Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R Bookings Open March 20

Hero MotoCorp has revealed that it will open bookings for the new Xpulse 210 and the Xtreme 250R on March 20, 2025. Both motorcycles made their global debut in late 2024 at EICMA and were launched in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 back in January. Bookings for both bikes were initially slated to commence in February, with deliveries commencing in March.

Starting with the Xpulse 210, the entry-level adventure bike is priced from Rs 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom) and replaces the current Xpulse 200 in the market. On the design front, the 210 features an evolutionary look retaining much of the character of the 200. Updates to the design include a sharper front mudguard, wider fuel tank covers, a taller windscreen and a more compact exhaust. On the electronics front, the 210 features a new TFT instrument cluster replete with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation and also gets switchable ABS with multiple modes.



On the mechanical side, the 210 gets a larger 210 cc, liquid-cooled single cylinder engine delivering 24 bhp and 20.7 Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features an assist and slipper clutch for smoother operation. Suspension duties, meanwhile, are handled by a telescopic fork with 210 mm of travel at the front and a mono-shock at the rear with 205 mm of travel.



Moving to Xtreme 250R, the street naked motorcycle was launched in India at a price of Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the most powerful iteration of the Xtreme model family. The bike is characterised by its sharp and edgy look, with the overall look inspired by the Xtunt 2.5R concept bike that Hero showcased in 2023.

The Xtreme 250R is built around a trellis frame, with Hero claiming a 50:50 weight distribution for the motorcycle. The bike features a 43 mm USD fork setup and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear, while stopping power comes via disc brakes at both ends. Powering the bike is a liquid-cooled 250 cc engine good for 29.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 paired with a 6-speed gearbox replete with a slip and assist clutch.

On the electronics side, the bike features a TFT instrument cluster with similar features as the Xpulse 210. The bike also gets dual-channel ABS with selectable modes.