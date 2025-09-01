Auto Sales August 2025: Tata Overtakes Mahindra In Domestic Sales; Toyota, MG Post Sales Growth

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 6 Months Long Term Review: Pros, Cons & All In BetweenNissan GT-R: Diving Into The Legacy Of Nissan’s Iconic SportscarEthanol Blending: SIAM Assures Warranties Of Non-E20 Compliant Vehicles Will Be HonouredKia EV6 Facelift Range Test: Is the Premium EV Good For A 500 km Run?Ather Rizta Z Now Gets A Touch Enabled Cluster
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Renault Kiger Review: More Appealing Inside And Out⚡ Ather's NEW family scooter coming in 2026 + SURPRISE feature for 450 Apex! Concept EL01 Walkaround⚡ Ather's NEW family scooter coming in 2026 + SURPRISE feature for 450 Apex! Concept EL01 Walkaround
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMercedes-Benz GLC EVCitroen Basalt XAudi Q6 E-TronVinFast VF9
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1Yamaha New YZF R1M
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
VIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP

5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Auto Sales August 2025: Tata Overtakes Mahindra In Domestic Sales; Toyota, MG Post Sales Growth

Here is a look at the brand-wise sales performances of carmakers in India.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 1, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors overtakes Mahindra in domestic sales
  • Tata reports best ever cumulative EV sales of 8,540 units
  • MG reports best ever sales for Windsor EV

August 2025 looks to be a mixed bag for carmakers with brands posting a mix of sales growth and month-on-month decline. Some brands, like Mahindra, have revealed that they have decreased dealer dispatches as they await news on the rationalisation of GST rates, which are set to affect carmakers across the board. Here is a look at how the car companies have performed.
 

Toyota

Toyota Hyryder web 21

Toyota India reported an 11 per cent growth in sales year-on-year for the month of August with 34,236 units sold cumulatively in the month. Total sales in August 2024 stood at 30,879 units. Sales in the domestic market stood at 29,302 units, while exports amounted to 4,934 units.
 

Sales in August were also higher compared to July 2025, when the company reported cumulative sales of 32,575 units. Sales in the domestic market amounted to 29,159 units - only marginally lower, while exports stood at 3,416 units in July.
 

JSW MG Motor

MG Windsor web 1

JSW MG Motor reported total sales of 6,578 units in August 2025 - the company’s highest in a month. The company said that this marked a 52 per cent growth over August 2024, when it had sold 4,323 units. Sales, however, were marginally lower than in July 2025 (6,678 units).
 

Moving to the individual models, MG said that the Windsor EV sales grew 5 per cent over July 2025, reporting its best-ever sales in a month. Similarly, the company said that it witnessed growing demand for the diminutive Comet EV as well as sales for which grew 21 per cent month on month. The company, however, did not provide individual sales numbers for the two EVs.


 

Tata Motors

Tata Harrier ev image 1

Tata Motors posted a 3 per cent year-on-year drop in passenger vehicle sales in August 2025 with 43,315 units sold - down from 44,486 units sold last year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 41,001 units, putting the carmaker ahead of rivals Mahindra, which reported domestic sales of 39,399 units. Exports, meanwhile, amounted to 2,314 units - up 573 per cent year-on-year from 344 units last year.
 

Tata Motors also revealed that August was the best month ever for its EVs, with a cumulative 8,540 units sold across India and international markets - up 44 per cent over August 2024.
 

Month-on-month, sales saw a revival over July 2025 when the carmaker reported cumulative passenger vehicles sales of 40,175 units. Domestic sales in July stood at 39,521 units.

 

Mahindra

Mahindra XEV 9 E 14 44e9e05c88

Mahindra posted a 9 per cent decline in passenger vehicle sales in the Indian market with 39,399 units sold. This also marked a notable downturn month-on-month, with the carmaker having reported passenger vehicle sales of 49,871 units in the Indian market in July 2025. Cumulative passenger vehicle sales, including exports, for August 2025 stood at 40,846 units.
 

Commenting on the brand’s performance Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said, “With the final GST announcement approaching, we consciously decided to bring down the wholesale billing to minimize the stock being carried by our dealers. We look forward to the GST rationalisation, which would be a demand driver through the festive season.”

# Car sales in India# Car sales# Auto sales in India# Auto Sales August 2025# Car Sales August 2025# Auto Sector# Sales Figures# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Overall auto sales declined by 4.31 per cent, with only the tractor and three-wheeler segments witnessing year-on-year growth
    Auto Retails Declined By 4.31% In July 2025: FADA
  • In May 2025, total vehicle retail sales stood at 22,12,809 units, a 5.11 per cent increase compared to 21,05,153 vehicles sold in the country in May 2024.
    India’s Total Vehicle Retails Grew 5% In May 2025, At 22,12,809 Units
  • Here is a look at the sales performance of carmakers for the month of April 2025.
    Auto Sales April 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Kia Register Growth; Tata, Hyundai Report Decline
  • In January 2025, the auto sector sold 22,91,621 vehicles, witnessing 6.63 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 21,49,117 units sold in January 2024.
    Auto Sales January 2025: India’s Total Vehicle Retails See 7% Growth At 22,91,621 Units
  • While manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota India reported increases in sales figures, Hyundai’s sales declined by nearly 7 per cent
    Auto Sales November 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata Witness Growth; Hyundai Registers Dip

Latest News

  • Nissan recently retired the GT-R R35 from global markets after an almost two-decade product run, the longest in the GT-R’s history. Here we take a look back at the car that has defined Nissan’s sports car line-up for decades.
    Nissan GT-R: Diving Into The Legacy Of Nissan’s Iconic Sportscar
  • At a joint press conference on Ethanol Blending held on August 30, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers stated that all existing warranties on vehicles would be honoured despite cars not being E20 compliant.
    Ethanol Blending: SIAM Assures Warranties Of Non-E20 Compliant Vehicles Will Be Honoured
  • Existing owners of the Rizta Z will get the touch functionality via an over-the-air (OTA) update.
    Ather Rizta Z Now Gets A Touch Enabled Cluster
  • The radical-looking Redux isn’t headed for production as it remains an experimental project for the brand.
    Ather Redux Concept Unveiled As Scooter-Motorcycle Crossover
  • Previewing a new family scooter due in 2026, the EL01 marks the debut of Ather's new EL platform, which is said to be highly cost-efficient, flexible and scalable.
    Ather Concept EL01 E-Scooter Debuts With Steel Frame, Direct Drive Motor
  • Named ‘Infinite Cruise’, it has three main functions, depending on the riding scenario.
    2025 Ather 450 Apex Gets Cruise Control
  • From couture to cars: black becomes the colour of quiet luxury in the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition: The Timeless Allure of Black
  • The Syros EV appears to be identical to its ICE counterpart.
    Kia Syros EV Spied Testing In India For The First Time
  • New concept likely to preview a future production model under the Ioniq series and could be positioned below the Ioniq 5.
    New Hyundai Concept Previewed Ahead Of Debut At IAA Mobility Show 2025
  • September 2025 kicks off the festive season in India, and two-wheeler manufacturers are gearing up with new launches. Here are the confirmed models arriving in the final month of Q3 2025.
    Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In September 2025: TVS Ntorq 150, Suzuki e-Access, New Harley-Davidson 440 And More
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Auto Sales August 2025: Tata Overtakes Mahindra In Domestic Sales; Toyota, MG Post Sales Growth