Kia Carens Range Now Limited To Single Variant With Manual Gearbox

Hot on the heels of introducing the Kia Carens Clavis, Kia India has significantly restructured the variant lineup of the Carens MPV, reducing its offerings to a single Premium (O) trim. Launched in 2022, the Carens was available in nine variants, including Premium, Premium (O), Gravity, Prestige, Prestige (O), Prestige Plus, Prestige Plus (O), Luxury Plus, and X-Line. Eight of these variants have been axed, leaving only the Premium (O) variant available for purchase, priced at Rs 11.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

In addition to the trim restructuring, the powertrain options have also been revised. The Premium (O) variant can be had with three engine choices: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre oil burner delivering 114 bhp and 250 Nm and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine making 159 bhp and 253 Nm.

However, transmission options are now limited. The petrol and diesel engines are offered exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the turbo-petrol variant is available with a 6-speed iMT. Automatic transmission options, including the 7-speed DCT and 6-speed torque converter, are no longer part of the Carens lineup.

The Premium (O) variant is equipped with features including an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, voice recognition, steering-mounted audio controls, and a 6-speaker sound system. Additional bits include a rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines, LED turn signal-equipped electric ORVMs, five USB Type-C ports, follow-me-home headlamps, and keyless entry with a burglar alarm, among others.

Meanwhile, Kia is all set to launch the Clavis in India on May 23. It will be positioned as a premium alternative to the Carens and will be offered in seven trim levels and seven exterior paint schemes.