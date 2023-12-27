Login

Simple Dot One E-Scooter Price To Be Hiked By Rs 40,000 From January 2024

The Dot One was unveiled on December 15, wearing an introductory price tag of Rs 99,999 – but only for those who already held Simple One bookings.
By Amaan Ahmed

1 mins read

Published on December 27, 2023

Story
  • Simple Dot One to be priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) from January 2024.
  • Electric scooter was initially available at Rs 99,999 to those who have already booked a Simple One.
  • Deliveries will begin in Bengaluru, but no timeframe defined.

Less than two weeks after it announced an introductory price for its second model, electric vehicle (EV) startup Simple Energy has revealed the Dot One e-scooter will cost Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) from January 2024 onwards. This is Rs 40,000 higher than the introductory price, which could only be availed by residents of Bengaluru who have already placed a booking for the Simple One, and brings it fairly close to Simple’s first product, the One, in price terms, with the latter priced at Rs 1.58 lakh (including charger). Pre-orders will open on January 27 (January 1 for those who have booked a Simple One), and deliveries of the Dot One will begin in Bengaluru first, but no delivery timeline has been shared.

 

Also Read: Simple Energy Announces Price For Dot One E-Scooter – But There’s A Catch

 

Unlike the One model, which features both a fixed and removable battery totaling 5 kWh, the Dot One opts for a fixed pack, resulting in a slightly smaller 3.7 kWh battery. This choice not only reduces the weight of the Dot One by approximately 11 kg but also increases underseat storage from 30 to 35 litres. However, it impacts the range significantly, with the Dot One certified for up to 151 kilometres compared to the One's 212 kilometres.

 

Design and styling-wise, the Dot One is identical to the One, and will also be available in the same paint schemes.

 

Interestingly, despite this noteworthy change, the Dot One closely resembles the One in most respects. It shares the same design, all-LED lighting, a permanent magnet motor with a peak output of 8.5 kW and 72 Nm, a 0-40 kmph time of 2.77 seconds, a top speed of 105 kmph, four ride modes, 12-inch alloys, disc brakes at both ends, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen dashboard.

 

Also Read: Simple Energy Announces Second E-Scooter – But Where Is The First?

 

The Dot One is said to have the same 0-80 per cent charge time as the One, at 3 hours and 47 minutes using a 750-watt charger. The battery warranty is capped at 3 years or 30,000 kilometres, while the charger warranty is 1 year or 10,000 kilometres.

 

The Dot One will do away with the removable battery (right) seen on the One.

 

The decision to presently limit bookings to residents of Bengaluru who have already pre-booked the One appears to be aimed at convincing prospective customers to voluntarily change their booking and buy the Dot One instead. It’s unclear what the future holds for the flagship Simple One, with fewer than 50 units being sold so far, as per the latest VAHAN registration data. Bookings for the Simple One are also not being accepted at present. A set of questions – on the One and Dot One – shared by carandbike with Simple Energy remain unanswered at the time of publishing this story.

 

When asked by carandbike last month about why so few scooters have rolled off the production line so far, a Simple Energy spokesperson said, “Regarding deliveries and sales, it's important to note that this was attributed to a comprehensive pilot program aimed at evaluating real-world scenarios and potential user-related challenges. Such assessments are a standard practice to ensure the utmost quality and customer satisfaction.”

 

In response to a set of questions shared in November, Simple had confirmed “approximately 20 per cent” of pre-orders stood cancelled, leaving it with “around 80,000 to 85,000 scooters” to deliver and that it would significantly scale up its production efforts starting December.

