Over 20,000 Bookings For Kia Carens Clavis Since Launch; EV Bags 1000+ Orders In Less Than A Month

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched At Rs 27.79 Lakh Over 20,000 Bookings For Kia Carens Clavis Since Launch; EV Bags 1000+ Orders In Less Than A MonthAther Energy Introduces BaaS Model: Rizta Now Priced From Rs 76,000 Ethanol-Blended Fuel Dilemma: Is Your Vehicle Safe To Run On Biofuel?Ola S1 Sport, Diamondhead Prototype To Debut Tomorrow: What To Expect?
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Meet the most affordable 6 cyl AMG in India -- new CLE 53! | ₹1.35 crore | First Look2025 Yezdi Roadster @₹2.09 Lakh: What has CHANGED? 🤔 | First Look | Exhaust NoteTRIUMPH THRUXTON 400 FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEVRenault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Over 20,000 Bookings For Kia Carens Clavis Since Launch; EV Bags 1000+ Orders In Less Than A Month

The Kia Carens Clavis was launched in May 2025, while the Carens Clavis EV went on sale in July 2025.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Kia Carens Clavis, launched in May 2025, has bagged over 20,000 bookings
  • The Carens Clavis EV, which was launched in July 2025, has received 1000+ bookings
  • The Kia Carens Clavis gets heavy visual updates and a host of premium features

Kia India has announced receiving over 21,000 bookings for its new Carens Clavis range (ICE + EV) since their launch. The facelifted Kia Carens Clavis (petrol/diesel), launched in May 2025, has garnered over 20,000 bookings, indicating strong demand for the EV. At the same time, bookings for the Carens Clavis EV, which was launched just about a month ago, have crossed the 1000-unit mark, which is certainly impressive when it comes to EVs in this segment. 

 

KIA Clavis EV 18

 

Commenting on the booking figures, Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response for our Carens Clavis and Clavis EV models. This strong demand is a testament to the trust customers place in Kia and reinforces our commitment to bringing innovation, safety, and comfort in our vehicles. We are proud that both ICE and EV models resonate so strongly with Indian consumers, affirming Kia’s leadership in the segment.”

 

Also Read: 2025 Kia Carens Clavis Review: Big Name, Big On Features!

 

kia carens clavis ev vs carens clavis differences explained

 

The Carens Clavis is essentially the facelifted version of the MPV, but it comes with considerable visual updates and a host of premium features. Big highlights include – all-LED lighting, sportier alloys, and a more uplifted cabin with features like seat ventilation, powered adjustment, bigger displays, and panoramic sunroof. Similar styling and feature packages have been used for the Carens Clavis EV, which is the first Made-In-India EV from Kia. However, the latter additionally gets some EV changes like vehicle-to-load charging. 

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis EV Review: Family-Sized And Feature-Packed!

 

 

Both MPVs also come with an enhanced safety package with standard features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, etc. Higher trims get 360-degree cameras and Level 2 ADAS as well. The features list also includes an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual dashcam, and a climate control/infotainment swap switch.

 

 

 

The ICE version of the Kia Carens Clavis EV comes with the choice of three powertrains – 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options, too, are the same as before – a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed torque converter (AT) and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The EV, on the other hand, is available in two battery options – a 51.4 kWh battery with an ARAI-certified range of 490 km and a 42 kWh unit with an ARAI-certified range of 404 km. It supports fast charging from 10-80 per cent in just 39 minutes via a 100 kW DC charger.

# Kia Carens Clavis# Carens Clavis MPV# Carens Clavis EV# Kia India# Cars# MPV# Family# Cars# Auto Industry# Sales Figures
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • This will be the third hike for the brand in the calendar year 2025.
    BMW India Announces 3% Price Hike Starting September
  • The new Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is the third model under the special SV series, which already has the Range Rover Sport SV and SV Black
    New Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Unveiled; Will Debut At Monterey Car Week on August 13
  • The Nissan Magnite Kuro edition is available with either the 1.0 petrol or 1.0 turbo petrol engine. Priced between Rs. 8.31 lakh and Rs. 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom)
    2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 8.31 Lakh
  • The dedicated Tesla charging station will house four DC fast chargers and four AC chargers, and at the moment, only Tesla vehicles can be charged here. The Tesla Supercharger is located at the P1 Parking of One BKC, Mumbai.
    India’s First Tesla Supercharger Goes Live In Mumbai: All You Need To Know
  • The Kia Syros has joined the car&bike garage, and in this 45 days report, we talk about how the car is as a daily driver.
    Kia Syros 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Automatic: 45 Days Long Term Report

Latest News

  • The Batman Edition of the BE 6 will be limited to just 300 units.
    Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched At Rs 27.79 Lakh
  • The Kia Carens Clavis was launched in May 2025, while the Carens Clavis EV went on sale in July 2025.
    Over 20,000 Bookings For Kia Carens Clavis Since Launch; EV Bags 1000+ Orders In Less Than A Month
  • The Battery Subscription Model brings down the starting ex-showroom price of the 450 Series to Rs 84,341.
    Ather Energy Introduces BaaS Model: Rizta Now Priced From Rs 76,000
  • While the Oil Ministry claims ‘marginal’ drop in mileage and minor alterations, auto majors are highlighting parts damage, corrosion of components and retro-fitting of ethanol-compliant parts for better adaptation.
    Ethanol-Blended Fuel Dilemma: Is Your Vehicle Safe To Run On Biofuel?
  • The Diamondhead will be based on the concept shown by Ola two years ago, while the S1 Sport is likely to be a more performance-oriented version of the S1 e-scooter
    Ola S1 Sport, Diamondhead Prototype To Debut Tomorrow: What To Expect?
  • Kawasaki has slashed the prices of the dual-purpose KLX 230 by heavily localizing the motorcycle to make it more accessible to off-road enthusiasts.
    India-Made Kawasaki KLX 230 Vs CKD Model: Differences Explained
  • This will be the third hike for the brand in the calendar year 2025.
    BMW India Announces 3% Price Hike Starting September
  • Starting August 15, 2025, the FASTag Annual Pass will offer private vehicle owners a prepaid toll plan valid across national highways. Here’s what it covers, and what it doesn’t.
    FASTag Annual Pass Launch On August 15: All You Need To Know
  • Koenigsegg’s Jesko Absolut has reclaimed the 0–400–0 kmph world record from the Rimac with a blistering 25.21 seconds
    Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Shatters 0–400–0 Kmph World Record… Again!
  • With the update, the scooters receive a range of changes which include an upgraded mild-hybrid system.
    Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 Updated With Enhanced Hybrid Assist; Fascino S Gains TFT Dash

Research More on Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

Starts at ₹ 11.5 - 21.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Carens Clavis Specifications
View Carens Clavis Features

Popular Kia Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Over 20,000 Bookings For Kia Carens Clavis Since Launch; EV Bags 1000+ Orders In Less Than A Month