2025 Simple One Review: New Features And Some More!

Simple Energy is a Bangalore-based EV startup with the One and One Dot in its portfolio. While it hasn’t been a smooth sailing journey for the brand with all the delays after we last rode the pre-production version of the One in 2022, the company finally commenced the roll-out of the e-scooter in mid-2023. Since then till now, Simple has managed to sell about 2500 units of the One in the market. While things are picking up pace, Simple has also been simultaneously working on improving the software that the One operates on to maximise its range further and enhance the ride experience. In addition to that, the company has also been working on introducing new features to make the experience even better and enjoyable. To test and understand what all is new, we spent a couple of hours with the new Simple One, to find out how much of a difference it has made. Here’s what we think about it.





Design and Features

Even after two years since we rode the pre-production model, not much has changed in terms of design as the Simple One continues to be a looker! The front with its tapering design accompanied by sharp cuts and edges, gives the One the sporty appeal. The scooter features a triangular-shaped reflector-type LED headlamp, that is flanked by LED turn-indicators on either side that rest on the faux air winglets inserts on the apron. A pair of daytime running lamps are located on the handlebar which add to the stance of the scooter.





The shape line continues across the side panels towards the tail section of the One, where it gets an attractive-looking tail lamp assembly. The seat is a one-piece unit with a slight step for the pillion but is wide and well-contoured offering comfort and space for the rider and pillion. The quality of switchgear and other plastics has been further improved with the production version which makes it nice to touch and feel.





The under seat storage offered is 30-litre and it is designed to be able to accommodate a full-face full-size helmet, along with the removable battery pack. There is a USB charging port provided to keep devices charged on the go and an LED lamp to illuminate the space at night.





The 7-inch colour touchscreen is the same but the interface has been thoroughly revamped consisting of new themes and features additions. While we didn’t have the chance to test the smartphone integration last time, the app integration and functioning were hassle-free like any other pairing procedure. Simple has now equipped the One’s instrumentation with features like document storing, navigation with live traffic updates, trip history and statistics, find my vehicle function, four themes with auto-brightness, and tones and beeps for the different functions.





In addition to that, the One now also comes with regenerative braking for up to 7 per cent, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rapid brake alert function where the brake lamp flashes to alert other motorists of sudden braking. The scooter also comes with a park assist function with forward and reverse modes to navigate the vehicle through parking safely and with minimum effort.





Engine & Performance

Moving to the Simple One’s powertrain there haven’t been any changes to it in terms of equipment and specifications but what has been updated is the algorithm of the different control modules to deliver an even better ride experience and slightly better range. The e-scooter packs a permanent magnet synchronous motor that has a peak power output of 8.5 kW and 72 Nm which is mid-mounted with a belt system for the final drive. The 5kWh battery pack takes just under 6 hours to charge from 0-80 per cent with the home Charger. The battery consists of a 3.4kW fixed and a 1.6 kW portable unit. The latter is removable, weighing about 10 kg and can be carried to your workplace or home for charging.

While the current home charger only allows the batteries to be charged while on the scooter, Simple is working on providing the provision to charge the portable battery at home. You get four riding modes – Eco, Ride, Dash and Sonic. With all the new changes to the firmware and algorithm, Simple claims that the One is capable of offering an IDC range of 248 km in Eco mode. However, expect a real-world range that is about 200 km with the One. Moving further, Ride mode is for regular in-city use while Dash mode offers more acceleration and power, and lastly, Sonic mode delivers the maximum performance available on the One allowing it to achieve a top speed of 105 kmph while accelerating from 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds.

However, one needs to note that Sonic mode cannot be used below 60 per cent change and similar is the same with Dash mode which becomes inaccessible after the charge drops below 50 per cent. In my opinion, it is rather annoying to not be able to use these modes when there is more than half a charge available.





Ride, Handling & Brakes

From the last time we rode the Simple One, we were impressed by the handling and cornering attributes of the scooter, which continues to remain the same with this one. Riding on 12-inch wheels, suspended by a telescopic fork at the front and a centrally-mounted monoshock at the rear with preload adjustment, the Simple One is a hoot to ride. With a kerb weight of 137 kg, the weight distribution on the One continues to inspire confidence in cornering and smooth transitions in lane-changing and balancing in slow-moving traffic. The ride quality is slightly on the stiffer side but plush for the most bit. It is only when you are tackling bad roads that the jerks can get a bit bothersome. Besides that, the brakes on the One overall do a good job, however, the front brake alone when applied doesn’t register a strong bite as compared to when the rear brake is applied which features a combined braking function.



While the Simple One does manage to do a good job overall as far as ride quality, handling and agility are concerned for a sporty e-scooter, it unfortunately does miss out on a couple of features like hill-hold assist, traction control and cruise control, which are offered by its competitors.





Pricing & Verdict

As a product, the Simple One comes across as a sporty, quick and good-looking e-scooter that has gotten better with the tweaks to its firmware and new feature additions. Fundamentally, the One comes across as an engaging electric scooter that is fun to ride, handles well and certainly stands out among the other electric scooter offerings in the market. However, at a sticker price of Rs 1.66 lakh, ex-showroom, it continues to be an expensive proposition to consider when most of the other options are priced lower and have a more stable sales and service network and better recognition in the EV space. Considering the fact that Simple does have a public charging network and the portable battery cannot be charged off the vehicle, it defies the sole purpose of it. While the Simple One as an e-scooter by itself is a promising machine, it is the other factors that deprive it of being a worthy consideration.

Photography: Pawan Dagia