulse 200Last Recorded Price₹ 97,000 - 1.18 L
- Hero CD 100Last Recorded Price₹ 38,900
- Hero CBZLast Recorded Price₹ 72,400
- Hero Splendor NXGLast Recorded Price₹ 44,814
- Hero XPulse 200TLast Recorded Price₹ 94,000 - 1.16 L
- Hero Xtreme 200SLast Recorded Price₹ 98,500 - 1.2 L
- Hero Vida V1Last Recorded Price₹ 1.24 - 1.52 L
- Hero XPulse 200T 4VLast Recorded Price₹ 1.36 L
