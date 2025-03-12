Simple OneS Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.40 Lakh

Simple Energy has launched the OneS electric scooter in India at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The OneS essentially replaces the Simple Dot One in the company's portfolio, retaining most of the latter's styling cues and featuring a battery pack with a similar capacity. The OneS is Rs 27,000 cheaper than the One (priced at Rs 1.66 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom).

The Simple OneS is equipped with a 3.7 kWh battery pack that the company claims delivers a range of up to 181 km. This is 30 km higher than the Dot One, which it replaces. It should however be noted that the size of the fixed battery on the OneS is larger than the setup on the One, which gets a 3.4 kWh fixed and a 1.6 kWh portable unit. The battery pack powers an 8.5 kW permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM). The electric scooter has four ride modes – Eco, Ride, Dash, and Sonic. The e-scooter’s top speed is rated at 105 kmph, and can do the 0 to 40 kmph sprint in a claimed 2.55 seconds in Sonic mode. For reference, the Dot One had a 0 to 40 kmph acceleration time of 2.77 seconds.

The Simple OneS gets a fixed 3.7 kWh battery pack

The mechanical underpinnings of the Simple OneS are identical to the One. The OneS features a telescopic fork at the front and a centrally-mounted monoshock at the rear with preload adjustment. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends. The seat height of the scooter amounts to 770 mm, and it also has 35 litres of underseat storage.



The OneS gets a seven-inch touchscreen system with features such as customizable themes, app integration, turn-by-turn navigation, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and over-the-air updates. The display has Bluetooth connectivity in addition to 5G e-SIM and Wi-Fi connectivity. The scooter also comes with a park assist function with forward and reverse modes. The scooter can be had in four colour schemes – Brazen Black, Grace White, Azure Blue and Namma Red.