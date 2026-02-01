Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Review: The Goldilocks AMG?
- Proper AMG and not a sticker job
- Rear-wheel steering, and mild-hybrid tech make it surprisingly usable for everyday driving.
- More practical than hardcore AMGs, more powerful than entry-level rivals
India has never quite embraced the two-door sports coupe. We flirted with the idea. A few icons came to our shore. But they as quickly exited too. And now, stepping into that vacuum is the all-new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe. And not only is it replacing two nameplates, but it’s also attempting to revive a culture. Finished in an unapologetic shade of yellow and wearing an AMG badge with intent, the CLE 53 isn’t here to blend in. It’s here to make a case. Not just for itself, but for the future of performance coupes in India. And for the future generation of petrol heads, too.
So here are five questions for it. And see how well it manages to answer it.
Q1. Is It a Real AMG?
Let’s address the purist in the room. Under that long, sculpted bonnet sits a 3.0-litre inline-six turbo-petrol engine paired with mild-hybrid assistance. Output stands at a serious 449 bhp and 560 Nm of torque. No, it’s not a V8. But then again, neither is the current C63. Times have changed, indeed. More importantly, this engine feels worthy of the badge. Let me tell you why.
The standout element is the electric auxiliary compressor, which all but eliminates turbo lag. Throttle response is immediate, urgent, and clean. There’s no waiting around for boost to build — the CLE 53 lunges forward with conviction. The claimed 0-100 kmph time of 4.2 seconds feels entirely believable, if not conservative.
The motor itself is a gem. Free-revving, sharp, and layered with character. It doesn’t thunder like the old 6.2-litre V8s of Affalterbach lore, but it sings with precision. There’s depth to the exhaust note, punctuated by genuine pops and crackles from the quad pipes when you push hard. It’s dramatic without being theatrical for the sake of it.
Add to that AMG’s Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system and a dedicated Drift Mode, and you begin to understand what the CLE is capable of. This isn’t badge engineering. This is engineering with a badge.
Does it follow the one-man-one-engine philosophy? No. But what it delivers is unmistakably AMG in spirit — focused, fast, and just slightly unhinged.
Q2. Can You Drive It Every Day?
Historically, hardcore AMGs have required a certain tolerance for chaos. The C63 Black Series, for instance, felt like it was perpetually one argument away from self-destruction. The CLE 53 is different.
Switch it into Comfort mode — “C” on the steering wheel dial — and it undergoes a noticeable transformation. The nine-speed automatic gearbox smoothens out, upshifts arrive early, the exhaust quietens, and the car adopts the demeanour of a well-brought-up executive coupe.
Rear-wheel steering makes tight city manoeuvres surprisingly manageable. The mild-hybrid system ensures start-stop operations are seamless at traffic lights. And despite its low-profile tyres and firm underpinnings, the ride is far more compliant than you’d expect from a 450 bhp coupe.
That’s not to say it’s plush. You will feel surface imperfections. Expansion joints and sharp-edged potholes remind you that this is still an AMG. But it never feels intolerable. Would I daily drive it? Absolutely. And that, perhaps, is its biggest strength. It doesn’t demand lifestyle sacrifices the way older AMGs did.
Q3. Is It All Show, or Can It Actually Go?
We have talked about the numbers and how it can be docile when it needs to. But with the firepower at its disposal, the CLE AMG is a hooligan if wielded properly. The steering is quick and precise — almost go-kart-like in its immediacy. Turn-in is sharp, body control is out of the world, and the chassis feels tightly stitched together. There’s mechanical grip in abundance, courtesy of the intelligent all-wheel-drive system, but the car never feels numb. It communicates in the best way a machine can communicate.
Push harder into corners, and you sense the car encouraging you rather than warning you. The rear-biased setup allows for playful adjustability when conditions permit, especially in Sport+ or Drift Mode. It’s agile for its size, and rapid direction changes happen almost telepathically.
There’s a maturity to the way it carries speed. It doesn’t feel frantic or edgy. It feels engineered — calibrated by people who understand both racetracks and real roads. In that sense, the CLE 53 is less of a hooligan and more of an athlete – immensely entertaining, just a tad bit smarter about it.
Q4. What About Practicality and Features?
Calling any two-door coupe “practical” is an oxymoron of the highest kind. But the CLE 53 makes a respectable attempt. The rear seats are best reserved for children or short journeys. Adults will fit, but not comfortably, for long distances. Boot space is adequate, though somewhat compromised by the space-saver spare.
Up front, however, it’s a classic modern Mercedes. You get the latest MBUX interface with a vertically oriented central touchscreen and a crisp digital instrument cluster. The interface is intuitive, responsive, and familiar if you’ve driven any recent Mercedes product. AMG-specific graphics and telemetry add theatre without clutter.
The steering wheel deserves special mention as its wrapped in Alcantara and carbon fibre, complete with rotary drive-mode selectors. It feels expensive and purposeful in your hands. The sports seats strike a smart balance between lateral support and long-distance comfort. And then there’s that view over the long bonnet. It’s dramatic, old-school coupe theatre — the kind of perspective that makes even a mundane commute feel cinematic.
Q5. Should You Buy One?
At approximately Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom), the CLE 53 AMG isn’t inexpensive. But let’s set a context first. An entry-level Porsche at this price point may offer the badge appeal, but often with less power and fewer features. A BMW M4 sits above it in both price and aggression. The M2 comes close in output and philosophy, though it’s smaller and slightly more raw. And then there’s the EV brigade — quick, technologically advanced, and undeniably impressive. But none offer the theatre of a long-bonnet, two-door, petrol-powered AMG coupe.
The CLE 53 sits in a sweet spot. Fast enough to thrill. Civilised enough to live with. Dramatic enough to matter. It feels expensive because it is. But it also feels complete. There’s nothing entry-level about the experience.
Conclusion
Is it a real AMG? Yes.
Can it be a daily driver? Without hesitation.
Is it genuinely fun? Undoubtedly.
Should you buy it? If you can afford it — absolutely.
India hasn’t historically rewarded sports coupes with strong sales. Perhaps practicality always won the argument. But the CLE 53 feels like a second chance. It doesn’t ask you to restructure your life around it. It simply integrates itself into your world while also at the same time delivering genuine performance. It’s not perfect. It’s firm. It’s expensive. It’s indulgent. But it’s also exactly what a modern AMG coupe should be — a balanced, intelligent performance machine with just enough madness to keep things interesting.
And for the sake of every petrolhead who comes after us, we hope it succeeds.
Pictures By Vaibhav Dhanawade
Related News
Research More on Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
Popular Mercedes-AMG Models
- Mercedes-AMG
G 63Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.85 - 4.01 Crore
- Mercedes-AMG
GLE CoupeEx-showroom Price₹ 1.55 - 9.13 Crore
- Mercedes-AMG
GTEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.65 Crore
- Mercedes-AMG
GLC 43 CoupeEx-showroom Price₹ 1.17 Crore
- Mercedes-AMG
C 43Ex-showroom Price₹ 1 Crore
- Mercedes-AMG
C 63 SEx-showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- Mercedes-AMG
EQSEx-showroom Price₹ 1.88 Crore
- Mercedes-AMG
A 45Ex-showroom Price₹ 1 Crore
- Mercedes-AMG
CLE 53Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.35 Crore
- Mercedes-AMG
GT 4-Door CoupeEx-showroom Price₹ 3.34 Crore
- Mercedes-AMG
S 63 E PerformanceEx-showroom Price₹ 3.34 Crore
- Mercedes-AMG
SL-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 2.47 Crore
Latest Cars
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- BMW New X3Expected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-16
- Volkswagen Tayron R-LineExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-16
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Tata New Punch EVExpected Price₹ 14 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-20
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-07
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-13
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-21
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-01
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Feb 12, 2026End Of The Road For Diesel Vehicles? Niti Aayog Pushes For Adoption Of Cleaner FuelsIn its latest report, Niti Aayog has advocated the use of cleaner fuels like CNG while doing a gradual phase out of Diesel technology1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Feb 11, 2026BMW Motorrad Announces GS Experience 2026 Training ProgramBMW Motorrad has announced the schedule for its GS Experience 2026 rider training program, set to take place across nine cities in India.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Feb 11, 2026Indian Motorcycle Won’t Build Entry-Level Bike, Says New CEOThe brand’s new CEO Mike Kennedy has all but denied any plans of Indian Motorcycle looking at entry-level bikes in the foreseeable future.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Feb 11, 2026TVS Gives iQube Electric Scooter To Vatican City State For Daily OperationsAiming to promote zero-emission mobility, the e-scooters are expected to help with the daily operational needs of the Vatican.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 11, 2026Mahindra To Launch Two Facelifted SUVs In India In 2026Carmaker revealed that it intended to introduce a total of 5 models across ICE and EV in India in 2026, including the XUV 7XO, XEV 9S and BE 6 Formula E Edition.1 min read
- Carandbike Team | Feb 11, 2026MG Majestor India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?Essentially an updated version of the MG Gloster, the new Majestor will be positioned as a more premium derivative, taking on rivals like the Toyota Fortuner.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 11, 2026Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Review: The Goldilocks AMG?The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe is a concoction of hooliganistic performance and everyday usability. Here’s why this Rs 1.5 crore two-door AMG might be the perfect modern sports coupe for India.6 mins read
- Girish Karkera | Feb 11, 2026Toyota Ebella EV Review: Compact And Fun-To-Drive With The Promise Of Stress-Free AftersalesNo hiding the fact that it is a clone of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara, but the first all-electric Toyota in India is reasonably well-rounded8 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 10, 2026Tata Punch EV Long Term Review: Small EV With A Big-Hearted PersonalityWith the new Punch EV Facelift just around the corner, we decided to take a look at what it excels at and what could be improved.7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 4, 2026Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Sensible Flagship For IndiaVolkswagen has introduced a made-in-India flagship SUV that offers space, comfort, performance, and German driving finesse in a practical three-row package. But is the Tayron R-Line good enough?6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 2, 2026TVS NTorq 150 Road Test Review: Bigger, Better & More Efficient!We test the new TVS NTorq 150 out in the real world to get a sense of what it offers in terms of performance, dynamics and fuel economy.7 mins read