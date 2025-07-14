HomeNews & Reviews
Bajaj Pulsar N150 Delisted From Official Website

The N150 was last updated in February 2024 and has now been delisted from the brand’s website.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on July 14, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj Pulsar N150 removed from website
  • Pulsar N lineup now comprises three models
  • Prices for the N150 started at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Bajaj Auto has silently removed the Pulsar N150 from its official website. With this, the Pulsar N lineup now comprises only three models: the Pulsar N125, N160, and N250. The N150 bridged the gap between the N125 and N160, both in terms of pricing and specifications, and bore a close resemblance to the N160 in design. 

  

Bajaj updated the N150 last year alongside the N160. It received new colour options and a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity. It was offered in two variants: the base model without connectivity features, which was priced at Rs 1.25 lakh, and the top-spec version with Bluetooth features priced at Rs 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

 

Also Read: 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review

  

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Edited 2

On the powertrain front, the Pulsar N150 featured a 150 cc engine producing 14.3 bhp and 13.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. 

  

As of now, Bajaj has not officially stated the reason for its removal. While it could be discontinued, it remains to be seen if an updated version will be rolled out.  

 

In other news, Bajaj Auto recently launched the updated Pulsar NS400Z in India at a price tag of Rs 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom). With this update, the NS400Z gets a bump in its power output and upgraded cycle parts.  

