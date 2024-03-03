Login

Bugatti Reveals New V16 Hybrid Engine For Chiron Successor

Bugatti confirms its next hypercar will feature a V16 engine, departing from the traditional W16 configuration
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The new hypercar is set to debut later this year.
  • Speculation suggests the V16 engine will be paired with three electric motors.
  • Bugatti's next hypercar is designed by the acclaimed Achim Anscheidt.

Bugatti has confirmed that its upcoming hypercar will be powered by a V16 hybrid engine, marking a significant departure from Bugatti's traditional W16 engine configuration. The successor to the Chiron is set to make its debut later this year. To offer enthusiasts a taste of what's to come, Bugatti has released a video showcasing the sound of the carbon fibre-clad engine.

 

Also Read: Bugatti Chiron Super Sport '57 One of One' Revealed; Pays Homage To The Type 57 SC Atlantic

 

While Bugatti remains tight-lipped about specific details, the new powertrain will likely have a similar displacement as the 8.0-litre W16 and is rumoured to be paired with three electric motors. With this new configuration, the new hypercar’s power output figures are expected to be higher than the 1493 bhp developed by the Chiron, with a lower acceleration time.

The decision to retain sixteen cylinders comes as a surprise in an era where downsizing is prevalent across the automotive industry. However, Bugatti's unwavering commitment to its storied heritage is evident in this bold choice. Notably, this is the first production car in decades to feature a V16 engine, a testament to Bugatti's dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining automotive excellence.

 

Also Read: Rimac Nevera Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Speed In Reverse

 

Beyond the engine, Bugatti's next hypercar is poised to usher in a new era of design and performance. Designed by the acclaimed Achim Anscheidt, this model promises to embody Bugatti's DNA while embracing innovative technologies and design cues. However, production and deliveries are not slated to commence until 2026. 

 

