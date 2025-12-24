Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term Review
- Real-world fuel economy of nearly 20 kmpl with an 800 km tank range.
- Strong-hybrid system delivers instant EV-like throttle and near-seamless powertrain transitions.
- Toyota badge brings reliability, strong resale value and a wide service network.
We at car&bike test new cars almost every single day of the year. Some stay with us briefly, and some we are lucky to test over varied conditions. And even fewer are those which leave a lasting impression on us. But the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid is one of those rare cars. We spent over three months with it, clocking nearly 10,000 km across highways, cities, hills, rough roads and broken trails. And our verdict is unanimous
However, before that, you should know that our Hyryder is the pre-MY25 model. Toyota has updated the Hyryder with more features such as six airbags as standard, an electronic parking brake, an electric driver’s seat, rear sunshades, tyre pressure monitoring (TPMS), USB-C ports and ambient lighting. Our test car didn’t have these features and had already high mileage on its odometer, joining us at 30,000 km and finishing close to 40,000 km.
Design: Simple, Sharp and Likeable
The Hyryder’s styling is clean and typically Japanese — not loud, not overdone, but instantly recognisable. Among compact SUVs, it manages to look smart without trying too hard. Our blue-black dual-tone test car is also a common sight on Indian roads, indicating that buyers clearly prefer this look.
Details that stand out include:
- Chrome accent on the nose
- Mesh-style grille finish
- Twin-slit LED headlamps
- C-shaped LED tail-lamp signature
- A well-balanced side profile
The only thing missing is a slightly taller stance. A bit more height could have improved its road presence and freed up more space inside the cabin.
Cabin: Function Over Form Affair
If you want a cabin full of fancy screens and mood lighting, rivals like the Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos will impress you more. The Hyryder chooses usability over showmanship. It gets a dark interior with brushed silver on the dashboard, piano-black highlights and soft-touch materials in key areas. Everything is placed where you expect it to be and is well put together. It might lack the drama but makes up for it with longevity.
What we liked:
- Large, supportive front seats
- Good all-round visibility
- Comfortable driving position
- Simple and sensible ergonomics
- No fatigue even after long drives
What could be better:
- Rear seat headroom is tight for taller passengers due to the roofline and hybrid battery placement
- Shoulder space is best suited for two passengers at the back
- The boot, at around 266 litres, is small for a family SUV
- The overall feel could be richer, considering the near-25-lakh price tag
- A better touchscreen and a few more feel-good features could have made this a stronger rival to segment leaders.
Features: Well-Equipped, But Not Perfect
Toyota has packed the Hyryder Hybrid with most essentials and a few premium touches too. Key features include:
- Auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Wireless phone charger
- 360-degree parking camera
- Heads-up display (HUD)
- Fully digital driver display
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Drive modes
But we did face some issues in the long run:
- The wireless phone charger rarely worked reliably and never charged a phone fully
- The USB-C port in the front is mainly for connectivity, not for charging
- The sunroof’s cloth shade is too thin, letting in heat and light during summer
- Touchscreen graphics feel basic
- Bluetooth call quality is poor unless switched to speaker mode, which is inconvenient while driving
- ADAS was missing, but never felt like a dealbreaker during daily use.
Driving Experience: Easy, Smooth and Highly Efficient
This is where the Hyryder truly shines. The strong-hybrid system frequently runs in electric mode at city speeds. The car always starts silently in EV mode thanks to a well-sized battery. The throttle response is quick, and the electric motor feels almost as punchy as a full EV at urban speeds. Powertrain transitions between petrol and electric are near seamless, noticeable only if you listen closely for the mild vibration from the 3-cylinder engine.
What impressed us most:
- Strong hybrid system works effortlessly in traffic
- Steering is predictable and easy to use
- Suspension is firm yet comfortable (slightly heavy due to high mileage, but serviceable)
- Stable over bad roads, twisties and unpaved patches
- Excellent daily drivability
- Real-world average fuel economy: nearly 20 kmpl
- Highway tank range: about 800 km
- Running cost: roughly Rs. 5 per km
For reference, a full tank cost us around Rs. 4,200-4,500, delivering around 800 km of real-world range, which became a major reason why everyone on our team kept reaching for the keys.
However, it is not for enthusiasts. The 3-cylinder engine with the CVT can feel a little coarse when pushed. If you enjoy sporty driving, a turbo-petrol SUV will suit you better.
Brand Value: The Toyota Advantage
The badge on the bonnet brings three important benefits:
- High reliability
- Strong resale value
- Wide service network across India
- For many buyers, this alone is reason enough to choose the Hyryder Hybrid.
Final Verdict
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid is like that dependable friend who never makes a fuss, never demands attention, but is always there when you need them. It’s not perfect, but it blends into daily life so naturally that its strengths outweigh the flaws. If you want a compact SUV that prioritises mileage, comfort and peace of mind, this is an easy recommendation. You might buy it for practical reasons — but after living with it, you could end up liking it more than you expected.
Pictures by Tanmay Varthak
