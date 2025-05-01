Auto Sales April 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Kia Register Growth; Tata, Hyundai Report Decline

Sales in the Indian auto industry presented a mixed bag in April 2025, with several manufacturers posting growth while others reported a downturn in sales compared to the same month last year. Companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, and MG Motor recorded positive year-on-year growth, whereas Tata Motors and Hyundai witnessed a dip in sales. Here is a look at how the brands performed.

Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of 1,79,791 units in April 2025, reflecting a seven per cent increase from the previous year. This includes domestic sales of 1,42,053 units, 9,827 units supplied to other OEMs, and 27,911 units exported. However, performance within its Mini and Compact car segments (including models like the Alto, S-Presso, Dzire, Swift, and Baleno) remained relatively flat, with 67,923 units sold compared to 68,472 units last year.

The mid-size sedan Ciaz saw a sharp decline from 867 sold in April 2024 to 321 units last month. On the other hand, utility vehicle sales (comprising models like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, and Jimny) rose to 59,022 units in April 2025 as against 56,553 units sold in April 2024.

Tata Motors posted total sales of 72,753 units in April 2025, down from 77,521 units in the same period last year, a 6.1 per cent decline. Domestic sales accounted for 70,963 units, a seven per cent drop year-on-year. Passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, accounted for 45,199 units, down from 47,883 in April 2024. Exports, however, grew by 233 per cent, from 100 to 333 units. EV sales stood at 5,318 units, representing a 16 per cent decrease from the 6,364 units sold a year earlier.

Mahindra Auto registered cumulative sales of 84,170 units in April 2025, marking a 19 per cent year-on-year increase. Domestic SUV sales accounted for 52,330 units, showing a 28 per cent growth. Including exports, the utility vehicle total reached 54,860 units. The company’s commercial vehicle segment reported domestic sales of 22,989 units. Export volumes surged 82 per cent to 3,381 units, up from 1,857 in April 2024.

Hyundai reported total sales of 60,774 units in April 2025, comprising 44,374 domestic and 16,400 export units. This marked a four per cent decline compared to 63,701 units sold in April 2024. Nonetheless, exports spiked by 21 per cent year-on-year, up from 13,500 units. Hyundai also announced crossing the nine-million-unit domestic sales milestone since its inception.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted strong sales in April 2025 with 27,324 units sold, marking a 33 per cent increase from the 20,494 units sold in April 2024. Domestic sales contributed 24,833 units, while exports accounted for 2,491 units.

Kia India achieved a domestic sales figure of 23,623 units in April 2025, reflecting an 18.3 per cent year-on-year increase over 19,968 units in April 2024. The Sonet led sales with 8,068 units, followed by the Seltos (6,135 units), Carens (5,259 units), and the newly launched Syros (4,000 units). The Carnival added another 161 units to the total sales figure.

JSW MG Motor India reported a 23 per cent year-on-year growth with sales accounting for 5,829 units in April 2025, up from 4,725 units the previous year. The Windsor EV continued to perform well, remaining the brand's top-selling electric model for seven consecutive months.