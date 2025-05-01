Kia Clavis MPV Teased Ahead Of May 8 Launch

Kia has rolled out the first official teaser of its upcoming MPV – the Clavis – ahead of its launch in India on May 8. Positioned as a sibling to the Kia Carens, the Clavis will be sold alongside the former, aimed at serving as a more premium alternative. The Clavis will sit above the Carens in the brand’s India portfolio.

The teaser offers a swift look at the vehicle’s exterior design, hinting at a refreshed front fascia that adopts the brand’s latest design language. Notable elements include new LED daytime running lights and a three-pod LED headlamp setup positioned at either end of the fascia. The overall silhouette of the Clavis appears slightly upright and larger than that of the Carens, with updates also anticipated at the rear, including redesigned taillamps and a refreshed bumper.

On the feature front, Clavis will get the Level 2 ADAS suite, with features such as the collision warning shown in the teaser footage. The instrument cluster is shared with other Kia vehicles, such as the Seltos facelift. The MPV will also come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, an updated dashboard layout, and a host of new features.

The Clavis is likely to retain the same engine options as the outgoing Carens. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre oil burner. All three engines will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

More details about the Kia Clavis will unfold as its launch date approaches.