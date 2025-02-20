Login
V8 SUVs That You Can Buy In India In 2025

The recently-launched Audi RS Q8 Performance joins an elite but diminishing list of SUVs that sport massive V8s in the age of downsized and zero-emission powertrains
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

11 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 20, 2025

Story

Highlights

    There’s no denying that V8 engines are an icon of the automotive world, and have powered some of the most fabled race cars of all time. What was once a pipe dream for many, V8s were initially offered in a range of sedans, coupes and convertibles. However, the V8-powered SUV became a common offering in markets once the world’s paradigm shift towards SUVs became evident to manufacturers. Although, off-late, emission norms and carmakers’ shift to EVs have made V8-powered SUVs a dying breed which may very well only be around for a few more years. With the launch of the updated Audi RS Q8, we take a look at all the V8-powered SUVs that are on sale in India (ordered alphabetically).

     

    Also Read: 2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Launched In India At Rs 2.49 Crore

     

    Aston Martin DBX 707

    Aston Martin DBX 707

    Aston Martin is a name synonymous with some of the finest British sports cars ever made in history. The DBX however, was its first attempt at making an SUV and is powered by an AMG-sourced 4.0-litre V8. The same engine also does duty on a few other high-performance vehicles from the British sports car marque. Having made its debut at the 2019 LA Auto Show, the styling of the SUV is very much in line with other Aston Martin cars. The DBX was followed by the DBX 707, a more powerful derivative. The DBX 707’s price tag here is Rs 4.90 crore (ex-showroom).


    The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine in the DBX 707 churns out 697 bhp and 900 Nm of torque, and comes mated to a 9-speed wet clutch automatic gearbox. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and can reach top speeds of up to 310 kmph.


    Audi RS Q8 Performance

    2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Launched In India At Rs 1

    While it may seem difficult to take in, the Audi RS Q8 is currently the only V8-powered Audi on sale in India. The SUV has been on sale here since 2020, and it recently received an update. For 2025, Audi decided to bring the RS Q8 Performance to our shores, which produces more power than its predecessor. However, the 2025 model is priced at Rs 2.49 crore (ex-showroom), making it significantly pricier than the outgoing model. 


    The twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine in the 2025 RS Q8 Performance churns out 631 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. It can reach top speeds of up to 250 kmph and go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds. However, the top speed can be extended to 305 kmph as an optional extra for Rs 5 lakh. The RS Q8 Performance is also equipped with the RS sport exhaust system.


    Bentley Bentayga

    24 MY Bentayga Range 1

    Based on the EXP 9 F concept that was showcased at the 2012 Geneva Motor Show, the Bentley Bentayga debuted in 2015 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, as the first SUV from the company. The design of the Bentayga was significantly different from the concept, as the latter had received scathing critiques from many people including members of the automotive press. While initially offered with the Volkswagen Group's fabled W12 engine, this version was later discontinued when the Group started phasing out the engine in most other models. The SUV can now be had with either a 4.0 litre V8 or a hybrid powertrain combining a 3.0 litre V6 and an electric motor. The Bentayga first went on sale in India in 2016 and has found its way into the hands of many members of high society including notable entrepreneurs, politicians, and other celebrities. In the Indian market, prices for the Bentayga range from Rs 5 crore to Rs 6.75 crore (ex-showroom). 


    The twin-turbocharged 4.0 litre V8 engine in the Bentayga churns out 550 PS and 770 Nm of peak torque. The Bentayga can reach top speeds of 290 kmph, and can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 4.5 seconds.


    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    Love or hate its looks, there’s no denying that the XM is the only V8-powered BMW SUV on sale in the Indian market. The SUV, which upon its debut, made headlines for its controversial design, was the company’s first high-performance vehicle to feature a plug-in-hybrid setup. The powertrain mates a 4.4-litre V8 engine to an electric motor integrated into the transmission, in addition to a 25.7 kWh battery pack. The XM is also the second vehicle to be fully developed by BMW’s M Division, after the BMW M1. In India, the XM retails for Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). 


    The hybrid powertrain setup on the BMW XM churns out 644 bhp and 800 Nm, which, at the time of its launch made it the most powerful car from the company’s stable. All that power pushes the SUV from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds while top speed is limited to 250 kmph. However, BMW also briefly offered the XM Red Label, which was a more powerful version of the vehicle, limited to 500 units. The powertrain of this model produced a combined peak output of 737 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. 

     

    Lamborghini Urus SE

    Lamborghini Urus SE 1

    When Lamborghini, one of the most prolific makers of supercars in history announced that it was going to build an SUV, the whole world had its doubts. However, after the SUV made its debut, it garnered praise from the automotive press for its design, driving dynamics and performance. In no time, the Urus became a successful offering among high-profile individuals, becoming the best-selling model ever produced by Lamborghini. The SUV’s success also extended to the Indian market, where it has found its way into the garages of sports celebrities, film stars, and entrepreneurs.


    The Urus, however, recently went hybrid, with the launch of the Urus SE, which is the most powerful iteration of the SUV ever built. The 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 under the hood is paired with an electric motor integrated into the 8-speed automatic gearbox that offers an additional 189 bhp and 483 Nm. Total system output stands at 789 bhp and 950 Nm. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds, and has a top speed of 312 kmph. The electric powertrain of the plug-in hybrid system is paired with a 25.9 kWh battery pack located under the boot floor with Lamborghini claiming an all-electric range of 60 km for the SUV. 


    The Urus SE is priced at Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom) in India.


    Land Rover Defender V8 & Defender Octa

    Land Rover Defender Octa Debuts With 626 BHP V8 Priced From Rs 2 65 Crore In India 1

    The Land Rover Defender is a largely popular SUV in India. While other SUVs on the list have only one V8 on offer, the Defender has two. A recent update to the SUV brought back the 5.0-litre V8, which has been offered in many Land Rovers over the years in supercharged and non-supercharged formats. However, aside from this, Land Rover also sells the Defender Octa in India which is equipped with a vastly more powerful 4.4 litre twin-turbocharged V8 sourced from BMW. The Defender 90, powered by the 5.0 litre V8 is priced at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom), while the Octa is priced from Rs 2.65 crore to Rs 2.85 crore for the Edition One variant in India.


    The 5.0-litre V8 on the SUV churns out 419 bhp and 550 Nm of torque, while the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine in the Octa churns out a massive 626 bhp and up to 800 Nm of torque. The Octa is the most powerful iteration of the Defender ever built.


    Mercedes-AMG G63

    Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Web 28

    The Mercedes-Benz Gelandewagen or G-Class as it is referred to more commonly is one of the most recognisable SUVs in the world. The SUV’s customer base includes some of the most distinguished personalities which include world leaders, film stars, and musicians. The SUV’s brutish appearance, robust off-road capabilities and loud character have earned it the nickname, the big daddy of SUVs among many. While Mercedes-Benz, in particular, doesn’t sell a V8-powered version of the G-Class anymore, its high-performance subsidiary, Mercedes-AMG does, the G63, which in India, can be had for a cool Rs 3.60 crore (ex-showroom). 


    The 2025 Mercedes-AMG G63 is powered by the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine now paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system that churns out 577 bhp and 850 Nm. The mild-hybrid system, however, will offer an additional 20 bhp of power under hard acceleration. Mercedes claims a 0-100 kmph time of just 4.3 seconds while top speed is electronically limited to 240 kmph.


    Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

    Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 46

    The second V8-powered Mercedes-Benz vehicle on the list is vastly different from the first. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is an ultra-luxury SUV from the company that has found success in India among various high-profile individuals. First unveiled in 2019 at the Guangzhou International Motor Show, it was the first iteration of the GLS SUV to receive the Maybach treatment. In the Indian market, the Maybach GLS 600 received an update last year and now retails for Rs 3.35 crore. 


    Under the hood, the Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 550 bhp and an additional 22 bhp from its Integrated Starter Generator Unit (ISG). The ISG also adds 250 Nm of torque to the engine's peak torque of 770 Nm. Paired with a 9-speed gearbox, power is delivered to all wheels, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph.


    Porsche Cayenne GTS

    Porsche Cayenne GTS Cayenne GTS Coupe Launched In India 1

    Another V8-powered offering from a Volkswagen Group company in India is the Porsche Cayenne GTS. While Porsche did offer the full-fledged Turbo variant in India previously, it was discontinued sometime later, leaving the GTS to be the only Cayenne variant in India to be powered by a V8. The Cayenne can also be had in Coupe guise, which comes with a less raked roofline. Prices for the Cayenne GTS and Cayenne Coupe GTS are Rs 1.99 crore and Rs 2.01 crore respectively.


    The twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre engine in the Cayenne GTS produces a peak power output of 493 bhp and a peak torque of 660 Nm. The Cayenne GTS can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds, and reach top speeds of up to 275 kmph. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

     

    Range Rover

    V8 SU Vs That You Can Buy In India In 2025 1

    Land Rover’s flagship SUV, the Range Rover, is one of the most popular vehicles in its class in the Indian market. A favourite among film stars, politicians, and business executives, it has become something of a status symbol in India. Similar to its stablemates, the Range Rover, which can be had in standard-wheelbase, long-wheelbase, and seven-seat formats, is also offered with a V8 in India. The engine, however, can only be had in the Autobiography and SV trims of the SUV. Prices for the Range Rover with a V8 range from Rs 3.34 crore to Rs 3.64 crore (ex-showroom). 


    The 4.4 litre V8 in the SV trim churns out 606 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque with 48V mild-hybrid tech. According to Range Rover’s webpage, the SUV can hit a top speed of 261 kmph, and go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. The engine in the Autobiography trim, on the other hand, makes 523 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. This variant can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 4.6 seconds, and reach top speeds of up to 250 kmph.


    Range Rover Sport 

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Unveiled Performance SUV Now Makes 59 Bhp More Than Its Predecessor 4

    Another V8-powered SUV from Land Rover’s lineup is the Range Rover Sport, which is currently in its third generation. It is the Autobiography and SV trims of the SUV that can be had with V8 powertrains in the Indian market. Prices of the V8-powered variants of the Range Rover Sport range from Rs 2.11 crore to Rs 2.95 crore for the top-of-the-line SV Edition Two.


    The engine in the Autobiography trim is a 4.4 litre V8 engine that churns out 523 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. The 4.4-litre engine on the SV Edition Two produces 626 bhp and 750 Nm. The Autobiography trim can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds, and reach top speeds of up to 250 kmph, while the SV can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 3.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 290 kmph.


     

    # V8 SUVs in India# Mercedes-Benz G Wagen# Mercedes-Benz G Wagon# BMW XM# Range Rover# Range Rover Sport# Defender# Porsche# Porsche 911# Porsche Cayenne# Maybach India# Maybach GLS 600# Lamborghini# Lamborghini Urus# Cars# Cover Story
