BMW Motorrad Announces GS Experience 2026 Training Program

BMW Motorrad India has commenced registrations for the GS Experience 2026, its flagship off-road rider training program designed for owners of GS adventure motorcycles. The two-day immersive program will be conducted across nine cities — Chandigarh, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai.

The GS Experience 2026 will feature Level 1 and Level 2 modules designed to help riders build and improve their off-road riding skills under expert supervision. For the first time, BMW Motorrad will conduct simultaneous training sessions on separate tracks for 20 Smart CC (G 310 GS) riders and 20 Core GS riders (650cc and above).

Also Read: CEAT CrossRad Dual-Purpose Tyre Review: Tested Across Highways, Heat and Ghats

Level 1 will focus on fundamental off-road techniques including correct riding posture, motorcycle familiarisation, enduro steering, emergency braking, riding on inclines and slope management. Meanwhile, Level 2 is aimed at advanced riders who also have successfully completed Level 1 and will cover more challenging terrain and scenarios.

Participants will train in sand, gravel and slush conditions, practice figure-of-eight drills, off-camber riding, long uphill and downhill terrain management, motorcycle recovery techniques, and quick U-turns. The module also introduces riders to Enduro Pro mode, which optimises ABS, traction control and throttle response for off-road riding.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad India To Hike Prices By Up To 6 Per Cent From 2026

Every session will be led by BMW Motorrad International Instructor Academy (IIA) certified trainers and includes detailed briefings, technology walkthroughs and supervised riding sessions on a mix of tarmac and off-road terrain.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President, BMW Group India, said, “The GS is not just a motorcycle, it’s a beacon of adventure. BMW Motorrad is redefining the spirit of adventure biking in India, and the GS Experience is our commitment to empowering riders to push boundaries safely and confidently. This program is more than just training; it is an invitation to join a community of passionate riders ready to explore new horizons. With guidance from our world-class BMW Motorrad IIA trainers, participants will refine their skills, harness the advanced technology of GS motorcycles, and embrace the true Spirit of GS.”

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Production Begins At TVS Plant

Below is the schedule of the GS Experience Training program for the nine cities: