Kia Carens Facelift Spied; Previews Updated Design

Facelifted Carens' design looks to draw inspiration from Kia’s new EV series with redesigned headlamps and tail-lamps.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 10, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Facelifted Carens' design draws inspiration from Kia's EV family
  • Cabin likely to get improved tech and new trim finishes
  • Engine options expected to be carried forward

Kia is testing the Carens facelift with the updated MPV expected to launch in India next year. The latest images of the test mules provide the clearest look at the MPV’s updated design which looks to draw inspiration from Kia’s new all-electric EV series of cars and SUVs.

 

Also read: Kia Carens MPV Sales Cross 1.5 Lakh Unit Milestone
 

Up front, the headlamps have been redesigned with more angular units with an upper LED eyebrow with the main unit positioned below – similar to the units on the Kia EV5 sold in global markets. Unlike the current Carens the two units are part of a singular assembly rather than the split headlamp design on the current model. In profile, changes look to be minimal with the test mule sitting on new alloy wheels.

Kia Carens facelift 1

Round the back, the Carens looks to get new light clusters as well as a redesigned bumper. The light units look to be more squared-up in design suggesting a design similar to those of the Seltos and Sonet. This would entail new rectangular tail lamps connected by a full-width light bar.

 

Also read: Refreshed 2024 Kia Carens Launched; Gets New Variants And Brings Back Diesel Manual Option 
 

Inside the cabin, expect Kia to updated the trims, upholstery and feature list of the MPV. Expect all the kit such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen, Bose audio system, sunroof, ventilated front seats and connected car tech to be carried forward though the Carens could get updates such as a new digital instrument cluster similar to the unit on the Seltos and Sonet. The test mule also featured camera modules on the wing mirror suggesting that top models will get a 360 degree camera.

Kia Carens facelift 2

Also read: Kia India Crosses 2.5 Lakh Vehicle Exports Milestone
 

On the powertrain front, we expect the current trio of petrol and diesel engines – 1.5 petrol, 1.5 diesel and 1.5 turbo-petrol - to be carried forward. Expect all three to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options.

 

As before the Carens will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6.

 

# Kia Carens# Kia# Kia India# Kia Carens Three-Row MPV# Kia Carens 7 Seater# Kia Carens MPV# Kia Carens Facelift# Cars
Research More on Kia Carens

Kia Carens
8.5

Kia Carens

Starts at ₹ 10.45 - 19.67 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Carens Specifications
View Carens Features

