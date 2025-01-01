Login
Listed: Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World (January 2025)

We list down some of the fastest cars produced in the world currently, primarily focusing on their engine specs, power output, and acceleration time.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 1, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The listicle comprises the top ten fastest cars in the world
  • Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut leads the pack, followed by SSC Tuatara
  • The top speed of all the cars ranges between 482 kmph - 340 kmph

If you have a bit of a need for speed like us, you might be curious about just how fast you can go in a road-legal car. Here’s a look at the top 10 fastest production cars currently, focusing on their engine specifications, power outputs, and mind-boggling acceleration. 

 

1. Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut - 482 kmph

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

The Jesko Absolut features a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 1,600 bhp at 8,500 rpm, and has a peak torque of 1500 Nm at 5,100 rpm. Its acceleration is astounding, reaching 0-100 kmph in just 2.6 seconds, while its top speed is claimed to be 482 kmph. 

 

2. SSC Tuatara - 474.8 kmph

SSC Tuatara

Powered by a 5.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the SSC Tuatara churns out a staggering 1,750 bhp while its peak torque is 1,792 Nm. The rpm redlines at 8,800 rpm. It reaches 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and has a record-breaking claimed top speed of 474.8 kmph. 
 

3. Bugatti Tourbillon - 445 kmph

Bugatti Tourbillon

The Bugatti Tourbillon combines an 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V16 engine with electric motors to achieve a massive 1,775 bhp. This output enables the Tourbillion to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in a mere 2 seconds. Top speed is limited to 380 kmph, however, with the ‘speed key’ engaged, its top speed extends to 445 kmph. 

 

4. Hennessey Venom F5 - 437 kmph

Hennessey Venom F5

Equipped with a 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Venom F5 belts out 1,817 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a maximum of 1,617 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 437 kmph. 

 

5. Rimac Nevera - 412 kmph

Rimac Nevera Reverse world record 1 1

The Rimac Nevera is a fully electric hypercar powered by four individual electric motors, collectively generating an incredible 1,914 bhp and 2,359 Nm of peak torque. Its 0-100 kmph time is a lightning-fast 1.97 seconds, and it reaches a top speed of 412 kmph. 

 

6. Aston Martin Valkyrie - 402 kmph

Aston Martin Valkyrie

The Valkyrie combines a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine with an electric motor, delivering a total output of 1,160 bhp. It accelerates to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds and achieves a top speed of 402 kmph. 

 

7. McLaren Speedtail - 402 kmph

Mc Laren Speedtail

The McLaren Speedtail features a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a hybrid electric motor, producing 1,035 bhp. Its 0-100 kmph time is 2.9 seconds, and it reaches a top speed of 402 kmph. 

 

 

8. Koenigsegg Regera - 402 kmph

Koenigsegg Regera 1

The Regera employs a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine coupled with electric motors, offering a combined output of 1,500 hp. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and matches a top speed of 402 kmph. 

 

9. Pagani Huayra BC Roadster - 370 kmph

Pagani Huayra BC Roadster

Powered by a 6.0-litre AMG twin-turbocharged V12 engine, the Huayra BC Roadster generates 791 bhp at 5,900 rpm and 2,000 Nm of peak torque at 5,600 rpm. It sprints from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 370 kmph. 

 

10. Ferrari SF90 Stradale - 340 kmph

Ferrari SF 90 Stradale

The SF90 Stradale features a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with electric motors, collectively delivering 986 bhp. It accelerates to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and achieves a top speed of 340 kmph. The SF90 Stradale is Ferrari’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle. 

