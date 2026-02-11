logo
New Delhi

BMW Motorrad Announces GS Experience 2026 Training Program

Janak Sorap
Janak Sorap
1 min read
Feb 11, 2026, 09:25 PM
Follow us on
BMW Motorrad Announces GS Experience 2026 Training Program
Key Highlights
  • Two-day Level 1 and Level 2 training modules for GS owners.
  • To be held in Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai.
  • Simultaneous training for 310 GS and 650cc+ GS riders.

BMW Motorrad India has commenced registrations for the GS Experience 2026, its flagship off-road rider training program designed for owners of GS adventure motorcycles. The two-day immersive program will be conducted across nine cities — Chandigarh, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai.

The GS Experience 2026 will feature Level 1 and Level 2 modules designed to help riders build and improve their off-road riding skills under expert supervision. For the first time, BMW Motorrad will conduct simultaneous training sessions on separate tracks for 20 Smart CC (G 310 GS) riders and 20 Core GS riders (650cc and above).

Also Read: CEAT CrossRad Dual-Purpose Tyre Review: Tested Across Highways, Heat and Ghats

BMW Motorrad GS Experience India 2026 carandbike 2

Level 1 will focus on fundamental off-road techniques including correct riding posture, motorcycle familiarisation, enduro steering, emergency braking, riding on inclines and slope management. Meanwhile, Level 2 is aimed at advanced riders who also have successfully completed Level 1 and will cover more challenging terrain and scenarios.

Participants will train in sand, gravel and slush conditions, practice figure-of-eight drills, off-camber riding, long uphill and downhill terrain management, motorcycle recovery techniques, and quick U-turns. The module also introduces riders to Enduro Pro mode, which optimises ABS, traction control and throttle response for off-road riding.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad India To Hike Prices By Up To 6 Per Cent From 2026

BMW Motorrad GS Experience India 2026 carandbike 4

Every session will be led by BMW Motorrad International Instructor Academy (IIA) certified trainers and includes detailed briefings, technology walkthroughs and supervised riding sessions on a mix of tarmac and off-road terrain.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President, BMW Group India, said, “The GS is not just a motorcycle, it’s a beacon of adventure. BMW Motorrad is redefining the spirit of adventure biking in India, and the GS Experience is our commitment to empowering riders to push boundaries safely and confidently. This program is more than just training; it is an invitation to join a community of passionate riders ready to explore new horizons. With guidance from our world-class BMW Motorrad IIA trainers, participants will refine their skills, harness the advanced technology of GS motorcycles, and embrace the true Spirit of GS.”

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Production Begins At TVS Plant

BMW Motorrad GS Experience India 2026 carandbike 5

Below is the schedule of the GS Experience Training program for the nine cities:

No.CityDate
1Chandigarh14 – 15 February 2026
2New Delhi21– 22 February 2026
3Mumbai28 February – 01 March 2026
4Bengaluru28 – 29 March 2026
5Ahmedabad05 – 06 September 2026
6Pune12 – 13 September 2026
7Hyderabad19 – 20 September 2026
8Kochi26 – 27 September 2026
9Chennai10 – 11 October 2026
# BMW Motorrad# BMW India# BMW GS Experience# BMW G 310 GS# BMW GS Bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily

Research More on BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS
BMW F900 GS
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 14.85 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View F900 GS Specifications
View F900 GS Features

Popular BMW Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • BMW Motorrad Announces GS Experience 2026 Training Program