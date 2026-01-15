All Electric BMW M3 Details Out; Will Offer Simulated Gear Shifts, Synthetic Sounds
- The first ever all-electric M car for BMW will be an M3
- It will offer simulated gear shifts and synthetic sounds
- It gets AWD with individual motor for each wheel and 100+ kWh battery
The first-ever all-electric BMW M car, which will be an M3, will arrive in 2027, and the Bavarian carmaker has released the first official details about the car. The first EV from the high-performance division is built on BMW’s ground-up EV platform - Neue Klasse. The iconic M characteristics will be attained with simulated gearshifts and synthetic sounds. Additionally, there are four high-performance computers, known as “Superbrains,” that unite computing power for driving dynamics, automated driving, infotainment, and basic and comfort functions.
Also Read: All-Electric BMW M3 Teased Ahead Of Debut
BMW’s first all-electric M car will be an M3, launching in 2027
The new electric M models are ground-up EVs based on the BMW Gen6 technology of the Neue Klasse. This being an EV, BMW promises long range, courtesy of a high-voltage battery, boasting over 100 kWh of usable energy. Plus, it will also offer high charging performance thanks to the company’s 800-volt technology. But it’s also an M car, and driving dynamics will also play a major role. So, you do get all-wheel drive capability, but instead of two electric motors on each axle, each wheel is driven by an electric motor. And it’s supported by the BMW M Dynamic Performance Control, which enables maximum recuperation and optimum traction.
Power comes from four individual motors, one driving each wheel
The way it works is quite simple. There are two drive units on the front and rear axles, respectively. In both units, the electric motors are arranged in parallel to each other, delivering power to one gearbox per wheel, and there is an integrated inverter for controlling the electric motors and the oil supply. Because the setup is fully electronic, BMW claims the system can precisely control torque and power at each wheel. This is expected to deliver optimal traction, seamless torque distribution between the braking system and electric motors, and brake energy recuperation right up to the limit. The result, according to BMW, is a driving experience its M production cars have never offered before.
BMW’s M Dynamic Performance Control manages torque at every wheel in real time
BMW says the concept of having individual motors for each wheel combines all the advantages of rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, while enhancing driving dynamics on the road and racetrack. But, if it’s a rear-wheel drive M car you are looking for, the front axle can be completely decoupled for some RWD action, along with enhanced efficiency, and increased range. While the various predefined driving modes are claimed to enhance drivability, for the BMW M driving experience, you get simulated gear shifts and a newly developed soundscape for artificial noise you expect from an M3.
A massive 100 kWh+ battery promises strong range and consistent performance
To manage all that high performance, there is the BMW M eDrive system, featuring a performance-optimised variant of the Gen6 cylindrical cell. To support this, you have the cooling system and the Energy Master, an intelligent control centre of the battery located outside the battery pack itself, which is optimised for higher power outputs. BMW says the high-voltage battery housing also functions as a structural element, linking the front and rear axles. This added rigidity is expected to increase overall stiffness, which in turn should translate to improved driving dynamics.
