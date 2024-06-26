Bugatti And Jacob & Co Unveil New Watch Based On The Tourbillon V16 Hypercar

Bugatti recently pulled the wraps off its new Tourbillon Hypercar, the successor to the super-successful Chiron. The new Bugatti Tourbillon is the automaker's first hybrid offering, bringing three electric motors with a naturally aspirated V16. There's plenty special about the Tourbillon right from its construction to powertrain. Making it all the more special is a new watch that takes inspiration from Bugatti’s latest offering.

Bugatti and watchmaker Jacob & Co. have collaborated on the new timepiece, which is impressive both visually and mechanically. Both companies have a long-standing relationship and have built a watch before inspired by the Chiron Tourbillon, taking several design cues from the W16 hypercar.



Jacob & Co’s latest timepiece with Bugatti reimagines the Tourbillon in a different avatar. The black-PVD titanium case reflects the car's muscular bodywork including the front grille, side radiator inlets, and large sapphire side windows. The watch measures 52 mm x 44 mm and incorporates a three-dial dashboard covered by a single sapphire crystal. There's also the cool V16 engine on display mirroring the glass area of Bugatti's newest hypercar. The first dial gets a 30-second flying Tourbillon, the centre dial has the minutes and hour dial intended to mimic the retro-styled speedometer and tachometer of the new Bugatti. The third sub-dial displays coaxially the power reserve for the barrels driving respectively the time indication and the automaton. The power reserve for the time mechanism is indicated by the larger red hand with a 48-hour autonomy on two barrels.

There are two additional barrels to power the automation on the watch and they can store energy for up to 10 cycles. A single-axis crankshaft drives these and the engine block gets its own set of exhaust manifolds. Press the push-piece into the crown and the crankshaft turns and the pistons pump up and down. The complete automation sequence lasts 20 seconds.



The Bugatti Tourbillon watch comprises an impressive 557 parts and runs 21,600 vibrations per hour and has a power reserve of 48 hours for the timing. The detailing makes this watch so exquisite and needless to say, it's all hand-built.



The Bugatti Tourbillon and Jacob & Co. watch will have production capped much like the car it's based on and both will be restricted to only 250 units. Jacob & Co. plan to introduce the first black DLC titanium version restricted to just 150 pieces. That means the brand will experiment with the remaining models, offering more customisation options to buyers. The customisation options include the case, dial, dashboard, hands, strap and even some movement parts.



The Bugatti Tourbillon watch will be as exclusive when it comes to pricing and while it won't cost as much as the car itself, the retail price starting at $340,000 (around Rs. 2.84 crore) doesn't make it very accessible.