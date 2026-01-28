BMW X3 30 xDrive Petrol India Launch On Feb 16

BMW is set to update the X3 in India with a more powerful engine option. Currently sold in 20 petrol and 20d diesel guise, the luxury SUV will gain the option of a more powerful 30 petrol variant in a new M Sport Pro guise. BMW has said that the new 30 xDrive variant of the X3 will be launched in India on February 16, 2026, with pre-bookings opening from January 30 at 12:30 pm.

X3 is currently available in xDrive20 petrol and xDrive20d diesel spec.

Focusing on the powertrain, the X3 30 xDrive will retain the services of the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine but in a more powerful state of tune. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol develops 187 bhp and 310 Nm, with the 30 xDrive expected to up this figure to 255 bhp and 400 Nm - similar to the output in the 330Li and the 530Li sedans. As with the 20 petrol, the more powerful unit is expected to be paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and xDrive all-wheel drive.



In terms of styling, expect the 30 xDrive to get minor styling tweaks compared to the 20 petrol, which is offered in M Sport trim with some feature additions also expected.



The new variant will sit above the current xDrive 20 petrol, which is priced at Rs 71.20 lakh (ex-showroom). It is not yet known if the new 30 xDrive will replace the current 20 petrol or be sold alongside as a more premium variant.