Bajaj Chetak 3503 Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh: Base 35 Variant Has Up To 155 KM Range

Bajaj has lowered the entry point to its Chetak 35 family with the launch of the Chetak 3503. Positioned as the most affordable model in the 35 series, the Chetak 3503 is priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, including central subsidy). Showcased alongside the top-spec 3501 and mid-rung 3502 at the launch of the new Chetak range in December 2024, the Chetak 3503 benefits from the new frame that makes the electric scooter more practical but drops a few key features for a lower sticker price.

Compared to the 3502, the Chetak 3503 lacks a front disc brake, and swaps the 3502’s TFT display for the older (and more cost-effective) circular colour LCD cluster. It also misses out on keyless go – replaced by a conventional physical key – as well as the lockable glove compartment seen on the 3501. The 3503 will be available in four colours – blue, black, white and grey.

The 3503 benefits from the 725 mm-long seat, as well as 35 litres of underseat storage.

Utilising the new frame, the Chetak 3503 has the same 35-litre underseat storage space as the other Chetak 35 models, along with enhanced footboard space and a 725 mm-long seat. It employs the same 3.5 kWh battery (now mounted in the floor), which blesses the scooter with a claimed range of up to 155 kilometres. The 3503 comes with an off-board charger, which will take 3 hours and 25 minutes for a 0-80 per cent charge.

In terms of performance, the 3503 has a lower top speed of 63 kmph, compared to the 73 kmph top speed of the other Chetak 35 models. However, it does come with Eco and Sport ride modes.

The closest rivals for the Chetak 3503 are the Ather Rizta S 2.9 kWh, TVS iQube 3.4 kWh and Ola S1 X+.