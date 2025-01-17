Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVXMG CybersterMahindra New BoleroBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160Norton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hero Xtreme 250 R Launched In India At Rs 1.80 Lakh

Unveiled at EICMA 2024, the Xtreme 250 R is the most powerful motorcycle in the Hero Xtreme series
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 17, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero has launched the Xtreme 250 R in India.
  • Offered in one variant, priced at Rs 1.80 lakh.
  • Powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine.

After much anticipation, Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 250 R in the Indian market. The Xtreme 250 R will solely be offered in one variant, priced at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.  Unveiled at EICMA 2024, the Xtreme 250 R is the most powerful version of the Hero Xtreme motorcycle ever built. Hero stated that it will start accepting bookings for the motorcycle from February 2025, with deliveries to commence from March 2025.

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 1 Live Updates: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More

AD 4nXeoHk1hBDR7AvVJsxxGoWSucA3NYTKmiIPNkAkLg8

Visually, the Xtreme 250 R is a sporty-looking motorcycle with edgy-looking body panels. The front end of the motorcycle gets an angular headlamp setup with LED lighting. The motorcycle sports a particularly imposing fuel tank with well-defined lines, flanked by sharp-looking side panels. The Xtreme 250 R sports a split seat setup, with a particularly edgy tail section, featuring a split grab rail. The motorcycle will be offered in three colour options- Neon Shooting Star, Stealth Black, and Firestorm Red. In terms of features, the motorcycle gets a full-colour TFT display.

 

Also Read: 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Hero Xpulse 210 Launched At Rs 1.76 Lakh

AD 4nXcfEVYiZYiTs7j PYTX18l58B K15tshbRm8zTC8Jj1yLKJVkzBe01v8uLb8 5UFBCX6kcyaaMiz8uyGhfubE4ZJR vFXmTwlcWfouAMB3mxikTXnbA8hblniGTK vjlSopo

In terms of cycle parts, the Xtreme 250R is suspended by a 43 mm upside-down (USD) fork setup finished in gold and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, aided by switchable dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on lightweight alloy wheels.
 

Coming to the powertrain, the motorcycle is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V mill that is tuned to deliver a maximum power output of 29.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission, aided by a slip and assist clutch. Hero claims the Xtreme 250R will accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 3.25 seconds.


 

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Xtreme 250R# Hero Xtreme 250R price# Hero Xtreme 250R specs# Hero Xtreme 250 R engine# Bharat Mobility Global Expo # Bikes# bike# Two Wheelers# Cover Story# Auto Expo
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Xoom 160 is the flagship scooter in Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio and is powered by a 156 cc liquid-cooled mill and will compete against the Yamaha Aerox and the Aprilia SR160
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hero Xoom 160 Maxi-Scooter Launched At Rs 1.48 Lakh
  • After unveiling the scooter over two years ago, Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the Xoom 125R in India.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hero Xoom 125 Launched At Rs 86,900
  • The Hero Destini 125 scooter is available in three variants and seven paint schemes.
    2025 Hero Destini 125 Launched In India At Rs 80,450
  • The Hero Xoom 160 was first showcased in November 2023 at the EICMA trade show in Milan
    Hero Xoom 160 Scooter Spied In India Ahead Of Launch
  • The flagship Xtreme model will scheduled to be launched very soon India.
    Soon-To-Be-Launched Hero Xtreme 250R Spotted During TVC Shoot

Latest News

  • The fourth-generation of executive sedan has grown in size and also gets more features than before. It will be launched later in the year.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: New-Generation Skoda Superb Makes India Debut
  • The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq, upon its launch, will succeed the older model which has been on sale in India for over seven years
    Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Second-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Unveiled In India; Launch In May 2025
  • The latest iteration of the Skoda Octavia RS was globally unveiled last year.
    Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Skoda Octavia RS Makes India Debut
  • The updated Kia EV6 has been unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 and bookings are now open as well.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Kia EV6 Facelift Debuts Ahead Of March Launch
  • The Avinya X will be the first in a series of EVs from Tata Motors that will be underpinned by JLR’s dedicated Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA)
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Avinya X EV SUV Concept Showcased
  • For now, Tata has confirmed that the Harrier.ev produces 500 Nm of peak torque and will be offered with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Production-Spec Tata Harrier EV Showcased
  • The internal combustion Sierra will be powered by Tata’s new generation internal combustion engines.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Internal Combustion Tata Sierra Makes Global Debut
  • JSW MG Motor India has entered the MPV Segment in the Indian market with M9 Electric. The lxuury MPV comes with a claimed range of 430 kms.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG M9 Luxury Electric MPV Unveiled
  • MG India says that deliveries of the Cyberster will commence from April 2025
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG Cyberster Showcased; Bookings Open In March 2025
  • Unveiled at EICMA 2024, the Xtreme 250 R is the most powerful motorcycle in the Hero Xtreme series
    Hero Xtreme 250 R Launched In India At Rs 1.80 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved