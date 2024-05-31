Login
Chiron L'Ultime Is Final W16-Powered Bugatti Hypercar

The run of the iconic W16 engine is coming to an end with the rollout of the 500th -- and final -- Chiron hypercar.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 31, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The original Chiron debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016.
  • The exterior of this final model is inspired by the original Chiron.
  • Retains the Super Sport's quad-turbocharged W16 engine.

After eight years in production, the Bugatti Chiron is finally at the end of its journey. The final W16-powered Chiron, named the Bugatti Chiron L'Ultime, has rolled out of the Molsheim factory. This model marks the conclusion of the Chiron’s limited production run of 500 units as Bugatti prepares to unveil its V16-powered successor in a few weeks.

 

Also Read: Bugatti Chiron Super Sport '55 One of One' Is A Homage To Company’s First Super Sport

 

Bugatti Chiron L Ultime 1

The exterior of the L'Ultime is inspired by the original Chiron's, unveiled back in 2016.

 

The original Chiron, which debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016, featured a combination of Atlantic Blue and French Racing Blue. For the 500th and final Chiron, Molsheim's Sur Mesure department has revisited this paint scheme. The L’Ultime gets individually painted front and rear wheels that match the bodywork’s hues, and the bespoke Bugatti macaron emblem on the horseshoe grille is accented in blue. 

 

Bugatti Chiron L Ultime 2

Gets #500 engraved on the exterior. 

 

Distinctive features include a hand-written number ‘500’ on the body, wheel caps, and rear wing, as well as an engraving on the engine cover. The profile of the car is adorned with hand-written names of significant locations in the Chiron’s development, such as Ehra-Lessien (where it clocked 482 kmph), Paul Ricard (where it was tested), Geneva (where it debuted), and Chantilly (where it was showcased), along with Chateau Saint Jean and Cape Canaveral, where several customers have experienced the performance of the hypercar. 

 

Also Read: One-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Unveiled

 

08 BUGATTI l ultime last CHIRON

The profile of the hypercar is marked with all the locations where it showed its prowess.

 

As for the interior, the L’Ultime features Deep Blue leather upholstery, Blue Carbon Matt inserts, and French Racing Blue accents. Unique touches include the L’Ultime and 500 emblems placed throughout the interior. The brand says that the leather patches on the door panels are cut, stitched, and woven by hand. 

 

Bugatti Chiron L Ultime 3

The L’Ultime features Deep Blue leather upholstery. 

 

The Chiron L’Ultime retains the Super Sport’s powertrain, equipped with the potent quad-turbocharged W16 engine, delivering 1,479 bhp and 1,599 Nm of torque.

 

Also Read: Bugatti Reveals New V16 Hybrid Engine For Chiron Successor 

 

Bugatti Chiron L Ultime 5

The successor to the Chiron hypercar is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks. 

 

Earlier this year, Bugatti announced that its new hypercar will be revealed in June, marking the end of the road for the W16 engine. The incoming model will feature Bugatti’s first hybrid powertrain, incorporating an all-new V16 hybrid engine.

 

Throughout its production, the Chiron has seen various iterations, including the Sport, Pur Sport, Super Sport, and Super Sport 300+, alongside several limited-edition and one-off models. 

