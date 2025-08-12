New 440 cc Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Launch In Q3 FY26

Hero MotoCorp has just confirmed its plans to launch an all-new model based on the Harley-Davidson 440 cc platform. This will be the third bike to emerge from the partnership between the two companies, after the X440 and the recently-discontinued Mavrick 440. While the company is yet to specify the launch date, it has stated that the new model will go on sale in the following quarter, hinting at a launch by September 2025.

The motorcycle will retain the co-developed single-cylinder 440 cc engine

Details about the model are scarce, although some reports point to the new model being a cruiser, in line with Harley-Davidson’s lineage. The model, however, will likely continue to share its mechanical underpinnings with the existing X440 and retain the single-cylinder 440 cc engine that churns out 27 bhp and 36 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

However, it still remains to be seen if the new product will arouse interest from buyers, which hasn’t been the case with the previous products from the partnership. The Mavrick 440 was discontinued within a year and a half since it first made its debut, due to its underwhelming sales performance, which averaged only in the low triple digits every month.

The Harley-Davidson X440 meanwhile, has also struggled to find buyers in the Indian market of late, although its sales performance is reportedly better than that of the Mavrick 440. The reason for the low demand for the X440 despite being marketed as an aspirational product, isn’t really clear, although intense competition from the likes of Royal Enfield and Triumph could have made the X440 less popular.



