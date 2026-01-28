logo
New Delhi

BMW X3 30 xDrive Petrol India Launch On Feb 16

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Jan 28, 2026, 05:23 PM
Follow us on
BMW X3 30 xDrive Petrol India Launch On Feb 16
Key Highlights
  • New X3 30 xDrive to feature more powerful 2.0 turbo-petrol engine
  • Will be offered in a new M Sport Pro trim
  • Pre-bookings open on January 30

BMW is set to update the X3 in India with a more powerful engine option. Currently sold in 20 petrol and 20d diesel guise, the luxury SUV will gain the option of a more powerful 30 petrol variant in a new M Sport Pro guise. BMW has said that the new 30 xDrive variant of the X3 will be launched in India on February 16, 2026, with pre-bookings opening from January 30 at 12:30 pm.

Also read: All Electric BMW M3 Details Out; Will Offer Simulated Gear Shifts, Synthetic Sounds

BMW X3 Web 1

X3 is currently available in xDrive20 petrol and xDrive20d diesel spec.

Also read: BMW X3 20d Review: Is It A Better Buy Than The GLC?

Focusing on the powertrain, the X3 30 xDrive will retain the services of the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine but in a more powerful state of tune. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol develops 187 bhp and 310 Nm, with the 30 xDrive expected to up this figure to 255 bhp and 400 Nm - similar to the output in the 330Li and the 530Li sedans. As with the 20 petrol, the more powerful unit is expected to be paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and xDrive all-wheel drive.

Also read: Auto Sales 2025: BMW Group India Sold 18,001 Cars And SUVs, Its Highest Ever Yearly Figure

In terms of styling, expect the 30 xDrive to get minor styling tweaks compared to the 20 petrol, which is offered in M Sport trim with some feature additions also expected.

The new variant will sit above the current xDrive 20 petrol, which is priced at Rs 71.20 lakh (ex-showroom). It is not yet known if the new 30 xDrive will replace the current 20 petrol or be sold alongside as a more premium variant.

# BMW India# BMW# BMW X3# BMW X3 30 petrol# New BMW X3# BMW X3 xDrive30# X3 SUV# X3# Cars# Upcoming SUVs

Research More on BMW X3

BMW X3
Rating Icon
7.5/10
BMW X3
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 75.55 - 79.27 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View X3 Specifications
View X3 Features

Popular BMW Models

  • BMW XM
    BMW
    XM
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 2.76 - 3.42 Crore
  • BMW i7
    BMW
    i7
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 2.36 - 2.9 Crore
  • BMW X7
    BMW
    X7
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 1.33 - 1.4 Crore
  • BMW M4
    BMW
    M4
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 1.64 - 1.92 Crore
  • BMW M5
    BMW
    M5
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 2.21 Crore
  • BMW M8
    BMW
    M8
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 2.56 Crore
  • BMW X3
    BMW
    X3
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 75.55 - 79.27 Lakh
  • BMW Z4
    BMW
    Z4
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 94.53 Lakh - 1.05 Crore
  • BMW iX
    BMW
    iX
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 1.62 Crore
  • BMW X1
    BMW
    X1
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 55.5 - 75.13 Lakh
  • BMW 5 Series
    BMW
    5 Series
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 77.81 Lakh
  • BMW 7 Series
    BMW
    7 Series
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 1.93 - 2.01 Crore
  • BMW M2
    BMW
    M2
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 1.08 Crore
  • BMW 3 Series
    BMW
    3 Series
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 65.01 - 79.53 Lakh
  • BMW i4
    BMW
    i4
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 84.24 - 90.05 Lakh
  • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW
    2 Series Gran Coupe
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh
  • BMW X5
    BMW
    X5
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 1 - 1.16 Crore
  • BMW iX1
    BMW
    iX1
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 77.6 Lakh
  • BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
    BMW
    6 Series Gran Turismo
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 79.04 - 86.72 Lakh
  • BMW ix1 L
    BMW
    ix1 L
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 57.88 Lakh
  • BMW i5
    BMW
    i5
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 1.38 Crore
  • BMW 7 Protection
    BMW
    7 Protection
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 16.08 Crore

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All