2025 Kia Carens Facelift India Launch On May 8

The 2025 Kia Carens facelift will be launched in India on May 8. The updated model will come with considerable visual tweaks, along with new and updated features and tech, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Interestingly, sources in the know tell us that Kia will sell the new Carens facelift alongside the existing model. This means the new Carens could have a different name or a suffix to distinguish it from the older model. Alternatively, Kia could keep the pre-facelift Carens on sale exclusively for the taxi fleet segment.

Now, there have been sightings of the 2025 Kia Carens being tested on a few occasions, and we were expecting an April-May launch. Not much is known about the visual upgrades, but based on the spy photos, we can tell you that the changes will be substantial. Kia could look at a more SUV-like styling, featuring bolder character line and sharper details.

So, expect to see new headlights, new DRL signature and new alloy wheel design as well. Test mules also tell us that the MPV will come with a Panoramic sunroof, which will result in notable changes to the MPV’s roof. At the moment, the Carens comes with roof-mounted air-con vents and related components tucked away behind the headliner; the addition of a panoramic sunroof means all that will need to be repositioned. Other updates will include the addition of 360-degree view cameras, and Level 2 ADAS.

As for engine options, the 2025 Kia Carens facelift will continue to offer the same powertrain choices as the current one. These are set to include a pair of 1.5-litre turbocharged and naturally aspirated petrol engines and the 1.5-litre diesel motor. All engines are expected to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. Spy photos tell us that there is also an electric Carens in the works.