Sell Car

Kia Carens Range Now Limited To Single Variant With Manual Gearbox

The Premium (O) trim, priced at Rs 11.41 lakh (ex-showroom), is available solely with a manual transmission.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 11, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Kia Carens is now only offered a single trim level
  • Premium (O) sits one above the base variant
  • 3 powertrain options; Automatic transmission axed

Hot on the heels of introducing the Kia Carens Clavis, Kia India has significantly restructured the variant lineup of the Carens MPV, reducing its offerings to a single Premium (O) trim. Launched in 2022, the Carens was available in nine variants, including Premium, Premium (O), Gravity, Prestige, Prestige (O), Prestige Plus, Prestige Plus (O), Luxury Plus, and X-Line. Eight of these variants have been axed, leaving only the Premium (O) variant available for purchase, priced at Rs 11.41 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Facelifted MPV Gets Panoramic Sunroof, L2 ADAS

 

KIA Carens i MT 10

In addition to the trim restructuring, the powertrain options have also been revised. The Premium (O) variant can be had with three engine choices: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre oil burner delivering 114 bhp and 250 Nm and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine making 159 bhp and 253 Nm. 

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: What’s Different?

  KIA Carens i MT 4

 However, transmission options are now limited. The petrol and diesel engines are offered exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the turbo-petrol variant is available with a 6-speed iMT. Automatic transmission options, including the 7-speed DCT and 6-speed torque converter, are no longer part of the Carens lineup. 

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis: Variants Explained

  

KIA Carens i MT 7

The Premium (O) variant is equipped with features including an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, voice recognition, steering-mounted audio controls, and a 6-speaker sound system. Additional bits include a rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines, LED turn signal-equipped electric ORVMs, five USB Type-C ports, follow-me-home headlamps, and keyless entry with a burglar alarm, among others. 

   

Meanwhile, Kia is all set to launch the Clavis in India on May 23. It will be positioned as a premium alternative to the Carens and will be offered in seven trim levels and seven exterior paint schemes. 

 

