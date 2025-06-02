Login
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Ertiga To Get 6 Airbags As Standard Soon; S-Presso, Ignis Set To Miss Out
2025 Kawasaki Z900 Launched At Rs 9.52 Lakh
This Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Pikes Peak Ready With 6,125 Pounds Of Downforce
Bajaj To Launch More Affordable Chetak Variant In June
Tata Harrier EV Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Latest Videos
ZENO EMARA FIRST RIDE REVIEW: ELECTRIC SUV OF BIKES?
Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night Drive
Bajaj To Launch More Affordable Chetak Variant In June

This update is set to bring the 29 series in line with the Chetak 35, from a mechanical standpoint.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 2, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New entry-level Chetak to launch this month
  • Chetak 35 series to expand with a new variant
  • Bajaj Chetak tops the charts in monthly EV 2-wheeler sales

Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the launch of a new entry-level variant of the Chetak, which will be an upgrade for the 2903 model of the electric scooter. The announcement was made during the company’s Q4 earnings call. This update is set to bring the 29 series in line with the Chetak 35, from a mechanical standpoint.

 

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto, “highlighted the growing popularity of the Chetak brand, citing a significant increase in market share. This growth has enabled the Chetak to achieve the top position in India’s electric two-wheeler segment during the fourth quarter.” 

  

According to Sharma, “With the introduction of the third 35 Series variant, the 3503, at the end of May 2025, and an upgraded entry-level 2903 in June, the Chetak portfolio will become more robust. Additional variants are also planned for FY26 to tap into emerging sub-segments.” 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak 3503 Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh: Base 35 Variant Has Up To 155 KM Range

  bajaj chetak

Current Chetak 29 series is priced at nearly Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

The updated 2903 is expected to be based on the new frame – employed on the Chetak 35 – and offer improved storage capacity compared to the current version, but design and styling changes are unlikely. The outgoing Chetak 2903 is priced just Rs 500 short of Rs 1 lakh and gets a 2.9 kWh battery pack, which is claimed to provide up to 123 km of range.  

 

To aid this expanded lineup, Bajaj has scaled up its retail infrastructure. The company now operates 310 Chetak Experience Centres and has over 3,000 points of sale across India. 

  

However, availability of the new variant could be impacted. Bajaj has recently indicated global supply chain constraints concerning rare earth magnets might impact production schedules beyond July 2025.  

# Bajaj Auto# Bajaj Auto India# Bajaj Chetak# Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter# Bajaj Chetak Electric# Bajaj Chetak Scooter# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers
