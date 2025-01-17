Hero Xtreme 250 R Launched In India At Rs 1.80 Lakh

After much anticipation, Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 250 R in the Indian market. The Xtreme 250 R will solely be offered in one variant, priced at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Unveiled at EICMA 2024, the Xtreme 250 R is the most powerful version of the Hero Xtreme motorcycle ever built. Hero stated that it will start accepting bookings for the motorcycle from February 2025, with deliveries to commence from March 2025.

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 1 Live Updates: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More

Visually, the Xtreme 250 R is a sporty-looking motorcycle with edgy-looking body panels. The front end of the motorcycle gets an angular headlamp setup with LED lighting. The motorcycle sports a particularly imposing fuel tank with well-defined lines, flanked by sharp-looking side panels. The Xtreme 250 R sports a split seat setup, with a particularly edgy tail section, featuring a split grab rail. The motorcycle will be offered in three colour options- Neon Shooting Star, Stealth Black, and Firestorm Red. In terms of features, the motorcycle gets a full-colour TFT display.

Also Read: 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Hero Xpulse 210 Launched At Rs 1.76 Lakh

In terms of cycle parts, the Xtreme 250R is suspended by a 43 mm upside-down (USD) fork setup finished in gold and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, aided by switchable dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on lightweight alloy wheels.



Coming to the powertrain, the motorcycle is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V mill that is tuned to deliver a maximum power output of 29.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission, aided by a slip and assist clutch. Hero claims the Xtreme 250R will accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 3.25 seconds.



