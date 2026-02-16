BMW X3 xDrive30 M Sport Pro Lanched In India At Rs 74.50 Lakh

BMW has launched the new range-topping version of the X3, which goes by the name 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, and it’s priced at Rs 74.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is priced a couple of lakhs more compared to the other two variants – the xDrive20 and xDrive20d, which are priced at Rs 71.20 lakh and 73.10 lakh, respectively. It is also around Rs 50,000 more expensive than its direct rival, the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300.

For the additional price, you get a more powerful engine, which comes in the form of the B48 2.0 four-cylinder turbo-petrol that makes 255bhp and 400Nm. That’s almost 68bhp and 90Nm more than the 20 petrol. The claimed 0-100 kmph time is down to 6.3 seconds. And the eight-speed automatic remains standard with power sent to BMW’s xDrive AWD system. The power output is equally matched with GLC 300.

In terms of appearance, the new variant differentiates itself with a new Brooklyn Grey paint job apart from the usual four colour options, bigger 20-inch alloy wheels with wider tyres, red brake callipers, and a blacked-out grille, along with smoked headlamps. On the inside, the dashboard and seats now get Veganza Perforated Espresso Brown or Veganza Perforated Calm Beige leatherette upholstery and a host of M badges, while the seatbelt also gets the M-insignia colours.