One-Off Bugatti Brouillard Unveiled As A Tribute To Ettore's Horse Under New Solitaire Program

Bugatti has launched a ‘Programme Solitaire’ coachbuilding service with a bespoke ‘Brouillard’ that’s a 1,600hp tribute to Ettore’s horse
By Bilal Firfiray

By Bilal Firfiray

1 mins read

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 8, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Public premiere at the Monterey Car Week 2025
  • New coach-built program introduced
  • Makes 1600 horsepower from its W16

Bugatti has just revealed something extraordinary – even by its own sky-high standards. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the ‘Brouillard’, the first creation under the brand-new Programme Solitaire, a coachbuilding initiative that takes Bugatti's bespoke craftsmanship to those who say ‘money no bar’. And as you might expect, when money is indeed no bar, the Brouillard (which is French for fog and is pronounced ‘broo-yar’) is not just a car – it’s rolling art.

01 BUGATTI Solitaire a Brouillard

Also Read: Bugatti And Jacob & Co Unveil New Watch Based On The Tourbillon V16 Hypercar

 

The Brouillard is a one-of-one hypercar, which Ettore Bugatti’s favourite horse inspires – yes, you read that right. Named after the white thoroughbred Brouillard, who could open his stable door thanks to a mechanism designed by Ettore himself, this creation is steeped in the founder’s legacy and passion. According to the French carmaker, Brouillard wasn’t just a horse; he was a muse – ‘embodying grace, power, and timeless elegance’. And now the same has been channelled into this breathtaking coupé.

06 BUGATTI Solitaire a Brouillard

Also read: The A-Z Of Bugatti Tourbillon: Power, Top Speed And Other Key Stats Of All-New V16 Hypercar

 

Under the sculpted, muscular skin lies the legendary 1,600bhp, quad-turbo W16 engine, the most potent iteration of the quad-turbo unit that has powered Bugattis for nearly two decades. Design-wise, the Brouillard is all about organic forms, fluid surfaces, and dignified simplicity. There are no visible sharp creases, no aggressive aero bits jutting out of the body work. Just pure, flowing sculpture. The body proportions are classical, with a dark lower third anchoring the design visually while making the car appear lower and longer. A fixed ducktail spoiler, integrated air intakes, and a rear diffuser (all functional, of course) are masterclasses in subtlety.

14 BUGATTI Solitaire a Brouillard

Inside, things get even more exotic. There’s green-tinted carbon fibre, Paris-sourced tartan fabrics, machined aluminium components, and a glass roof that gives cathedral-like openness. And as a nod to the car’s Horse inspiration, there’s even a hand-sculpted miniature of Brouillard inside the gear shifter – a detail you’d expect in haute horlogerie, not a hypercar.

 

Also Read: Chiron L'Ultime Is Final W16-Powered Bugatti Hypercar

07 BUGATTI Solitaire a Brouillard

And who has commissioned this one-off Bugatti? Well, he/she is a passionate Bugatti collector who not only appreciates the cars, but also the furniture of Carlo Bugatti and the sculptures of Rembrandt Bugatti. For them, this isn’t just a car – it’s a tribute to the entire Bugatti family’s artistic legacy. 

 

Also read: Bugatti Chiron Super Sport '55 One of One' Is A Homage To Company’s First Super Sport
 

04 BUGATTI Solitaire a Brouillard

More importantly, the ‘Programme Solitaire’ will produce only two creations per year, each using existing Bugatti powertrains but draped in completely bespoke bodywork and interiors. Brouillard ushers this long-forgotten coach-building technique into the modern world, and we hope to see many such bespoke Bugattis in the years to come. 

