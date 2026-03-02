Auto Sales February 2026: Tata Retains Second Place Ahead Of Mahindra; Maruti Sales Flat

Tata continued its strong start to the 2026 calendar year in February, holding onto the no 2 position, albeit by a small margin compared to last month. Mahindra remained more or less consistent with sales of over 60,000 units in the domestic market for the second month straight, while both Hyundai and Kia reported personal best wholesale numbers for the month. Maruti Suzuki, meanwhile, saw its sales growth fall flat in the month, with sales in the mini and compact segments shrinking.



Maruti Suzuki

Domestic Sales: 1,61,000 Units

Growth: 0.13%



Maruti Suzuki witnessed domestic passenger vehicle wholesales fall flat in February 2026, reporting a 0.13 per cent year-on-year growth. Total domestic wholesales stood at 1,61,000 units in the month as the brand failed to build momentum in the hatchback segments though demand for utility vehicles remained high. Sales in February 2025 stood at 1,60,791 units.



Sales in the Mini and Compact segments shrank from a cumulative 83,168 units last year to 76,624 units - sales in the compact segment dropped to 66,386 units viz-a-viz 72,942 units last year. Sales in the Mini segment - Alto & S-Presso - were steady at 10,238 units in 2026 as against 10,226 units last year. Despite this, the Dzire (Compact segment) was Maruti’s best-selling model for the month with over 19,300 units sold. The Brezza and Ertiga followed it, with both selling over 17,800 units.



Utility vehicle sales remain the brand's peak, with total sales of 72,756 units, up from 65,033 last year. Van sales also remained consistent with 11,620 units sold compared to 11,493 units last year.



Strong exports, however, saw the company end the month with overall wholesales of 2,13,995 units as against 1,99,400 units in February last year. Exports in Feb 2026 stood at 39,155 units up from 25,021 units year-on-year.



Tata Motors

Domestic Sales: 62,329 units

Growth: 34%



Tata Motors continued to hold onto its no 2 position in CY2026 with domestic wholesales of 62,329 units - a 34 per cent growth from 46,435 units last year. The Nexon remained the company’s best-selling car for the second month in a row, with sales of 19,430 units followed by the Punch which sold 18,748 units. The Nexon also retained its position as the best-selling car in the Indian market in the month ahead of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.



Cumulative sales for the month, including exports, stood at 63,331 units - up 35 per cent year-on-year, while cumulative EV sales stood at 8,385 units - up 57 per cent year-on-year.



Mahindra & Mahindra

Domestic Sales: 60,018 Units

Growth: 19%



Mahindra reported a second straight month of over 60,000 units sold in the domestic market in CY2026. The Indian SUV maker reported domestic wholesales of 60,018 units - a 19 per cent growth over February 2025. Total sales, including exports, stood at 60,685 units in the month.



Hyundai

Domestic Sales: 52,407 units

Growth: 9.8%



Hyundai remained down in fourth place for February, though the company reported its best-ever domestic sales for the month. The company reported domestic wholesales of 52,407 units - a 9.8 per cent growth over February 2025. Exports, meanwhile, grew 24.8 per cent year-to-year to 13,727 units while cumulative sales stood at 66,134 units - the best ever in February.



The Creta remained the carmaker’s best-selling model with overall sales of over 17,900 units in the domestic market.



Toyota

Domestic Sales: 30,737 units

Growth: 16%



Toyota continued its steady sales growth in CY2026 with a second month of 30,000-plus units sold. Domestic wholesales in February 2026 stood at 30,737 units - a 16 per cent growth over 26,414 units sold in the same month last year. Exports, meanwhile, grew a stronger 65 per cent, rising from a low 2,000 units in Feb 2025 to 3,297 units last month. Cumulative sales stood at 34,034 units - up 20 per cent year-on-year.



Kia

Sales: 27,610 units

Growth: 10.3%



Kia also continued to report double-digit sales growth in 2026, reporting its best-ever sales for the month in the process. Kia reported wholesales of 27,610 units - a 10.3 per cent growth over last year. The company said that key drivers for its sales growth in the Indian market were strong demand for models such as the Sonet, which is one of its best sellers, as well as the Carens Clavis and the new Seltos.



Honda Cars

Domestic Sales: 5,629 units

Growth: 0.23%

Honda reported flat sales in the month of February with 5,629 units sold in the domestic market. The carmaker reported a growth of 0.23 per cent over Feb 2025, when it reported 5,616 units sold. As with January, exports continued to remain lower than year-ago levels with 1,583 units shipped as against 4,707 units last year.



JSW MG Motor India

Domestic Sales: 4,957 units

Growth: 24%



JSW MG Motor India reported a 24 per cent growth in domestic wholesales with 4,957 units sold. The carmaker said that it witnessed steady demand across its EV and internal combustion portfolios - the latter of which is set to be strengthened with the launch of the new Majestor SUV that was unveiled last month.



Renault

Sales: 3,495 units

Growth: 31%



Renault India reported cumulative wholesales of 3,495 units in February 2026 - a 31 per cent year-on-year growth over the same month last year. Sales in Feb 2025 stood at 2,676 units. Renault attributed the strong growth to continued demand for the refreshed Kiger and Triber. The carmaker said that the sales of the Triber were up 57 per cent year-on-year in Feb 2026.

Nissan

Domestic Sales: 2,230 units

Growth: -4.2%

Nissan reported domestic wholesales of 2,230 units in February 2026, marking a 4.2 per cent decline over Feb 2025. Domestic sales in Feb 2025 stood at 2,328 units. Exports, however, surged 33.6 per cent year-on-year, rising from 6,293 units last year to 8,335 units. Cumulative sales stood at 10,565 units - up 23 per cent year-on-year.