Over 20,000 Bookings For Kia Carens Clavis Since Launch; EV Bags 1000+ Orders In Less Than A Month

Kia India has announced receiving over 21,000 bookings for its new Carens Clavis range (ICE + EV) since their launch. The facelifted Kia Carens Clavis (petrol/diesel), launched in May 2025, has garnered over 20,000 bookings, indicating strong demand for the EV. At the same time, bookings for the Carens Clavis EV, which was launched just about a month ago, have crossed the 1000-unit mark, which is certainly impressive when it comes to EVs in this segment.

Commenting on the booking figures, Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response for our Carens Clavis and Clavis EV models. This strong demand is a testament to the trust customers place in Kia and reinforces our commitment to bringing innovation, safety, and comfort in our vehicles. We are proud that both ICE and EV models resonate so strongly with Indian consumers, affirming Kia’s leadership in the segment.”

Also Read: 2025 Kia Carens Clavis Review: Big Name, Big On Features!

The Carens Clavis is essentially the facelifted version of the MPV, but it comes with considerable visual updates and a host of premium features. Big highlights include – all-LED lighting, sportier alloys, and a more uplifted cabin with features like seat ventilation, powered adjustment, bigger displays, and panoramic sunroof. Similar styling and feature packages have been used for the Carens Clavis EV, which is the first Made-In-India EV from Kia. However, the latter additionally gets some EV changes like vehicle-to-load charging.

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis EV Review: Family-Sized And Feature-Packed!

Both MPVs also come with an enhanced safety package with standard features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, etc. Higher trims get 360-degree cameras and Level 2 ADAS as well. The features list also includes an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual dashcam, and a climate control/infotainment swap switch.

The ICE version of the Kia Carens Clavis EV comes with the choice of three powertrains – 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options, too, are the same as before – a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed torque converter (AT) and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The EV, on the other hand, is available in two battery options – a 51.4 kWh battery with an ARAI-certified range of 490 km and a 42 kWh unit with an ARAI-certified range of 404 km. It supports fast charging from 10-80 per cent in just 39 minutes via a 100 kW DC charger.