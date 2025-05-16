2025 Kia Carens Clavis Review: Big Name, Big On Features!

The average family car buyer in India is very particular about their needs. A couple of decades ago, the main requirements were comfort and space. A decade later, the need for a frugal and bulletproof engine arose. But today, it's all about features and tech. Now, Kia has understood this very well, which is why when the time came to upgrade the Carens, it decided to go all out. It’s loaded with all the modern creature comforts and tech you can think of, and it gets a new name, well, rather a suffix.

Well, it’s called the Kia Carens Clavis, and I recently got to spend some quality time with the updated MPV. So, the key questions were - What has changed? Is it better than before? Is this the perfect family car under Rs. 25 lakh? Let’s find out!

Exterior Styling & Dimensions

Visually, it is unmistakably the Carens - size, silhouette and all, and while looks are subjective, I do feel that this one is better than before in every aesthetic way. Think Kia EV9, or rather the Kia EV5, because those are the visual elements you’ll find on the new Caren Clavis. There is an end-to-end LED daytime running light strip that runs into the headlamps at each end, which are a pair of new three-pot headlamps. Kia calls them ice-cube pattern design - again, an EV5 signature – and yes, the bumpers, too, have been redesigned. Overall, you get less bling than before, and I like that.

While you might not notice it, with the new bumpers, the new Carens Clavis is 10 mm longer than before. But the wheelbase and the rest of the dimensions remain unchanged, so the cabin space doesn’t change either. But I’ll get to it in a bit. What you will notice are the redesigned side skirts, cameras on the ORVMs (yes, it gets 360-view cameras) and bigger 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

In fact, Kia says the need for bigger wheels was a piece of feedback it received for the Carens. While it does look nice, what I like more are the new taillamps. They look sleeker, sharper and are now connected as well. The other wheel options for lower trims include 16-inch styled steel wheels and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Kia has also introduced a new Ivory Silver Gloss colour with the Carens Clavis, which has a nice pearly glow with a golden hue under direct sunlight. The rest of the colours have been carried over from the Carens, except for the Intense Red and Xclusive Matte Graphite of the X-Line trim (not offered with Carens Clavis).

Interior & Cabin Space

The cabin is still a familiar space, however, like the exterior, the interior too has gone through a proper makeover. Maybe a bit more than that. The dashboard layout is all new and comes with new panel inserts, which include fabric textures and soft-touch plastic. What stands out is the wide, single-unit setup with two screens. Both are 12.25 inches in size, and while one is the touchscreen infotainment display, the other is a driver instrument cluster. Also new is the two-spoke steering wheel taken from Syros.

The interior gets a dual-tone treatment - Triton navy and beige for the top-spec models I drove, and a beige and black one for the lower trims. Now Kia hasn’t changed the seats or the layout - it’s still 3-row seating with most variants offered in a 7-seater format. But you can get the top-spec HTX+ trim in a 6-seater layout, with second-row captain seats.

What has changed are the upholstery options and the top-spec trim I had, which featured beige and navy leatherette seats. Now, while Kia hasn’t mentioned changing the seat cushioning, they did feel a tad more comfortable, possibly due to the new upholstery.

Now, Kia says that some of the feedback it received was that the Carens needed more modern creature comforts. This is why the MPV now comes with 360-degree view cameras with blind spot monitor, and a panoramic sunroof (top-end only). Now that has also led to changing the placement of the rear AC vents, which instead of the roof liner has now moved to above the doors.

Both the driver and co-driver seats come with a ventilation function, and the former additionally also gets 4-way power adjustment. But in addition to that, the Clavis also comes with cooled cup holders – not just up front, but also for the second row. It also retains bits like the rear device table, retractable sunshades, and a Bose surround sound system.

The third row doesn’t see much change either. You get 3-point seatbelts and a couple of air vents and USB ports. But it’s still best suited for children.

Infotainment & Tech

Yes, the Carens Clavis does get a bigger 12.25-inch touchscreen unit, but the interface remains unchanged and offers similar apps and features. And yes, like before, the top-end model still doesn’t offer you wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But the lower variants get wireless connectivity. Go figure!

Anyway, on this top-spec trim, you do get the Kia Connect app offers a bunch of connected car features like remote access, security alerts and SOS function among others. There is very little latency in the touchscreen, and it is easy to use.

Now, the driver digital cluster is bigger, and it does offer some extra bits of information, but it is largely the same layout and interface. The display doubles up to show blind spot view when you use the indicators, which is neat and seamless, and you also get to see some of the ADAS functions. Oh yes, you now also get level two Advanced Driver Assistance Systems with the Kia Carens Clavis, but more on that in the next section.

Safety Features

The Carens was the first car in India to get 6 airbags, and with the new Carens Clavis, the company is offering more than 18 safety features as standard. These include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control and vehicle stability management, along with ISOFIX, Hill-Start Assist and tyre pressure monitor. There is also downhill brake control, 3-pointed seatbelts for all passengers with a reminder, and disc brakes for all 4 wheels, among a few others.

However, as you go up the variants list, some extra features get added to the list, like – Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold, 360-degree cameras with blind spot monitor, and a smart dashcam with dual cameras (in HTX and HTX+ manual only).

But more importantly, you now get Level 2 ADAS with about 20 different functions, such as front collision warning and avoidance assist, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert and avoidance assist, and more. During our drive, I did not get to extensively test the ADAS functions, but the short experience was quite positive. More on that once we get the car for a longer period.

Powertrain & Performance

Now, Kia has made no changes to the engine options, and you still get an extensive array of powertrain choices – the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options, too, are the same – a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed torque converter (AT) and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

What has changed is that now the turbo petrol engine finally comes with the option for a 6-speed manual gearbox. But what hasn’t changed is that you still do not get an automatic with the regular NA petrol engine. A missed opportunity, if you ask me, because it is this engine that brings in volumes, and right now, a lot of car buyers prefer automatics. The ones I drove during this drive were the 1.5 turbo petrol with the 7-speed DCT automatic, and the 1.5 diesel with the 6-speed manual. And I have experienced both in the Carens before.

Kia has made no changes here – both the power figures and performance remain unchanged. The turbo petrol option is the more powerful choice, offering 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. The motor feels powerful and quick. Yes, there is some turbo lag in the lower revs, but once the turbo kicks in, things feel more responsive, and with the new manual option, this could be the ideal choice for all those driving enthusiast dads looking for a practical car with a bit of punch.

The diesel is a tried and tested option – it is torquey and quite frugal, a good choice if long drives and road-trips are what your family likes. Power output is a decent 114 bhp, and torque output stands at 250 Nm. The 6-speed manual is smooth and slots in well, and is quite comfortable to use. However, if you want convenience, then go for the automatic; it’s equally frugal and a lifesaver if bumper-to-bumper traffic is an everyday thing.

But if you are looking for something that will be a bit easier on your pocket to live with, then the naturally aspirated petrol motor is the way to go. It’s a refined motor that offers decent output at 113 bhp and 144 Nm, and it’s more frugal than the turbo petrol option. But, as I mentioned earlier, it’s only offered with a manual gearbox, and you will need to take that into account.

Ride & Handling

What also hasn’t changed is the way the Carens Clavis behaves on the road. The ride quality is still nice a soft, maybe a tad too soft, but in general quite comfortable. Especially if most of your driving happens on well-paved roads within the city or on highways. Handling is decent for regular everyday use, but if you are an enthusiastic driver, then remember you will feel body roll, especially while making those fast lane changes or while taking a corner a bit too aggressively.

But the one thing that was a pain point for me in the Carens, and something that still hasn’t improved with this update, is the braking performance. The brakes are progressive, but they don’t offer enough bite. They feel wooden and do not impart enough confidence about the car’s stopping power. The steering is a bit too light for my liking, but if you drive in stop-and-go traffic and have to deal with narrow roads, then you might see it as a boon.

Verdict

With the Carens Clavis, Kia has rejigged the trim options as well, and now uses the standard variant nomenclature of Kia cars like - HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX & HTX+. As for the regular Carens, it will continue to be on sale but only in one Premium (O) variant offered in both petrol and diesel choices.

So, to sum it up, the Carens was always a practical and features-packed car, and with the new Carens Clavis, Kia has taken things a few notches higher. It looks bolder, packs in more features and tech, and although I would have preferred an automatic for the NA petrol engine, the addition of a manual option for the turbo petrol is a good decision. So, it all boils down to the pricing, and I feel Kia should keep it competitive. Depending on the variants, you can expect the prices to increase in the range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1.20 lakh variant to variant. Kia will announce the prices for the Carens Clavis on May 23, 2025.