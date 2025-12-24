Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term Review

We at car&bike test new cars almost every single day of the year. Some stay with us briefly, and some we are lucky to test over varied conditions. And even fewer are those which leave a lasting impression on us. But the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid is one of those rare cars. We spent over three months with it, clocking nearly 10,000 km across highways, cities, hills, rough roads and broken trails. And our verdict is unanimous

However, before that, you should know that our Hyryder is the pre-MY25 model. Toyota has updated the Hyryder with more features such as six airbags as standard, an electronic parking brake, an electric driver’s seat, rear sunshades, tyre pressure monitoring (TPMS), USB-C ports and ambient lighting. Our test car didn’t have these features and had already high mileage on its odometer, joining us at 30,000 km and finishing close to 40,000 km.

Design: Simple, Sharp and Likeable

The Hyryder’s styling is clean and typically Japanese — not loud, not overdone, but instantly recognisable. Among compact SUVs, it manages to look smart without trying too hard. Our blue-black dual-tone test car is also a common sight on Indian roads, indicating that buyers clearly prefer this look.

Details that stand out include:

Chrome accent on the nose

Mesh-style grille finish

Twin-slit LED headlamps

C-shaped LED tail-lamp signature

A well-balanced side profile

The only thing missing is a slightly taller stance. A bit more height could have improved its road presence and freed up more space inside the cabin.

Cabin: Function Over Form Affair

If you want a cabin full of fancy screens and mood lighting, rivals like the Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos will impress you more. The Hyryder chooses usability over showmanship. It gets a dark interior with brushed silver on the dashboard, piano-black highlights and soft-touch materials in key areas. Everything is placed where you expect it to be and is well put together. It might lack the drama but makes up for it with longevity.

What we liked:

Large, supportive front seats

Good all-round visibility

Comfortable driving position

Simple and sensible ergonomics

No fatigue even after long drives

What could be better:

Rear seat headroom is tight for taller passengers due to the roofline and hybrid battery placement

Shoulder space is best suited for two passengers at the back

The boot, at around 266 litres, is small for a family SUV

The overall feel could be richer, considering the near-25-lakh price tag

A better touchscreen and a few more feel-good features could have made this a stronger rival to segment leaders.

Features: Well-Equipped, But Not Perfect

Toyota has packed the Hyryder Hybrid with most essentials and a few premium touches too. Key features include:

Auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless phone charger

360-degree parking camera

Heads-up display (HUD)

Fully digital driver display

Panoramic sunroof

Ventilated front seats

Drive modes

But we did face some issues in the long run:

The wireless phone charger rarely worked reliably and never charged a phone fully

The USB-C port in the front is mainly for connectivity, not for charging

The sunroof’s cloth shade is too thin, letting in heat and light during summer

Touchscreen graphics feel basic

Bluetooth call quality is poor unless switched to speaker mode, which is inconvenient while driving

ADAS was missing, but never felt like a dealbreaker during daily use.

Driving Experience: Easy, Smooth and Highly Efficient

This is where the Hyryder truly shines. The strong-hybrid system frequently runs in electric mode at city speeds. The car always starts silently in EV mode thanks to a well-sized battery. The throttle response is quick, and the electric motor feels almost as punchy as a full EV at urban speeds. Powertrain transitions between petrol and electric are near seamless, noticeable only if you listen closely for the mild vibration from the 3-cylinder engine.

What impressed us most:

Strong hybrid system works effortlessly in traffic

Steering is predictable and easy to use

Suspension is firm yet comfortable (slightly heavy due to high mileage, but serviceable)

Stable over bad roads, twisties and unpaved patches

Excellent daily drivability

Real-world average fuel economy: nearly 20 kmpl

Highway tank range: about 800 km

Running cost: roughly Rs. 5 per km

For reference, a full tank cost us around Rs. 4,200-4,500, delivering around 800 km of real-world range, which became a major reason why everyone on our team kept reaching for the keys.

However, it is not for enthusiasts. The 3-cylinder engine with the CVT can feel a little coarse when pushed. If you enjoy sporty driving, a turbo-petrol SUV will suit you better.

Brand Value: The Toyota Advantage

The badge on the bonnet brings three important benefits:

High reliability

Strong resale value

Wide service network across India

For many buyers, this alone is reason enough to choose the Hyryder Hybrid.

Final Verdict

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid is like that dependable friend who never makes a fuss, never demands attention, but is always there when you need them. It’s not perfect, but it blends into daily life so naturally that its strengths outweigh the flaws. If you want a compact SUV that prioritises mileage, comfort and peace of mind, this is an easy recommendation. You might buy it for practical reasons — but after living with it, you could end up liking it more than you expected.

Pictures by Tanmay Varthak