Hero XPulse 210 Review: In Pictures

The Hero XPulse 210 is a significantly improved motorcycle compared to the XPulse 200 in every way, as we found out during our first ride in Rajasthan.
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 25, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • At ₹ 1.76 lakh, the XPulse 210 is still an affordable adventure bike
  • More performance, better capability than before
  • New liquid-cooled engine is torquey and refined

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

 

The 2025 Hero XPulse 210 is a bold attempt from Hero MotoCorp to address a few shortcomings of the XPulse 200. The new XPulse 210 gets a slightly bigger 210 cc liquid-cooled engine with more performance, stiffer dual-cradle frame, more suspensions travel, new features and more. But it has also added some weight compared to the 200. And as we found out, the XPulse 210 is a true-blue dual-sport motorcycle, better suited for tarmac adventures and still a superb entry-level off-road motorcycle, the only one of its kind at its price point available right now. 

 

Also Read: Hero XPulse 210 First Ride Review

 

Watch the Hero XPulse 210 video review:

 

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 250R First Ride Review

 

Hero XPulse 210: Design & Features

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 2

New design is an evolution but retains the signature XPulse silhouette. Dimensionally the XPulse 210 is taller and looks slightly bigger and more premium.

Hero Xpulse 210 image 8

The XPulse 210 gets a LED taillight with standard luggage carrier in the top variant, with an upswept exhaust which has a nice note, well-suited for the bike's dual-sport personality.

Hero Xpulse 210 image 18

New bodywork, colours and decals as well as a bigger “beak” give the XPulse 210 fresh appeal.

Hero Xpulse 210 image 25

New LED headlight has much better throw than the XPulse 200.

Hero Xpulse 210 image 24

New switchcubes of the XPulse 210 are well-built and feel premium to the touch.

Hero Xpulse 210 image 16

Seat is longer and wider, with different padding and offer a lot of room for the rider to move around in various riding conditions. Pillion comfort has also been kept in mind with the redesigned seat.

Hero Xpulse 210 image 22

New TFT console on the top variant has smartphone connectivity and offers very good visibility, even under direct sunlight. 

 

 

Hero XPulse 210: Chassis & Suspension

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 11

The Hero XPulse 210 is built on a new stiffer dual-cradle frame, with a 210 cc, liquid-cooled engine. Front suspension travel has been increased to 210 mm. 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 15

The monoshock rear suspension is linkage-type allowing for controlled and progressive action off-road, and offers 205 mm rear suspension travel.

Hero Xpulse 210 image 39

The 830 mm seat height may sound tall on paper, but the XPulse 210 is an accessible motorcycle with a slim seat profile and the long travel suspension's compression allowing easy reach to the ground.

Hero Xpulse 210 image 6

Overall ground clearance is 220 mm and is good enough for all kinds of off-road action. The bash plate is robust enough to withstand a few knocks from big rocks and the like while riding off-road.

Hero Xpulse 210 image 9

The Eurogrip dual-sport tyres offer very good performance, on the road and off it. 

 

Hero XPulse 210: Engine & Performance

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 34

The new 210 cc engine has been derived from the Hero Karizma XMR 210, but feels nothing like it. That's because the engine calibration map is different, the cam profiles have been changed, and the move to a 46-teeth rear sprocket has altered the gearing, making the XPulse 210 feel more urgent in acceleration.

Hero Xpulse 210 image 42

If off-road riding is the goal, the new XPulse 210 offers a very good platform for beginner dual-sport riders.

Hero Xpulse 210 image 46

Off-road manners and capability of the XPulse 210 are significantly more improved than the XPulse 200.

Hero Xpulse 210 image 41

Three mode ABS, Road, Trail and Off-Road offer all kinds of ABS modulation for varying surfaces and use. Trail offers limited ABS slip on the front wheel, with rear ABS switched off, and is an impressive ABS mode to have.

Hero Xpulse 210 image 31

With 30 per cent more power and 20 per cent more torque, the XPulse 210 also feels more performance oriented on tarmac, and has better highway speed. 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 45

Trail ABS mode helps in downhill riding and will be a big help to beginner adventure and off-road riders.

 

Hero XPulse 210: Ride & Handling

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 40

The Hero XPulse 210 has significantly better handling on tarmac, even with the long travel suspension. 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 39

Cornering is crisp and taut, courtesy the stiffened double cradle chassis, which offers good stability, even when leaned over around a corner.

Hero Xpulse 210 image 35

Overall ride quality of the Hero XPulse 210 is pretty nice, even on tarmac.

 

Hero XPulse 210: Verdict & Final Thoughts

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 43

The new Hero XPulse 210 is a definite improvement over the XPulse 200 in every way. Both models will continue to remain on sale, and it's the XPulse 210 which is our pick in the XPulse family, given its refinement, improved off-road capability and overall performance. It's still one of the most affordable entry-level adventure motorcycles, which could be described as a true dual-sport now with the updates. Eventually, the XPulse 210 is worth a closer look for anyone looking for a motorcycle which offers the best of both worlds, at a budget.  

