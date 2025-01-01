Listed: Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World (January 2025)

If you have a bit of a need for speed like us, you might be curious about just how fast you can go in a road-legal car. Here’s a look at the top 10 fastest production cars currently, focusing on their engine specifications, power outputs, and mind-boggling acceleration.

1. Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut - 482 kmph

The Jesko Absolut features a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 1,600 bhp at 8,500 rpm, and has a peak torque of 1500 Nm at 5,100 rpm. Its acceleration is astounding, reaching 0-100 kmph in just 2.6 seconds, while its top speed is claimed to be 482 kmph.

2. SSC Tuatara - 474.8 kmph

Powered by a 5.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the SSC Tuatara churns out a staggering 1,750 bhp while its peak torque is 1,792 Nm. The rpm redlines at 8,800 rpm. It reaches 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and has a record-breaking claimed top speed of 474.8 kmph.



3. Bugatti Tourbillon - 445 kmph

The Bugatti Tourbillon combines an 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V16 engine with electric motors to achieve a massive 1,775 bhp. This output enables the Tourbillion to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in a mere 2 seconds. Top speed is limited to 380 kmph, however, with the ‘speed key’ engaged, its top speed extends to 445 kmph.

4. Hennessey Venom F5 - 437 kmph

Equipped with a 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Venom F5 belts out 1,817 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a maximum of 1,617 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 437 kmph.

5. Rimac Nevera - 412 kmph

The Rimac Nevera is a fully electric hypercar powered by four individual electric motors, collectively generating an incredible 1,914 bhp and 2,359 Nm of peak torque. Its 0-100 kmph time is a lightning-fast 1.97 seconds, and it reaches a top speed of 412 kmph.

6. Aston Martin Valkyrie - 402 kmph

The Valkyrie combines a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine with an electric motor, delivering a total output of 1,160 bhp. It accelerates to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds and achieves a top speed of 402 kmph.

7. McLaren Speedtail - 402 kmph

The McLaren Speedtail features a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a hybrid electric motor, producing 1,035 bhp. Its 0-100 kmph time is 2.9 seconds, and it reaches a top speed of 402 kmph.

8. Koenigsegg Regera - 402 kmph

The Regera employs a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine coupled with electric motors, offering a combined output of 1,500 hp. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and matches a top speed of 402 kmph.

9. Pagani Huayra BC Roadster - 370 kmph

Powered by a 6.0-litre AMG twin-turbocharged V12 engine, the Huayra BC Roadster generates 791 bhp at 5,900 rpm and 2,000 Nm of peak torque at 5,600 rpm. It sprints from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 370 kmph.

10. Ferrari SF90 Stradale - 340 kmph

The SF90 Stradale features a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with electric motors, collectively delivering 986 bhp. It accelerates to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and achieves a top speed of 340 kmph. The SF90 Stradale is Ferrari’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle.