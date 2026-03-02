New Mercedes-Benz V-Class Vs Toyota Vellfire: The Luxury Van Showdown

If you are shopping in the Rs 1 crore-plus bracket and comfort matters more than driving dynamics, you are not looking at an SUV because sedans are a bit impractical for you. Then you should be looking at a luxury MPV. And in India, two names dominate that conversation — the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and the Toyota Vellfire. Both promise first-class travel. Both are popular with CXOs, celebrities and large business families. And both cost serious money. But they go about their job very differently. One feels like a premium people carrier with a three-pointed star. The other feels like a private jet cabin on wheels. So which one should you choose? Let’s break it down.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Vs Toyota Vellfire: Design

Before we compare, let’s get one thing straight – both are large, people carriers with huge footprints and a properly flat boxy shape. We start with the V-Class, and it looks like what it is — a large, premium van. The new one is offered with AMG-Line and carries the Mercedes’ Three-Pointed grille, which also has an illuminated surround, sportier bumpers, has clean lines with good garnish of chrome, and a very understated road presence. Returning now, the new V-Class is available in the longest wheelbase derivative stretching over 5.3 metres long and sitting on a 3,430 mm wheelbase and sits on 18-inch AMG-Line wheels.

The Vellfire, on the other hand, does not believe in subtlety. The massive chrome grille, sharp LED lighting and layered bodywork make it look dramatic. In black, especially, it has the kind of presence that turns heads outside five-star hotels. It looks expensive — and it wants you to know it. The flat roof, sliding doors and upright tailgate are given character with flowing lines of chrome. Its 19-inch alloy wheels almost feel dwarfed by its size.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Vs Toyota Vellfire: Cabin

Step inside, and the personalities become even clearer. The V-Class offers a well-built, premium cabin with solid materials and that familiar Mercedes design language. The dashboard feels like a luxury car but with a van twist. The seats are comfortable, supportive and spacious. You can get 2+2+2 seating configurations.

And three ways to set up the second and third row – first standard with all four seats in place, second with the third row facing opposite to make it a conference room, and third, eliminating the third row, making the second row cavernous. All three rows get ventilated seats, but the second row seats get heating, cooling and massage. There are also two wireless charging pads for the second row, but no rear seat entertainment.

But the Vellfire plays in a different league when it comes to rear-seat indulgence. The second-row captain chairs in the Vellfire are the highlight. They recline deeply, come with powered ottomans, ventilation, massage functions and multiple adjustment options. The sense of space is exceptional.

However, one thing the Vellfire does better is offer a touchscreen placed on the armrest of the second row, which controls everything from seat, AC, media and even the ambient lights. There’s also a screen that folds down from the roof for media playback, which is missed out in the V-Class but can only be added as an accessory.

Both offer large windows and airy layout make both feel like a moving lounge. If you are buying one to be driven around in, both offer a more pampered experience overall.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Vs Toyota Vellfire: Powertrain

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class in India now gets two powertrain choices: a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine, both paired with their 9-speed automatic gearbox. Both make around 230-240bhp with 500Nm in the diesel and come with 48Volt mild-hybrid. Both also offer air suspension as standard, which is a first for India.

The Toyota Vellfire uses a strong hybrid petrol powertrain only. It combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with electric motors and is paired to an eCVT. The batteries are charged up on the move, and you can practically spend more time on the road while in EV mode, using little to no fuel to deliver smooth and silent acceleration, especially at low speeds.

For city usage with lots of traffic, the Vellfire’s hybrid system makes more sense. For long highway runs with heavy luggage and passengers, the V-Class feels reassuring.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Vs Toyota Vellfire: Brand Value and Ownership

The Three-Pointed Star of Mercedes-Benz carries immense brand value in India. The V-Class benefits from that global luxury image. Service network and brand recall are strong. Toyota, however, has built a reputation for bulletproof reliability. The Vellfire combines that reliability with a niche luxury appeal. It may not have the same badge prestige as Mercedes, but in elite circles, the Vellfire has become a statement of quiet power. Interestingly, resale values for the Vellfire tend to be strong due to limited availability and high demand.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Vs Toyota Vellfire: Which One Should You Choose?

Choose the Mercedes-Benz V-Class if:

You want a premium badge.

You occasionally enjoy driving yourself.

You value practicality and highway performance.

Choose the Toyota Vellfire if:

You want a more reliable runabout that will outlast you.

You want maximum comfort, features and hybrid smoothness.

You want your car to feel like a moving lounge.