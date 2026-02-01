Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Review: The Goldilocks AMG?

India has never quite embraced the two-door sports coupe. We flirted with the idea. A few icons came to our shore. But they as quickly exited too. And now, stepping into that vacuum is the all-new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe. And not only is it replacing two nameplates, but it’s also attempting to revive a culture. Finished in an unapologetic shade of yellow and wearing an AMG badge with intent, the CLE 53 isn’t here to blend in. It’s here to make a case. Not just for itself, but for the future of performance coupes in India. And for the future generation of petrol heads, too.

So here are five questions for it. And see how well it manages to answer it.

Q1. Is It a Real AMG?

Let’s address the purist in the room. Under that long, sculpted bonnet sits a 3.0-litre inline-six turbo-petrol engine paired with mild-hybrid assistance. Output stands at a serious 449 bhp and 560 Nm of torque. No, it’s not a V8. But then again, neither is the current C63. Times have changed, indeed. More importantly, this engine feels worthy of the badge. Let me tell you why.

The standout element is the electric auxiliary compressor, which all but eliminates turbo lag. Throttle response is immediate, urgent, and clean. There’s no waiting around for boost to build — the CLE 53 lunges forward with conviction. The claimed 0-100 kmph time of 4.2 seconds feels entirely believable, if not conservative.

The motor itself is a gem. Free-revving, sharp, and layered with character. It doesn’t thunder like the old 6.2-litre V8s of Affalterbach lore, but it sings with precision. There’s depth to the exhaust note, punctuated by genuine pops and crackles from the quad pipes when you push hard. It’s dramatic without being theatrical for the sake of it.

Add to that AMG’s Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system and a dedicated Drift Mode, and you begin to understand what the CLE is capable of. This isn’t badge engineering. This is engineering with a badge.

Does it follow the one-man-one-engine philosophy? No. But what it delivers is unmistakably AMG in spirit — focused, fast, and just slightly unhinged.

Q2. Can You Drive It Every Day?

Historically, hardcore AMGs have required a certain tolerance for chaos. The C63 Black Series, for instance, felt like it was perpetually one argument away from self-destruction. The CLE 53 is different.

Switch it into Comfort mode — “C” on the steering wheel dial — and it undergoes a noticeable transformation. The nine-speed automatic gearbox smoothens out, upshifts arrive early, the exhaust quietens, and the car adopts the demeanour of a well-brought-up executive coupe.

Rear-wheel steering makes tight city manoeuvres surprisingly manageable. The mild-hybrid system ensures start-stop operations are seamless at traffic lights. And despite its low-profile tyres and firm underpinnings, the ride is far more compliant than you’d expect from a 450 bhp coupe.

That’s not to say it’s plush. You will feel surface imperfections. Expansion joints and sharp-edged potholes remind you that this is still an AMG. But it never feels intolerable. Would I daily drive it? Absolutely. And that, perhaps, is its biggest strength. It doesn’t demand lifestyle sacrifices the way older AMGs did.

Q3. Is It All Show, or Can It Actually Go?

We have talked about the numbers and how it can be docile when it needs to. But with the firepower at its disposal, the CLE AMG is a hooligan if wielded properly. The steering is quick and precise — almost go-kart-like in its immediacy. Turn-in is sharp, body control is out of the world, and the chassis feels tightly stitched together. There’s mechanical grip in abundance, courtesy of the intelligent all-wheel-drive system, but the car never feels numb. It communicates in the best way a machine can communicate.

Push harder into corners, and you sense the car encouraging you rather than warning you. The rear-biased setup allows for playful adjustability when conditions permit, especially in Sport+ or Drift Mode. It’s agile for its size, and rapid direction changes happen almost telepathically.

There’s a maturity to the way it carries speed. It doesn’t feel frantic or edgy. It feels engineered — calibrated by people who understand both racetracks and real roads. In that sense, the CLE 53 is less of a hooligan and more of an athlete – immensely entertaining, just a tad bit smarter about it.

Q4. What About Practicality and Features?

Calling any two-door coupe “practical” is an oxymoron of the highest kind. But the CLE 53 makes a respectable attempt. The rear seats are best reserved for children or short journeys. Adults will fit, but not comfortably, for long distances. Boot space is adequate, though somewhat compromised by the space-saver spare.

Up front, however, it’s a classic modern Mercedes. You get the latest MBUX interface with a vertically oriented central touchscreen and a crisp digital instrument cluster. The interface is intuitive, responsive, and familiar if you’ve driven any recent Mercedes product. AMG-specific graphics and telemetry add theatre without clutter.

The steering wheel deserves special mention as its wrapped in Alcantara and carbon fibre, complete with rotary drive-mode selectors. It feels expensive and purposeful in your hands. The sports seats strike a smart balance between lateral support and long-distance comfort. And then there’s that view over the long bonnet. It’s dramatic, old-school coupe theatre — the kind of perspective that makes even a mundane commute feel cinematic.

Q5. Should You Buy One?

At approximately Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom), the CLE 53 AMG isn’t inexpensive. But let’s set a context first. An entry-level Porsche at this price point may offer the badge appeal, but often with less power and fewer features. A BMW M4 sits above it in both price and aggression. The M2 comes close in output and philosophy, though it’s smaller and slightly more raw. And then there’s the EV brigade — quick, technologically advanced, and undeniably impressive. But none offer the theatre of a long-bonnet, two-door, petrol-powered AMG coupe.

The CLE 53 sits in a sweet spot. Fast enough to thrill. Civilised enough to live with. Dramatic enough to matter. It feels expensive because it is. But it also feels complete. There’s nothing entry-level about the experience.

Conclusion

Is it a real AMG? Yes.

Can it be a daily driver? Without hesitation.

Is it genuinely fun? Undoubtedly.

Should you buy it? If you can afford it — absolutely.

India hasn’t historically rewarded sports coupes with strong sales. Perhaps practicality always won the argument. But the CLE 53 feels like a second chance. It doesn’t ask you to restructure your life around it. It simply integrates itself into your world while also at the same time delivering genuine performance. It’s not perfect. It’s firm. It’s expensive. It’s indulgent. But it’s also exactly what a modern AMG coupe should be — a balanced, intelligent performance machine with just enough madness to keep things interesting.

And for the sake of every petrolhead who comes after us, we hope it succeeds.

Pictures By Vaibhav Dhanawade