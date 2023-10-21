Login

Rimac Nevera Now Comes With Free Charging For 8 Years In Europe

Those who purchase the hypercar will receive unlimited charging for 8 years at Ionity stations in 24 European countries
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

21-Oct-23 11:18 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Rimac Automobili announces partnering with Ionity
  • Rimac Nevera's electric motors produce 1,914 horsepower and 2,359 Nm of peak torque
  • Ionity will also install a high-power charging (HPC) station at the Rimac Campus

Rimac Automobili, renowned for creating the world's fastest all-electric hypercar, has announced a partnership with Ionity, Europe's oldest high-power charging network. Under this new agreement, buyers of the Rimac Nevera will enjoy eight years of unrestricted and cost-free charging at all Ionity stations throughout 24 European countries. So, to claim access to free charging, you need to buy a Rimac Nevera.

 

The Nevera, developed entirely at Rimac's headquarters in Croatia, is a limited-production masterpiece, with only 150 units available. Moreover, in August 2023, the Rimac Nevera achieved a record-breaking electric car lap time at the Nürburgring, surpassing the previous record held by the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack. The electric hypercar completed the lap in an impressive 7 minutes and 5.298 seconds, securing its place as a leader in its category.

 

Also Read: Rimac Nevera Sets New Electric Car Lap Record at Nürburgring

 

As for the specifications, the Rimac Nevera's electric motors produce a staggering 1,914 horsepower and 2,359 Nm of peak torque, powered by a 120 kWh battery pack. Both the front and rear wheels are connected to single-speed gearboxes. Its acceleration is tremendous, reaching 96.5 kmph in a mere 1.85 seconds and continuing to a top speed of 412 kmph.

 

Also Read: Pininfarina B95 Hypercar Unveiled: 1874 bhp Electric Barchetta

 

Additionally, the Nevera offers a WLTP range of 490 km and can charge at 500 kW. This means that you can recharge from 0 to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes when using one of Ionity's 350 kW chargers.

 

Furthermore, as a part of this collaboration, Ionity will also install a high-power charging (HPC) station at the Rimac Campus near Zagreb, Croatia, currently under construction. This Ionity six-charger hub will be accessible around the clock to the public and visitors to the campus. Furthermore, additional charging stations are planned for other areas of the campus, with some expected to be operational later this year. These installations will coincide with the launch of the first phase of the Rimac Campus in 2024.

# Rimac Automobili# Rimac Nevera# Rimac electric supercar# Nevera# Electric Hypercar# Ionity# Ionity Charging Station Europe
