Auto Sales February 2026: Tata Retains Second Place Ahead Of Mahindra; Maruti Sales Flat
Tata continued its strong start to the 2026 calendar year in February, holding onto the no 2 position, albeit by a small margin compared to last month. Mahindra remained more or less consistent with sales of over 60,000 units in the domestic market for the second month straight, while both Hyundai and Kia reported personal best wholesale numbers for the month. Maruti Suzuki, meanwhile, saw its sales growth fall flat in the month, with sales in the mini and compact segments shrinking.
Also read: January 2026 Auto Retail Up 17.61% YoY At 27.22 Lakh Units: FADA Report
Maruti Suzuki
Domestic Sales: 1,61,000 Units
Growth: 0.13%
Maruti Suzuki witnessed domestic passenger vehicle wholesales fall flat in February 2026, reporting a 0.13 per cent year-on-year growth. Total domestic wholesales stood at 1,61,000 units in the month as the brand failed to build momentum in the hatchback segments though demand for utility vehicles remained high. Sales in February 2025 stood at 1,60,791 units.
Also Read: Tata Motors And Stellantis Sign MoU To Expand Collaboration On Manufacturing And Engineering
Sales in the Mini and Compact segments shrank from a cumulative 83,168 units last year to 76,624 units - sales in the compact segment dropped to 66,386 units viz-a-viz 72,942 units last year. Sales in the Mini segment - Alto & S-Presso - were steady at 10,238 units in 2026 as against 10,226 units last year. Despite this, the Dzire (Compact segment) was Maruti’s best-selling model for the month with over 19,300 units sold. The Brezza and Ertiga followed it, with both selling over 17,800 units.
Utility vehicle sales remain the brand's peak, with total sales of 72,756 units, up from 65,033 last year. Van sales also remained consistent with 11,620 units sold compared to 11,493 units last year.
Strong exports, however, saw the company end the month with overall wholesales of 2,13,995 units as against 1,99,400 units in February last year. Exports in Feb 2026 stood at 39,155 units up from 25,021 units year-on-year.
Tata Motors
Domestic Sales: 62,329 units
Growth: 34%
Tata Motors continued to hold onto its no 2 position in CY2026 with domestic wholesales of 62,329 units - a 34 per cent growth from 46,435 units last year. The Nexon remained the company’s best-selling car for the second month in a row, with sales of 19,430 units followed by the Punch which sold 18,748 units. The Nexon also retained its position as the best-selling car in the Indian market in the month ahead of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
Also Read: Tata Motors Inaugurates New Tamil Nadu Plant; Range Rover Evoque First Vehicle To Roll Out
Cumulative sales for the month, including exports, stood at 63,331 units - up 35 per cent year-on-year, while cumulative EV sales stood at 8,385 units - up 57 per cent year-on-year.
Mahindra & Mahindra
Domestic Sales: 60,018 Units
Growth: 19%
Mahindra reported a second straight month of over 60,000 units sold in the domestic market in CY2026. The Indian SUV maker reported domestic wholesales of 60,018 units - a 19 per cent growth over February 2025. Total sales, including exports, stood at 60,685 units in the month.
Also read: Mahindra To Set Up Its Biggest Automobile Plant In Nagpur; Production To Begin In 2028
Hyundai
Domestic Sales: 52,407 units
Growth: 9.8%
Hyundai remained down in fourth place for February, though the company reported its best-ever domestic sales for the month. The company reported domestic wholesales of 52,407 units - a 9.8 per cent growth over February 2025. Exports, meanwhile, grew 24.8 per cent year-to-year to 13,727 units while cumulative sales stood at 66,134 units - the best ever in February.
The Creta remained the carmaker’s best-selling model with overall sales of over 17,900 units in the domestic market.
Toyota
Domestic Sales: 30,737 units
Growth: 16%
Toyota continued its steady sales growth in CY2026 with a second month of 30,000-plus units sold. Domestic wholesales in February 2026 stood at 30,737 units - a 16 per cent growth over 26,414 units sold in the same month last year. Exports, meanwhile, grew a stronger 65 per cent, rising from a low 2,000 units in Feb 2025 to 3,297 units last month. Cumulative sales stood at 34,034 units - up 20 per cent year-on-year.
Also read: Auto Sales Jan 2026: Tata Claims Second Place With Over 70,000 Units Sold; Hyundai Reports Best-Ever Domestic Sales
Kia
Sales: 27,610 units
Growth: 10.3%
Kia also continued to report double-digit sales growth in 2026, reporting its best-ever sales for the month in the process. Kia reported wholesales of 27,610 units - a 10.3 per cent growth over last year. The company said that key drivers for its sales growth in the Indian market were strong demand for models such as the Sonet, which is one of its best sellers, as well as the Carens Clavis and the new Seltos.
Honda Cars
Domestic Sales: 5,629 units
Growth: 0.23%
Honda reported flat sales in the month of February with 5,629 units sold in the domestic market. The carmaker reported a growth of 0.23 per cent over Feb 2025, when it reported 5,616 units sold. As with January, exports continued to remain lower than year-ago levels with 1,583 units shipped as against 4,707 units last year.
JSW MG Motor India
Domestic Sales: 4,957 units
Growth: 24%
JSW MG Motor India reported a 24 per cent growth in domestic wholesales with 4,957 units sold. The carmaker said that it witnessed steady demand across its EV and internal combustion portfolios - the latter of which is set to be strengthened with the launch of the new Majestor SUV that was unveiled last month.
Renault
Sales: 3,495 units
Growth: 31%
Renault India reported cumulative wholesales of 3,495 units in February 2026 - a 31 per cent year-on-year growth over the same month last year. Sales in Feb 2025 stood at 2,676 units. Renault attributed the strong growth to continued demand for the refreshed Kiger and Triber. The carmaker said that the sales of the Triber were up 57 per cent year-on-year in Feb 2026.
Nissan
Domestic Sales: 2,230 units
Growth: -4.2%
Nissan reported domestic wholesales of 2,230 units in February 2026, marking a 4.2 per cent decline over Feb 2025. Domestic sales in Feb 2025 stood at 2,328 units. Exports, however, surged 33.6 per cent year-on-year, rising from 6,293 units last year to 8,335 units. Cumulative sales stood at 10,565 units - up 23 per cent year-on-year.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Isuzu New D-Max V-CrossExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-02
- Mercedes-Benz New V-ClassExpected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-03
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-10
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-17
- Audi SQ8Expected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-17
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-21
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-12
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Bilal Firfiray | Mar 2, 2026New Mercedes-Benz V-Class Vs Toyota Vellfire: The Luxury Van ShowdownNew V-Class is here after a long hiatus. And it’s aiming squarely at the Toyota Vellfire in the luxury MPV space. So let us break down design, comfort, features, powertrains and real-world usability to help you choose the right one.5 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Mar 2, 2026Yamaha XSR 155 Prices Hiked; New Colour IntroducedPrices for the XSR 155 now range between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Mar 2, 2026Auto Sales February 2026: Tata Retains Second Place Ahead Of Mahindra; Maruti Sales FlatHyundai and Kia reported their best ever wholesales numbers for February, while Toyota and Mahindra also reported sales growth.6 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Mar 2, 2026New Mercedes-Benz V-Class Launched In India At Rs 1.40 CroreThe luxury MPV makes a return to the Indian market after being discontinued in 2022.3 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Mar 1, 2026Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched At Rs 29.35 LakhNew special edition of the 9e electric SUV is based on the fully-loaded 9e Pack 3 but costs about Rs 1.15 lakh less.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Mar 1, 2026New Mercedes-Benz V-Class Makes India Debut; Launch TomorrowUnlike the previous diesel-only V-class, the latest model will be offered with petrol and diesel engine options.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 28, 2026Tata Punch EV Facelift Review: More Range, More Sense, Less MoneyThe Tata Punch EV facelift gets a bigger 40 kWh battery, faster 60 kW DC charging, improved thermal management, and better real-world range, and all of that at a lower introductory price. But does it become a more complete package now?6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 24, 2026Hero Destini 110 Review: Simplicity, RefinedThe Hero Destini 110 is a no-nonsense commuter that is simple, comfortable and above all, fuel efficient. In 2026, when buyers are spoilt for choice, is it good enough to consider?1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 23, 2026TVS Apache RTX Road Test Review: Redefining the Entry-Level ADVAfter spending some time with the TVS Apache RTX in traffic, the daily commute, as well as on open highways, one thing becomes clear: the RTX is trying to redefine the entry-level ADV segment. But is it without fault?1 min read
- Girish Karkera | Feb 20, 2026Road Test: 2025 VinFast VF7 AWD Sky InfinityFlagship all-electric SUV from the Vietnamese car maker gets most of the basics right.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 18, 2026New BMW X3 30 Vs Mercedes-Benz GLC 300: Midsize Luxury SUV FaceoffWith the new X3 30, BMW has a direct competitor to the petrol GLC 300, but which is the luxury SUV for you?1 min read