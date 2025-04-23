Login
2025 Kia Carens Facelift India Launch On May 8

The updated model will come with considerable visual tweaks, along with new and updated features and tech, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 23, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Kia Carens facelift will be launched on May 8, 2025
  • The new Carens is expected to be sold alongside the existing model
  • The Carens will comes with a panoramic sunroof, 360 view camera and ADAS

The 2025 Kia Carens facelift will be launched in India on May 8. The updated model will come with considerable visual tweaks, along with new and updated features and tech, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Interestingly, sources in the know tell us that Kia will sell the new Carens facelift alongside the existing model. This means the new Carens could have a different name or a suffix to distinguish it from the older model. Alternatively, Kia could keep the pre-facelift Carens on sale exclusively for the taxi fleet segment. 

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Facelift Spied; Previews Updated Design

Kia Carens facelift

(Image source)

 

Now, there have been sightings of the 2025 Kia Carens being tested on a few occasions, and we were expecting an April-May launch. Not much is known about the visual upgrades, but based on the spy photos, we can tell you that the changes will be substantial. Kia could look at a more SUV-like styling, featuring bolder character line and sharper details. 

 

Also read: Next-Generation Kia Seltos Spotted Testing With New Headlamp Design

Kia Carens facelift

(Image Source)

 

So, expect to see new headlights, new DRL signature and new alloy wheel design as well. Test mules also tell us that the MPV will come with a Panoramic sunroof, which will result in notable changes to the MPV’s roof. At the moment, the Carens comes with roof-mounted air-con vents and related components tucked away behind the headliner; the addition of a panoramic sunroof means all that will need to be repositioned. Other updates will include the addition of 360-degree view cameras, and Level 2 ADAS.

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test With Panoramic Sunroof And ADAS

 

Kia Carens EV spied 1

(Image Source)

 

As for engine options, the 2025 Kia Carens facelift will continue to offer the same powertrain choices as the current one. These are set to include a pair of 1.5-litre turbocharged and naturally aspirated petrol engines and the 1.5-litre diesel motor. All engines are expected to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. Spy photos tell us that there is also an electric Carens in the works.

 

# Kia Carens# New Kia Carens# 2025 Kia Carens Facelift# Kia Carens Facelift# Carens Facelift# Kia India# MPV# Family# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# New Cars# Cover Story
