Bugatti Chiron Super Sport '57 One of One' Revealed; Pays Homage To The Type 57 SC Atlantic

Bugatti has unveiled the Chiron Super Sport '57 One of One', a bespoke creation inspired by the iconic Type 57 SC Atlantic. The genesis of this project traces back to a Bugatti enthusiast who chose to commission her car after having previously seen the legendary Type 57 at a museum in California.



Bugatti’s Sur Mesure customisation team reimagined the elements of the Type 57 SC Atlantic, such as the proud horseshoe Bugatti grille and the distinctive silhouette, to suit the engineering requirements of the Chiron Super Sport. Notably, the Chiron Super Sport '57 One of One' has a new grille with polished vertical lines and a thicker centre spine, a modern interpretation paying homage to the Atlantic's heritage while ensuring optimal aerodynamics and cooling for the hypercar, capable of reaching speeds of up to 440 km/h.



The exterior is adorned in a silver-tinted blue hue reminiscent of the original and features bespoke five-spoke Super Sport wheels with polished chrome and vibrant blue accents. Delicate chrome embellishments complement the design, while the rear wing's underside bears a hand-drawn silhouette of the Atlantic, adorned with '57' and 'One of One' lettering.



Stepping inside is the 'Gaucho' leather upholstery showcasing the Atlantic's silhouette hand-stitched in 'Lightning Blue' on the door panels. A bespoke centre console displays a custom inlay proclaiming '57 One of One’.



Further, paying homage to Bugatti's legacy, the iconic 'Dancing Elephant' sculpture of Rembrandt Bugatti adorns the headrests. Adding a final touch of reverence, the signatures of Jean Bugatti and Rembrandt grace the doorsills, an ode to the creators behind the Type 57 SC Atlantic.



The powertrain remains the same, the car is powered by the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine that produces 1,555 bhp and 1,600 Nm of torque.



Hendrik Malinowski, Managing Director at Bugatti Automobiles, said: “A creation like the ’57 One Of One’ is the perfect match for our Sur Mesure offer, bringing a passionate customer with bold ideas together with our endlessly creative and talented design and engineering teams. The result is a breathtaking new chapter in the legend of the Type 57 SC Atlantic; authentic, beautiful and formed in the spirit of Jean Bugatti’s original. The Type 57 SC Atlantic will always be an icon and this latest homage can proudly sit alongside it on the concours lawns of the future.”

