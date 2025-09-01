Auto Sales August 2025: Tata Overtakes Mahindra In Domestic Sales; Toyota, MG Post Sales Growth

August 2025 looks to be a mixed bag for carmakers with brands posting a mix of sales growth and month-on-month decline. Some brands, like Mahindra, have revealed that they have decreased dealer dispatches as they await news on the rationalisation of GST rates, which are set to affect carmakers across the board. Here is a look at how the car companies have performed.



Toyota

Toyota India reported an 11 per cent growth in sales year-on-year for the month of August with 34,236 units sold cumulatively in the month. Total sales in August 2024 stood at 30,879 units. Sales in the domestic market stood at 29,302 units, while exports amounted to 4,934 units.



Sales in August were also higher compared to July 2025, when the company reported cumulative sales of 32,575 units. Sales in the domestic market amounted to 29,159 units - only marginally lower, while exports stood at 3,416 units in July.



JSW MG Motor

JSW MG Motor reported total sales of 6,578 units in August 2025 - the company’s highest in a month. The company said that this marked a 52 per cent growth over August 2024, when it had sold 4,323 units. Sales, however, were marginally lower than in July 2025 (6,678 units).



Moving to the individual models, MG said that the Windsor EV sales grew 5 per cent over July 2025, reporting its best-ever sales in a month. Similarly, the company said that it witnessed growing demand for the diminutive Comet EV as well as sales for which grew 21 per cent month on month. The company, however, did not provide individual sales numbers for the two EVs.





Tata Motors

Tata Motors posted a 3 per cent year-on-year drop in passenger vehicle sales in August 2025 with 43,315 units sold - down from 44,486 units sold last year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 41,001 units, putting the carmaker ahead of rivals Mahindra, which reported domestic sales of 39,399 units. Exports, meanwhile, amounted to 2,314 units - up 573 per cent year-on-year from 344 units last year.



Tata Motors also revealed that August was the best month ever for its EVs, with a cumulative 8,540 units sold across India and international markets - up 44 per cent over August 2024.



Month-on-month, sales saw a revival over July 2025 when the carmaker reported cumulative passenger vehicles sales of 40,175 units. Domestic sales in July stood at 39,521 units.





Mahindra

Mahindra posted a 9 per cent decline in passenger vehicle sales in the Indian market with 39,399 units sold. This also marked a notable downturn month-on-month, with the carmaker having reported passenger vehicle sales of 49,871 units in the Indian market in July 2025. Cumulative passenger vehicle sales, including exports, for August 2025 stood at 40,846 units.



Commenting on the brand’s performance Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said, “With the final GST announcement approaching, we consciously decided to bring down the wholesale billing to minimize the stock being carried by our dealers. We look forward to the GST rationalisation, which would be a demand driver through the festive season.”