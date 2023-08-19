Lamborghini Lanzador Concept Revealed; Previews Production EV Due In 2028

The Lamborghini Lanzador previews the next step in Lamborghini’s push for electrification. The high-riding all-electric GT car concept previews the Italian carmaker’s first production EV that is due to arrive in 2028. Dubbed an ‘Ultra GT’ by Lamborghini, the Lanzador blends styling elements of an SUV with that of Lamborghini’s low-slung supercars creating a design that is unique to say the least whilst being unmistakably a Lamborghini.

Lanzador's styling blends elements of a high-riding SUV with that of its supercars.

The front features slim headlamps set in the bonnet while the bumper lower down features prominent vents to add to the concept's aggressive looks. From the sides, the prominent cuts and creases add to the concept’s sporting looks with the low-set roofline flowing almost till the edge of the bootlid. Round the back the shallow rear bumper features a prominent diffuser while leaving a fair bit of the tyres exposed. Lamborghini says that the design inspiration behind the concept came from spaceships.

Lamborghini says that the Lanzador develops over 1340 bhp from a dual-motor set-up.

The theme carries over the cabin as well while featuring a minimalist theme and a 2+2 seating layout. The large floating centre console splits the cabin in half and features a unique controller for the infotainment and in-car functions. A toggle switch-inspired gear selector sits below it while the fighter-jet-inspired ignition switch is a familiar design element from current production models. The dashboard features a dedicated screen in front of the driver and passenger with the steering wheel now housing the switches for a majority of the driver-focused functions. The cabin makes extensive use of Merino Wool upholstery along with sustainably tanned leather. The carmaker says that a number of materials used in the cabin are also either sustainable or recycled.

Minimalist cabin features individual displays for driver and front passenger.

Lamborghini has kept specifications under wraps though it has said that the concept develops over 1 MW of power or over 1340 bhp. Lamborghini has confirmed that the concept features high-output electric motors on either axle with the rear also featuring active torque vectoring. The company also says that the concept features an upgraded Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) driving dynamics control system for even greater control of the vehicle.

‘Ultra GT’ concept features seating for four.

The Lanzador also features the use of active aerodynamics including an adjustable front splitter, air shutters in the grille, and deployable air blades integrated into the splitter. Lamborghini says that the active aero helps maximise range or downforce depending on the drive mode selected. The concept also gets adaptive air suspension and rear-wheel steering.