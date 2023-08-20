Login

Rimac Nevera Sets New Electric Car Lap Record at Nürburgring

The Nevera clocked a lap record of 7:05.298, with Croatian driver Martin Kodrić at the helm.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

20-Aug-23 12:20 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Rimac Nevera breaks Tesla Model S Plaid's lap record at Nürburgring with 7:05.298.
  • Croatian driver Martin Kodrić achieves the record on Michelin Cup2R tires.
  • Rimac introduces limited Nevera Time Attack edition to celebrate record-breaking achievements.

The Rimac Nevera has set a new production electric car lap record at the Nürburgring, surpassing the previous time held by the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack. The electric hypercar completed the lap at a time of 7:05.298, making it the first in its category. 

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Lanzador Concept Revealed; Previews Production EV Due In 2028

 

 

In a shorter track configuration measuring 20.6 kilometres, the Nevera recorded a time of 7:00.928. Croatian racing driver Martin Kodrić piloted the vehicle for the record-breaking lap, utilizing Michelin Cup2R tires. Independent timing data, TÜV SÜD, and onboard telemetry confirmed the time, according to Rimac.

 

Also Read: 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Breaks Cover with A 789 bhp V8

 

Previously, the Tesla Model S Track Pack held the title with a lap time of 7:25.231. The Nevera's new record is approximately 20 seconds faster than that of the Tesla Model S. 

Despite facing challenging weather conditions during practice sessions, Kodrić managed to set a lap time on one of the hottest days on the track this summer. Following the achievement, Mate Rimac, CEO of Rimac, stated that setting records is one way to demonstrate the capabilities and performance levels of their vehicles.

 

 

In terms of specifications, the Nevera's electric motors generate 1.4 megawatts of power or 1,914 horsepower and 1,740 pound-feet of torque from a 120-kilowatt-hour battery. The car boasts an acceleration of 0-60 miles per hour in just 1.74 seconds and has a top speed of 258 mph (412 km/h).

 

Also Read: Pininfarina B95 Hypercar Unveiled: 1874 bhp Electric Barchetta

 

While this accomplishment is noteworthy, the Mercedes-AMG One currently holds the title of the fastest production car at Nürburgring, with a time of 6:35.183 set in November 2022. Notably, the all-electric Nio EP9 achieved a lap time of 6:45:90 in 2017, surpassing all production cars at the time, although its official status remains unclear.

Furthermore, Rimac introduced the Nevera Time Attack at The Quail as part of the ongoing Monterey Car Week in California. This special edition, limited to a mere 12 models, celebrates the Nevera's numerous record-breaking runs this year, including its accomplishments at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The exclusive edition features a Squadron Black paint finish and Lightning Green racing stripes, inspired by a post-storm atmospheric phenomenon that produces a vibrant green hue in the sky. The colour choice also derives from the CEO's own converted electric BMW 3 Series.

