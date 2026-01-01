Opinion: 2025 – The Year Of the Mid-Size Motorcycle Boom In India
- 350-400 cc bikes have become all the rage in India
- Mid-size bikes offer performance but aren't intimidating and expensive
- Will higher GST slabs make mid-size bikes out of reach for Indians?
If there was one unmistakable trend that defined India’s two-wheeler landscape in 2025, it was the meteoric rise of mid-size motorcycles – those typically ranging from 250 cc to 500 cc. Long overshadowed by bestselling commuter bikes in the 100-125 cc segment, mid-size motorcycles finally found their moment this year, reshaping both consumer demand and industry strategy. The year 2025 can certainly be called the year of the mid-size motorcycle boom in India, and here’s why.
For years, Indian motorcyclists have been content with small-capacity bikes that are affordable, practical and fuel efficient. But over the past few years, a shift in consumer preference has been brewing, fuelled by a young demographic that’s more aspirational, more digitally connected, and more experiential in mindset. Riders today are no longer satisfied with mere point-to-point commuting. They want comfort, performance, touring capability and style – all in one package.
And it’s this growing aspiration of middle-class India that is fuelling the mid-size motorcycle boom. These bikes (typically 250-500 cc) hit the sweet spot. They offer significantly more performance than smaller commuter bikes, yet are not as intimidating and expensive as bigger motorcycles with more performance and engine displacement.
Suddenly, long rides, weekend getaways, the occasional trail ride, and purposeful commuting could be enjoyed without having to graduate to a heavyweight machine, which would be incrementally more expensive.
And the industry, finally listening, has delivered with products and strategies that addressed this demand. Over the past couple of years, two-wheeler OEMs introduced a wave of competitive mid-size offerings ranging from aggressive streetfighters to adventure tourers and modern classics. Today, the Indian consumer is spoilt for choice like never before.
Royal Enfield’s Sherpa 450 platform has significantly improved the brand’s popular adventure tourer since it was introduced over a year ago. The Himalayan 450 was followed up with a peppy and entertaining roadster based on the same platform – the Guerrilla 450. Triumph’s made-in-India roadster and scramblers (Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400X) have been widely welcomed and received across India.
KTM continues to attract those who desire performance and purpose-built adventure capability with the KTM 390 Duke, KTM 390 Adventure and KTM 390 Enduro. Harley-Davidson X440 and X440T have also received warm consumer reception.
But with higher GST rates announced in September 2025 for above 350 cc models, consumers will feel the pinch as much as manufacturers, having to pay more for motorcycles, which, so far, met the aspirations of a growing middle class who finally had performance within a price bracket that was attainable and accessible.
Brands like Bajaj Auto has already announced that it will be downsizing its 400 cc engine platforms for KTM and Triumph to meet the lower GST rates for sub-350 cc models. Others like Royal Enfield and Harley-Davidson have decided to stay put with their 450 cc and 440 cc engine platforms.
So far, there are no indications that the powers that be will take another look at revising the tax rates for motorcycles based on their engine displacements. Time will tell if there are policy changes afoot to widen the scope of lower taxation. Perhaps a more rational policy, maybe up to 500 cc for lower GST rates, will not just benefit the industry but also make the growing middle class’s aspirations achievable.
While the commuter segment continues to rake in the volumes for manufacturers and will remain India’s backbone due to its sheer volume and practicality, 2025 marks a clear pivot, a maturation of the market. The mid-size motorcycle boom is not a fleeting fad; it signals a structural evolution in Indian riding preferences. Riders are ready for more performance, more comfort and more capability.
In retrospect, 2025 wasn’t just another year for motorcycles in India. It was the year the mid-size motorcycle segment truly accelerated.
