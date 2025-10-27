Simple Energy is a Bengaluru-based EV start-up that is working on a new family-oriented electric scooter as patent images of the upcoming electric scooter have appeared on the internet. The new scooter will be a notable departure from the otherwise sporty-looking EV scooters in the brand’s portfolio, the One and OneS.

Looking at the patent images, the upcoming scooter has got a conventional design quite similar to petrol-engined scooters with smooth flowing lines and curved edges. The scooter sports a short windscreen on the handlebar fairing, split-LED headlamp, flat floorboard, and a flat bench-type saddle. There is a backrest incorporated into the rear grabrail. Lastly, the scooter is likely to be kitted with the same 10-inch star-shaped alloy wheels at both ends.

For cycle parts, the scooter could be based on an altered version of the One and OneS to better suit the requirement. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic fork setup at the front and is expected to be a preload0-adjustable monoshock at the rear. While the patent images don’t show any braking system, expect it to be disc-type setup at both ends, with the possibility of the drum brake version for the rear.

While not much is known about Simple’s new family-oriented scooter, going by its form it will most likely go up against the likes of the Hero Vida VX2, Ather Rizta, and the TVS iQube. Expect more details on the new Simple scooter as the scooter nears it final production form.