Rimac Nevera Now Comes With Free Charging For 8 Years In Europe
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
21-Oct-23 11:18 AM IST
Highlights
- Rimac Automobili announces partnering with Ionity
- Rimac Nevera's electric motors produce 1,914 horsepower and 2,359 Nm of peak torque
- Ionity will also install a high-power charging (HPC) station at the Rimac Campus
Rimac Automobili, renowned for creating the world's fastest all-electric hypercar, has announced a partnership with Ionity, Europe's oldest high-power charging network. Under this new agreement, buyers of the Rimac Nevera will enjoy eight years of unrestricted and cost-free charging at all Ionity stations throughout 24 European countries. So, to claim access to free charging, you need to buy a Rimac Nevera.
The Nevera, developed entirely at Rimac's headquarters in Croatia, is a limited-production masterpiece, with only 150 units available. Moreover, in August 2023, the Rimac Nevera achieved a record-breaking electric car lap time at the Nürburgring, surpassing the previous record held by the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack. The electric hypercar completed the lap in an impressive 7 minutes and 5.298 seconds, securing its place as a leader in its category.
Also Read: Rimac Nevera Sets New Electric Car Lap Record at Nürburgring
As for the specifications, the Rimac Nevera's electric motors produce a staggering 1,914 horsepower and 2,359 Nm of peak torque, powered by a 120 kWh battery pack. Both the front and rear wheels are connected to single-speed gearboxes. Its acceleration is tremendous, reaching 96.5 kmph in a mere 1.85 seconds and continuing to a top speed of 412 kmph.
Also Read: Pininfarina B95 Hypercar Unveiled: 1874 bhp Electric Barchetta
Additionally, the Nevera offers a WLTP range of 490 km and can charge at 500 kW. This means that you can recharge from 0 to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes when using one of Ionity's 350 kW chargers.
Furthermore, as a part of this collaboration, Ionity will also install a high-power charging (HPC) station at the Rimac Campus near Zagreb, Croatia, currently under construction. This Ionity six-charger hub will be accessible around the clock to the public and visitors to the campus. Furthermore, additional charging stations are planned for other areas of the campus, with some expected to be operational later this year. These installations will coincide with the launch of the first phase of the Rimac Campus in 2024.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12147 second ago
The 3000 sq. ft. dealership will cater to customers who are interested in the Karizma XMR, the Vida V1 scooter and the Harley-Davidson X440.
11 hours ago
The India-bound BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure replaces the outgoing BMW F 850 GS, and here’s everything you need to know about this middleweight adventure bike.
14 hours ago
The automatic variants of the Harrier Facelift start from the Pure + variant which is priced at Rs 19.90 lakh and go up to the top-spec Harrier Fearless + #Dark variant which is priced at Rs 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.
14 hours ago
The list includes offerings from Indian as well as global car brands
15 hours ago
Lamborghini has produced only 1,499 units worldwide
16 hours ago
Tata is offering the automatic transmission option for its flagship SUV starting from the Pure+ variant which is priced at Rs 20.69 lakh and goes up to the Accomplished+ trim at Rs 26.89 lakh
17 hours ago
Ferrari is set to introduce the track-focused 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, becoming the ninth model in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge series replacing the old 488 Challenge Evo
18 hours ago
The Husqvarna Norden 901 gets few minor updates to its tech for 2024 along with a new colour option.
18 hours ago
The Eco+ ride mode will be available in addition to the three existing ride modes: Eco, City and Sport
19 hours ago
Hero MotoCorp is getting ready to bring out a sporty 125 cc scooter, which will rival the TVS NTorq 125, that has been the segment benchmark for a few years now. We break it down further.
29 days ago
The agreement strengthened the VWs existing portfolio, which spans from mass-market Volkswagens to the high-end hypercars offered by Bugatti and Rimac
2 months ago
The Nevera clocked a lap record of 7:05.298, with Croatian driver Martin Kodrić at the helm.
4 months ago
With the advent of high-performance electric cars, the horsepower wars are reaching a whole new level. We look at some of the most powerful EVs in the world.
1 year ago
Rimac has established itself as one of the premier companies in the electric car space having established partnerships with many major OEMs.
1 year ago
The investment will enable Ionity to more than quadruple the number of high-power 350 kilowatt charging points to 7,000 by 2025,