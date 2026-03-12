Simple Energy Opens Silguri Store; Expands Eastern India Presence

Bengaluru-based EV start-up Simple Energy has expanded its dealership footprint across India by launching its new store in Siliguri, in eastern India. The Simple Store, as it’s called, has been set up in partnership with CTA Connect, and is a 3S facility – addressing sales, service and spares to offer customers a comprehensive retail and service experience in a single location.

Also Read: Simple Energy Patents New Family Electric Scooter

The new Simple Store showcases products from Simple Energy’s line-up, including the Simple One Gen 2 (5 kWh) and Simple OneS Gen 2. The Simple One Gen2 (5 kWh) is priced from Rs. 1,77,999 (Ex-showroom) and has a claimed IDC range of 265 km. The Simple OneS Gen 2 is priced at Rs. 1,49,999 (Ex-showroom), and has a claimed IDC range of 191 km.

Also Read: Simple One Gen 2 First Ride Review

“The launch of our first Simple Store in Siliguri marks an important step in strengthening Simple Energy’s presence in eastern India. As a key gateway to the Northeast, the city presents strong potential for electric mobility,” said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy.

The new store strengthens the brand’s presence in eastern India, and with this, Simple Energy has expanded its footprint across India to 63 outlets. Simple already has stores across several cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Agra, Goa, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vishakapatnam, Kochi and Chennai, among others. The company has initially targeted its pan-India footprint to increase to 90 dealerships by the end of March 2026. In the next few months, Simple Energy plans to expand to Nagpur, Ranchi and Bhubaneshwar, as well as other cities.