Hero XPulse 210 First Ride Review: Bigger, Better & More Fun!

The Hero XPulse 210 gets more power and torque, more suspension travel, new features, and slightly more weight. But is a 10 cc displacement bump enough to transform it?
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

10 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 22, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Hero XPulse 210 is impressive in every way
  • Torquey 210 cc engine is refined and punchy
  • Better suspension, new features offer more value

Photography: Arvind Salhan

 

“There’s no replacement for displacement,” goes the adage when it comes to automotive engines and their performance. The phrase essentially reflects the belief that larger engine displacements deliver better overall performance. Nearly six years after the first Hero XPulse 200 was launched, Hero MotoCorp’s dual-sport motorcycle now gets a complete ground-up update. The biggest talking point, of course, will be the 10 cc increase in engine displacement – from 200 cc to 210 cc, and if it’s enough of an improvement. But as we found out, there more to the XPulse 210 than just a 10 cc displacement bump.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 210 Launched At Rs. 1.76 Lakh

Hero Xpulse 210 image 6

 

Hero XPulse 210: Introduction

 

Since 2019, when the Hero XPulse was first launched, it has captured the hearts and minds of off-road riders in India, making it the weapon of choice for adventure junkies. Lightweight, approachable, accessible, affordable and capable, the XPulse has a lot going for it, for anyone looking to start riding off-road or some fun riding trails and looking for two-wheeled adventure. It got a mid-life update with a four-valve head in 2023 offering more refinement. Away from fuel-efficient commuter motorcycles, Hero MotoCorp struck gold with the XPulse!  

 

Also Read: Hero XPulse 210 & XPulse 200 4V Differences Explained

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 1

Despite being an affordable and lightweight motorcycle, the XPulse 200 4V still had some drawbacks – not enough performance for effortless highway cruising, and the engine still lacked juice – on road and off it. Now, in 2025, the new XPulse 210 gets a slightly bigger liquid-cooled engine, with more performance, more suspension travel, more ground clearance, a new double cradle frame, and other feature and ergonomic changes to offer more value and better capability than before. Is that enough to transform and make the XPulse 210 a significantly improved motorcycle?

Hero Xpulse 210 image 3

Also Read: Hero XPulse 210 Bookings Open On March 20

 

Hero XPulse 210: Design & Features

 

In the design department, the new XPulse 210 doesn’t stray too much from the 200’s template. The overall silhouette and basic styling remain the same, but with notable differences and a slightly larger stance. New bodywork, along with new graphics and decals over new body panels give it fresh appeal, as do new colours. And talking of bodywork, the panels retain the minimalistic look, for off-road use, which is what most XPulse owners seem to want to do (or aspire to do) anyway. 

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 7

There’s a taller windscreen up front (only on the Top variant) below which sits a new LED headlight assembly with dual projector LED headlamps, which offer decent throw – better than the 200 – and the signature H-shaped LED DRL. Indicators and taillight are also LED. The exhaust has been redesigned and is short, stubby and upswept, and thinner than before, as is the overall bike. But overall dimensions have changed. More suspensions travel (210 mm front, 205 mm rear) have added more ground clearance (220 mm), and it feels like a slightly bigger and taller bike than the 200.

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 4

The XPulse 210 is also longer, wider, taller and heavier than before, thanks to the stiffened new double-cradle frame, more suspension travel, and wider and longer seat. Kerb weight for the top variant is now 170 kg, while the base variant, with single-channel ABS tips the scales with 168 kg kerb weight. At 830 mm, seat height as gone up, but it’s narrow up front and should offer decent reach to the ground for anyone who is 5’5” and taller. Ergonomics are slightly different, and handlebar mounts are adjustable which offer adjustability to the handlebar reach depending on preference. Accessory handlebar risers offer more customisability in ergonomics.

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 22

With a 4.2-inch TFT console on the Top variant, the XPulse 210 now gets three-level ABS, with dual-channel ABS on the Top variant. Road mode offers ABS in both wheels, while Trail mode switches off ABS in rear wheel, with limited ABS intervention in front wheel, allowing for some amount of slip. Off-Road ABS mode completely switches off the system in both wheels for more experienced riders. Overall visibility of the instrument console is pretty good, even under direct sunlight, although the base variant makes do with just a LCD console.

Hero Xpulse 210 image 14

 

Hero XPulse 210: Engine & Performance

 

The 210 cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled DOHC engine is derived from the Karizma XMR 210, but there are significant changes. The engine calibration map is different along with different cam timings. Together with a bigger 46-teeth rear sprocket, the engine’s character is completely transformed from the Karizma XMR 310. For reference, the XMR 210 runs a 14T front and 42 T rear sprocket combination, while the XPulse 210 runs 14 T front and 46 T rear. In numbers, the single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor puts out 24.3 bhp at 9250 rpm and 20.7 Nm of peak torque at 7250 rpm.

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 39

As soon as you thumb the starter and accelerate through the 6-speed gearbox, the engine’s refinement and improved torque delivery is immediately apparent. The new engine offers just a 10 cc increase in engine displacement, but promises 30 per cent more power, 20 per cent more torque, with over 70 per cent of the torque kicking in below 3,000 rpm. And the difference in performance is palpable and immediately apparent. The change to the bigger sprocket offers better low-end torque and more acceleration, and overall torque delivery is quite nice. It pulls very nicely in all the gears and even on tarmac, climbing up hills and in elevation is effortless, even with a pillion on board.

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 35

The XPulse 210 also tries to address the lacklustre highway cruising ability of the existing XPulse 200. The new 210 cc is still a small engine though and will sit at 100 kmph all day effortlessly. During our test runs, we saw a speedo-indicated top speed of 136 kmph, before it was time to slow down to negotiate a corner. On the straight, with a 75 kg rider, the XPulse 210 should hit close to 140 kmph top speed, although beyond 100 kmph is when it feels lethargic and seems to want to take its own time to climb up the digits. Eighty to 100 kmph is where its happiest as far as highway duties go, with ample pull for overtakes in that speed range. The 210 has better highway manners than the 200, but for anyone who wants triple digit performance, the XPulse 210 may be a bit of a letdown. 

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 44

But the real fun begins when you head off-road. The loud exhaust note complements the XPulse 210’s personality and capability. If the XPulse 200 is a capable and lightweight dual-sport, the XPulse 210 has improved on every aspect of that capability. The engine has more punch, more torque, and it can effortlessly climb up dirt trails on a hillside. With a twist of the throttle, there’s now scope for a little power slide fun as well! In all, over broken roads, no roads, rocks, sand, gravel and tarmac, the XPulse 210 feels completely at home, and has significantly improved in every way over the 200.

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 41

 

New Hero XPulse 210: Ride & Handling

 

The new double-cradle frame promises more torsional stiffness for extra strength and durability for both on-road and off-road riding conditions. And the result is apparent, while taking sweeping corners on tarmac or while gliding over rally-stage trails in relatively decent clip.  Attention has also been given to the seat design, which is flatter than before with wider resting area, for improved comfort. 

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 31

Overall geometry and ergonomics have been redesigned to offer a balanced ride and comfortable riding position – on the road and off it. In all, the new Hero XPulse 210 offers the best of both worlds – great tarmac dynamics and very impressive off-road ability. The fact that it’s still lightweight and accessible makes it a tempting proposition for any kind of dual-sport fun, and even longer two-wheeled adventures.

Hero Xpulse 210 image 46

 

Hero XPulse 210: Price & Variants

 

The Hero XPulse 210 is available in two variants, with the base variant missing out on a few standard features of the Top variant, like the knuckle guards, windshield and luggage rack. More importantly, the Base variant, priced at Rs. 1,75,800 (Ex-showroom) gets single-channel ABS but still gets the 3-level ABS modes. The Top variant, priced at Rs. 1,85,800 (Ex-showroom) offers more standard kit and is our variant recommendation for anyone looking at the new XPulse 210.

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 34

 

Hero XPulse 210: Verdict

 

Yes. The Hero XPulse 210 is a definite improvement, a 10 cc increase in engine displacement notwithstanding. It is a fun and entertaining dual-sport motorcycle, which is now better equipped for real adventure duties – like the occasional long-distance haul, as well as better load carrying capability and more off-road performance. It has better highway cruising ability than the 200, feels more refined and powerful, and has character, in the throttle response, in its performance, the dynamics and in the “braaap” exhaust note. For anyone looking for a dual-sport, or even an entry-level adventure bike, the XPulse 210 makes a solid case at its price point.

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 42

But is a 10 cc engine capacity increment worth the XPulse 210? In one word – yes! It is not just the size of the engine, but the 210 is several notches higher in every parameter than the 200 and should be the default choice for anyone looking at the Hero XPulse right now. As for there being “no replacement for displacement,” we will have to wait for some more time to see what Hero MotoCorp’s development team is busy with right now to surprise us in future – an XPulse 250 perhaps? Or maybe even an XPulse 400? If the new XPulse 210 is the entry-level blueprint, we can’t wait to see what the future holds! Great expectations, Hero!

 

2025 Hero XPulse 210 Review: Image Gallery

 

Hero Xpulse 210 image 45
Hero Xpulse 210 image 38
Hero Xpulse 210 image 32
Hero Xpulse 210 image 40
Hero Xpulse 210 image 33
Hero Xpulse 210 image 27
Hero Xpulse 210 image 29
Hero Xpulse 210 image 24
Hero Xpulse 210 image 25
Hero Xpulse 210 image 23
Hero Xpulse 210 image 28
Hero Xpulse 210 image 20
Hero Xpulse 210 image 26
Hero Xpulse 210 image 19
Hero Xpulse 210 image 18
Hero Xpulse 210 image 15
Hero Xpulse 210 image 17
Hero Xpulse 210 image 21
Hero Xpulse 210 image 16
Hero Xpulse 210 image 11
Hero Xpulse 210 image 9
Hero Xpulse 210 image 13
Hero Xpulse 210 image 5
Hero Xpulse 210 image 12
Hero Xpulse 210 image 2
Hero Xpulse 210 image 8
Hero Xpulse 210 image 10
Hero Xpulse 210 image 42
